Acceptance insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Acceptance insurance is tailored toward high-risk drivers who might have difficulty finding insurance, but conveniently offers home, life and other types of insurance you may need, as well.
May be good for

May not be good for

Company details
High-risk drivers who have trouble finding coverage elsewhere may find that Acceptance meets their insurance needs for auto policies and other insurance types. With availability limited to 15 states, Acceptance will only be suitable for certain drivers. Those with good driving records may find less expensive coverage through a competitor.
Customer service: 1-800-321-0899

1-800-321-0899
Claims: 1-800-779-2103 or file a claim online

1-800-779-2103 or file a claim online
Roadside assistance: 1-866-936-0485

1-866-936-0485
Quotes: 1-866-405-7102

1-866-405-7102
Website: acceptanceinsurance.com

acceptanceinsurance.com
Mailing address: 3813 Green Hills Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37215-2610

3813 Green Hills Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37215-2610
State availability: Assurance offers coverage in 15 states: AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, IN, MS, MO, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX and VA. For specific policy availability, contact customer service.

News
What's new with Acceptance?
In March 2023, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys released a market conduct examination report penalizing First Acceptance Insurance Company for misleading consumers during an examination that took place in 2021. The company was fined and will receive a follow-up report within 12 months to ensure resolution to the insurance department's satisfaction.

Acceptance car insurance

Although Acceptance does not have a Bankrate Score yet, this company specializes in auto insurance policies for high-risk drivers. For that reason, this may be a good company for drivers with poor credit, bad driving records or lengthy claims histories. Beyond this specialty, Acceptance offers a host of car insurance coverage options. Standard coverage options are available for liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, as well as personal injury protection (where available), comprehensive and collision. Notably, Acceptance car insurance offers SR-22 certificates for drivers convicted of serious traffic violations who are required by the motor vehicles department to verify that they have an active policy with at least the minimum required insurance coverage. It may not have made Bankrate's best car insurance companies list, but this provider could be a good option for coverage for the right drivers. Those who need high-risk coverage may also benefit from discounts and other savings that can help lower your car insurance rates. In these cases, comparing quotes against the average cost of car insurance can help you identify what might be a good deal.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Pros and cons of Acceptance car insurance
There are a few benefits and drawbacks to consider when it comes to Acceptance car insurance, including:
Pros
Can file SR-22 forms

Caters to high-risk drivers who may have a hard time finding coverage elsewhere

Offers a wide range of insurance products
Cons
Has higher-than-average complaints for auto insurance

Availability is limited to 15 states

Less-than-ideal financial strength rating
Acceptance car insurance cost
Average rates are not available for Acceptance auto insurance. Still, car insurance rates vary based on a number of personal rating factors, such as your driving history, claims history and even your age (in most states). In turn, it may be helpful to get a personalized quote to learn what your costs may be.
Acceptance car insurance discounts
Earning car insurance discounts could be a great way to maximize savings on car insurance, especially if you have trouble qualifying for coverage with other insurers. Some potential Acceptance discounts you may be able to qualify for include:
Good driver discount
Drivers with clean driving records may be eligible for discounts on their auto policies.
Paperless discount
Signing up for paperless billing may qualify you for a discount on your policy.
Loyalty discount
Policies that have been active with the company for several years may be eligible for a loyalty discount.
Multi-line discount
Policyholders who bundle their auto insurance with other coverage types (homeowners insurance, for instance) may qualify for an additional discount through this carrier.
Defensive driving discount
Drivers who complete a company-approved defensive driving course may qualify for a discount through Acceptance insurance.
Premium prepayment discount
If you can swing it financially, paying your premium up front — as opposed to on a monthly basis — can earn you a discount with Acceptance.

Acceptance home insurance

Acceptance sells standard homeowners coverage, such as dwelling, personal property, liability, medical payments and loss of use coverage. Compared to other home insurance companies, this provider offers fewer optional coverage types, endorsements and discounts. However, high-risk homeowners with a history of claims, poor credit (where considered) or an aging home may find Acceptance is one insurer they can potentially secure coverage through.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Pros and cons of Acceptance home insurance
There are a number of pros and cons to consider for Acceptance homeowners insurance, including:
Pros
High-risk homeowners may find coverage through this provider

Offers a standard array of home insurance policies

Easy-to-use digital options for policy management and claims filing
Cons
Limited availability

Less-than-ideal financial strength rating from AM Best

Average rates are unavailable
Acceptance home insurance cost
Average premiums for Acceptance homeowners policies are unavailable. Either way, your homeowners insurance rate may vary due to factors like your home's location, size, age and so on.
Acceptance home insurance discounts
Asking about Acceptance home insurance discount opportunities could help you land a cheaper home insurance policy. Its website doesn't list specifics regarding available home insurance discounts, though, so the best way to find out what's available in your area is to ask an Acceptance insurance agent directly when obtaining a quote.

Acceptance life insurance

Acceptance sells term life insurance, which may be a good option for younger people looking for affordable coverage for a specific time. At the end of the term, most life insurance companies offer the option to convert the term policy into a permanent policy, which provides financial protection for the duration of your life or as long as premiums are paid. The Acceptance website offers limited information about its term life insurance policies. It does not include information about the policy term lengths or coverage amounts. The site does allow online life insurance quotes, however. Just enter your ZIP code and personal information when prompted. Keep in mind that the cost of life insurance coverage can vary greatly depending on your age and health, and the cheaper coverage may be found elsewhere.

Pros and cons

Pros and cons of Acceptance life insurance
Though online information is limited about Acceptance's life insurance policies, the company does offer a variety of insurance products. For high-risk customers who are looking to bundle their term life insurance with other types of coverage, Acceptance may offer a solid one-stop shop for multiple policies.
Pros
Offers term life insurance policy options

You may be able to bundle life with other types of policies from Acceptance
Cons
Limited information about life insurance products is available

Only offers term life policies — not permanent life insurance
Acceptance life insurance endorsements
Acceptance doesn't list available life insurance endorsements on its website. You'll need to contact one of their representatives directly or start an online quote to learn more.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Acceptance with other insurers

Finding the right insurance company can be difficult, and it's often helpful to shop around before committing to a policy. When shopping with several providers, it's important to only compare rates between similar types and amounts of coverage. If you're unsure whether Acceptance is right for you, take a look at our quick comparison below:
Acceptance vs. Nationwide
Nationwide has strong financial strength ratings and is widely available throughout the country for home, auto and life insurance. Nationwide also offers home insurance policies specialized for high-value homes. Inversely, Acceptance is focused on home policies for homes that may have difficulty getting coverage from other companies. If you are trying to insure a high-value home and don't have significant barriers to insuring it, then Nationwide may be an option worth considering.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
Acceptance vs. Geico
Geico offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates on average, and it could be worth considering for those who want to compare with another carrier. High-risk drivers may find coverage options with Acceptance, but others may find better rates and coverage options with Geico, depending on their personal rating factors and other pertinent information. In addition, Geico also offers some specialized coverage options for high-risk drivers and may be a good comparison choice for drivers with prior accidents or incidents on their driving records.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
Acceptance vs. Erie
Another regional carrier, Erie could be an option for those who want a local company to meet their needs and those who live in one of the 12 states where Erie operates. Erie ranked highly in 2022 with J.D. Power for customer claims satisfaction, and it offers competitive average rates for both home and auto insurance. Still, Erie has even more limited availability than Acceptance, and Acceptance specializes in higher-risk customers. Drivers or homeowners with good credit ratings and driving records may find it worth getting a quote from Erie, depending on availability.
Learn more: Erie Insurance review

Is Acceptance Insurance a good insurance company?

Acceptance may be an option worth considering for drivers who are categorized as high-risk and for homeowners who have a hard time getting home coverage from other insurers. For others, however, this company may be more costly than some of the other options and coverage may be limited compared to many of the alternatives.

Acceptance customer satisfaction
Third-party companies rate insurers based on several variables. J.D. Power, for one, ranks insurance companies based on customer service. AM Best calculates financial strength ratings to indicate whether a company has historically been financially capable of paying customer claims. In addition, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks complaints made against companies.
Study or Rating agency Acceptance Industry average
2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000
2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000
AM Best rating A- (Excellent) N/A

Acceptance customer complaints
The NAIC tracks insurance company complaints from customers. Assurance has a high number of complaints for a company its size based on the NAIC Complaint Index. The company's complaint index for private passenger auto policies is 2.63, which means it has more than twice the number of complaints expected for its size. For comparison, the industry benchmark is 1.00.

Acceptance auto complaints

Acceptance home complaints
The NAIC Complaint Index is based on an industry average score of 1.00. This means that a company with a complaint index of 2.0 has twice the normal rate of complaints than the industry average as a benchmark. The NAIC also maintains separate complaint index scores based on policy type. Acceptance consistently scores a 0.0 on the NAIC Complaint Index for homeowners insurance. This may not accurately reflect the level of customer complaints, though. To gauge current customer satisfaction with Acceptance homeowners policies, seek out recent Acceptance insurance reviews online.

Other Acceptance tools and benefits
If you have other insurance needs and struggle to qualify for coverage with other national insurers, having all your policies in one place with Acceptance could simplify your insurance needs. Other Acceptance insurance products you may find beneficial for your situation include:
Motorcycle insurance: Motorcycles require a different type of coverage than standard vehicles and Acceptance sells this type.

Motorcycles require a different type of coverage than standard vehicles and Acceptance sells this type.
Renters insurance: Renters insurance can help renters protect their belongings within their rental property.

Renters insurance can help renters protect their belongings within their rental property.
Pet insurance: Pet insurance can help pay for vet bills in the case of an injury or illness affecting your pet.

Pet insurance can help pay for vet bills in the case of an injury or illness affecting your pet.
Travel insurance: Acceptance has a car insurance travel policy specifically for traveling to Mexico. This coverage will prevent you from driving uninsured while across the border.

Acceptance has a car insurance travel policy specifically for traveling to Mexico. This coverage will prevent you from driving uninsured while across the border.
Towbusters Plus: In addition to insurance policies, Acceptance offers a membership program that includes roadside assistance and optional ticket forgiveness.

In addition to insurance policies, Acceptance offers a membership program that includes roadside assistance and optional ticket forgiveness.
TeleMed: This subscription telehealth service connects customers with virtual doctor appointments around the clock.

Frequently asked questions about Acceptance

How do I file a claim with Acceptance?
You can file a claim with Acceptance through the online claims portal or by calling the claims phone number (1-800-779-2103). To file a claim, you'll need your policy number and other information about the damage or injuries involved.

Is Acceptance insurance legitimate?
The First Acceptance Corporation, doing business as Acceptance Insurance, is a legitimate company. Acceptance does business at more than 280 brick-and-mortar retail locations, as well as online, writing policies in 15 states.

Is Acceptance a sustainable company?
Acceptance occasionally launches initiatives to support the community through its blog. Some recent programs have been supporting the American Red Cross, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Humane Society of America.

