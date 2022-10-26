This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best life insurance for women
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838). For more information, please see our .
Key takeaways
- Life insurance can be an important financial tool for women, as it can provide a safety net for their loved ones.
- Protective Life, State Farm, Prudential, Northwestern Mutual and MassMutual are among the best life insurance companies for women, offering various policies and riders to meet their unique needs.
- Term life insurance and permanent life insurance are the two main types of life insurance, each with its own pros and cons, and the best type for a woman will depend on her individual circumstances.
- Life insurance for children is a personal decision, but it can provide financial protection for unexpected expenses or help secure lower premiums in the future.
Life insurance can provide a financial cushion for your loved ones in the event of your death, and so it can be essential to every woman’s financial plan. Life insurance can be used to replace lost income, but your beneficiaries can also use your death benefit to pay for domestic services such as childcare, cleaning and cooking. Bankrate’s editorial team has assembled a list of some of the best life insurance companies and options for women, including policies with high limits and additional riders.
Life insurance for women
For many women, a robust life insurance policy provides an essential layer of financial protection for their loved ones. Whether a woman is the family breadwinner or a stay-at-home partner and mom, her loss may cause budgetary challenges that can be mitigated with the right life insurance.
There are a number of reasons for women to consider a life insurance policy. Perhaps most important for many is the need to provide financial protection for minor children. This need can be even more vital in a single-parent household. Premiums for women are often less than those for men since women statistically live longer than men, making insurance a favorable addition to a strategic financial plan.
Many women also care for elderly parents, and here, too, life insurance offers benefits by providing the means for adequate health care and other protection for older adults if their daughter should pass away.
Even a woman who is a stay-at-home mom provides services to her family that can be costly. One recent estimate placed the value of a stay-at-home mother's services at roughly $184,000 a year—a considerable amount to replace if she were no longer in the picture.
Women also tend to save less than men on average, meaning they are likely to leave less of a nest egg for their loved ones. A study by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) indicated that women in the workforce make only 84 cents to every dollar earned by men, giving them fewer resources to save for the future. A life insurance policy can help overcome that lack of savings.
Best life insurance companies for women
Although there is no single company that always writes the best policies for everyone, Bankrate's insurance editorial team has done the research to determine the insurers that consistently provide excellent insurance products geared toward women. We looked at average rates, policy options, available riders and more to determine the companies that may be a good fit for women. One strategy you may want to consider for saving money on your policy is asking for quotes from several insurers for the same levels and types of coverage, to see who offers you the most affordable premium.
|Company
|Best for
|Protective Life
|Best for optional riders
|State Farm
|Best for fast coverage with no medical check
|Prudential
|Best for high limits
|Northwestern Mutual
|Best for overall financial planning
|MassMutual
|Best for digital tools
Protective may be a good option for women who would like more personalized coverage, as the carrier offers numerous riders. Mothers may want to consider adding a child rider to their policy. This rider typically requires only one flat fee, regardless of how many children you add to the policy.
Protective’s child riders are available for infants as young as 15 days old and provide a death benefit should your child pass away. The rider may be convertible to a permanent policy, regardless of your child’s health, which could offer an affordable way to insure your child for life while they are young, healthy and eligible for affordable premiums. A child rider will often expire when the child reaches the age of 25.
State Farm won the 2024 Bankrate Awards for best term life insurer (its third win in a row) and best universal life insurer, and it provides quick and easy online quotes for life insurance. Women looking for an instant-approval life insurance policy that does not require a medical exam may want to consider using State Farm’s LifeRate quote service. The quote-generating process takes less than 10 minutes and guides you with tools and calculators, which can help you figure out how much life insurance you need.
If you are a high-income earner, one way to calculate the amount of life insurance you might need is by multiplying your income by five or ten years. If you end up with a large number, Prudential may be a good fit for you, as it offers policies with a high coverage capacity. The company also offers four different types of universal life insurance that provide flexible options to build savings.
As to whether the funds will be there when your beneficiaries need it, Prudential has earned an A+ (Superior) in financial stability from the credit reporting agency AM Best, which is reflective of the insurer’s historical ability to fulfill its claim obligations.
Thanks partly to its financial strength and stellar third-party customer satisfaction ratings, Northwestern Mutual won the 2023 Bankrate Award for best universal life insurer. Women who see life insurance as an essential component of their estate and financial planning may find Northwestern Mutual offers a few advantages in this category.
Northwestern Mutual’s dividend-earning whole and universal life policies offer some great savings options, and since it’s a mutual company, policyholders are eligible for dividends. In addition, you will have access to a certified financial planner that can help you develop a financial plan that evolves as your policy’s cash value grows.
We named MassMutual the best whole life insurance company in the 2024 Bankrate Awards. Along with its extensive list of policy riders and low level of complaints overall with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), MassMutual has a strong digital presence. Tech-savvy women on the go might find MassMutual’s mobile app (rated 4.8 on the App Store and 4.4 on Google Play) a convenient way to view and manage their life insurance policy. The company also has an online policy portal that allows beneficiary changes, recurring payment enrollment and more.
Types of life insurance for women
Life insurance falls into two main categories: term and permanent. The right policy type for you depends on your individual needs, goals and circumstances. Buying life insurance as a woman may bring unique questions, so talking to an agent is often the best way to land on the right policy. However, learning about each type of policy could also help you choose the one that best fits your needs (and your budget).
Term life insurance
Term life insurance is coverage that lasts a specific number of years. Common options are policies lasting 10, 20 or 30 years. Term can be a smart choice if you need coverage for a specific period—such as while your children are young—but know that you likely won't need coverage at a future date. Your death benefit pays out to your beneficiaries if you pass away at any point during the policy's term. If your need for coverage changes, many insurers will allow you to convert your term policy to a more permanent type of insurance if necessary. Unlike permanent insurance, term policies do not have a cash value and are usually simpler and less expensive than permanent forms of coverage.
Many women opt to carry term life insurance while their children are young. Doing so could provide peace of mind that your beneficiaries will have financial assistance if you happen to pass prematurely. However, term policies may not be the best choice for every woman, so considering the pros and cons could be essential when shopping for new life insurance.
PROS
-
Typically cheaper than permanent policies
Could be converted to permanent insurance, depending on the company and the riders you carry
Generally less complex than permanent life insurance
Death benefits are typically tax-free for beneficiaries
CONS
-
If you don’t pass away during the term, no death benefit applies and premiums are not returned (unless you have a return-of-premium policy)
-
No cash value component
Permanent life insurance
Unlike term life insurance, permanent life insurance is intended to cover you for your entire life (as long as you pay your premiums). Since the insurance company is guaranteed to pay out a death benefit, permanent life insurance usually costs 10 to 15 times more than term.
Along with a death benefit, most permanent life insurance policies come with a cash value benefit. Once the cash value of your policy has had enough time to accrue, you may be able to withdraw a portion of it, borrow against it as a loan or use it to pay your life insurance premium. Although this cash benefit accrues slowly (and some types of policies aren’t guaranteed to accrue at all), this benefit could appeal to women who’d like to use their life insurance policy as a small safety net. Keep in mind, however, that any money that is borrowed and not paid back will be deducted from your death benefit.
There are a few different kinds of life insurance that fall under the umbrella of permanent life insurance, and the policy you choose can determine how you pay your premium and how the cash value portion of your policy accrues. These types include:
- Whole life insurance: The premiums are fixed, and the cash value of this type of policy earns interest.
- Universal life insurance: The premiums are flexible, and the cash value earns interest.
- Variable universal life insurance: The premiums are flexible, and the cash value can be invested in stocks, bonds or mutual funds.
- Guaranteed universal life insurance: This is a low-risk policy with a fixed premium for your entire life. While it doesn’t accumulate much cash value, it’s a good option if you need more affordable permanent coverage than whole life insurance.
PROS
-
As long as you pay your premiums, your policy should not expire — this could be beneficial for women since they typically live longer than men
Cash value account can accrue interest and may be used while you’re living
Death benefits are typically tax-free for beneficiaries
CONS
-
Usually more expensive than term life insurance
-
May be hard to understand
-
Although the ability to borrow against permanent life insurance may be convenient, policy loans accrue interest and can decrease your death benefit payout
Permanent life insurance can be more complicated than term, so you might want to meet with a licensed agent or certified financial planner to get a full view of what type of policy can best meet your needs.
Frequently asked questions
-
-