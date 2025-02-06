Mortgage lenders commonly require that borrowers maintain a homeowners insurance policy on their home. Depending on how the timing lines up with closing on the property and completing the home insurance paperwork, there could be a gap after buying the home wherein the insurance policy would still be going through underwriting and hasn’t been issued yet. To ensure your home is protected during this window and to provide proof of coverage to your mortgage lender, your insurer can provide you with a homeowners insurance binder. Bankrate’s team, comprising industry experts and licensed agents, explains what a homeowners insurance binder is, when you need one and how to secure one.

What is a home insurance binder?

A homeowners insurance binder is a type of contract between the homeowner and the insurance company. This contract provides immediate yet temporary coverage for the home in situations where the full homeowner insurance policy would not be in force due to underwriting or other delays. These temporary contracts are often set to last between 30 and 90 days but will also expire once the full policy is issued.

The insurance company may automatically issue a homeowners insurance binder after you finalize the application. If not, you can request a binder from your insurance agent or the company. It usually contains one or two pages of essential information about your policy, like the effective and expiration dates, named insurance information, coverage levels and property address.

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Do I need a home insurance binder?

Lenders often request proof of homeowners insurance before they will approve a mortgage loan. The lender will typically provide a list of documents they require for the underwriting process and the timeline you need to provide them, which is determined by your closing date.

It may take some time to receive your policy documents after you purchase a home insurance policy, so a home insurance binder may provide the proof of coverage that your lender needs in order to approve your mortgage. A binder also enables you to file a claim should there be a covered incident that occurs before you receive your policy documents.

However, not all companies issue home insurance binders. Insurance providers that use advanced technology such as artificial intelligence tools to underwrite policies can typically issue homeowners policy documents online, usually within a few hours, and that same-day policy document delivery typically eliminates the need for an insurance binder.

What does a home insurance binder include?

An insurance binder serves as your proof of home insurance coverage, so it must contain detailed information. This typically includes:

Property address

Policyholder’s name

Insurer details, including the name of the insurance company and insurance agent

Types of protections, like dwelling, personal property, loss of use, personal liability and medical payments coverages

Coverage limits

Policy deductibles

Covered perils, such as fire, hail and wind

Effective dates, including when the coverage begins and ends

How to get a home insurance binder

To ensure you receive your home insurance binder, you might want to take these steps:

Read through all the paperwork you receive after applying. Call or message your insurance agent and request a binder if one is missing. Check that you received the binder by email, fax or through your online insurance account. If you’d like, ask your insurance agent to send the binder to your mortgage lender.

Since the binder is temporary, you may need to provide a copy of the policy declarations page or other finalized documents once the policy is issued. You can download the policy documents online or ask your insurance agent to email, mail or fax them to you.

Frequently asked questions