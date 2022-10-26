Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance for pickup trucks
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
For many pickup drivers, a truck is a mode of transportation and a tool. A robust insurance policy can help financially protect this asset. Just like each model and trim package has a different price, your insurance rates can also vary by the make, model, truck age and trim package you choose. Factoring in your potential cost of insurance may help ensure your new truck fits within your budget.
Models included in this review:
- Chevrolet Silverado
- Dodge Ram
- Ford F-150
- Toyota Tacoma
- Toyota Tundra
How much does it cost to insure a pickup truck?
While there are many factors influencing the cost of pickup truck insurance, price of parts and safety features have a noticeable impact.
- Price of parts: The more expensive the vehicle is to repair, the more likely you will have higher insurance premiums. Replacement parts that cost more to provide, such as parts coming from overseas, are factored into insurance premiums.
- Safety features: Manufacturers usually introduce new safety features to vehicles each year. More recent pickup models typically include standard safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control and lane departure warnings. One example of this is the Toyota Tundra's Toyota Safety Sense Package. These safety features usually yield lower insurance rates since they can help prevent accidents.
Car insurance for a pickups
When you are in the market for a new pickup truck or simply comparing the cost of ownership for one, you may find it helpful to review the insurance costs for each make and model. The rates below include both annual minimum and full coverage averages for various pickup truck models based on 2023 rates from Quadrant Information Services, but your own rates could be higher or lower depending on your personal factors.
Car insurance for pickup truck by make and model
When purchasing a pickup truck, many drivers may not realize the impact the make and model have on car insurance rates. Generally speaking, pickup trucks that largely depend on domestic manufacturing and parts tend to cost less to insure compared to other models. Trucks with strong safety ratings and low theft rates also typically cost less to insure.
The typical rates for pickup truck car insurance don’t differ much from average car insurance rates. The average rate for a Toyota Camry is $2,014 for full coverage insurance and $622 for minimum coverage. Below you can see average full and minimum coverage rates for some of the most popular pickup models on the market.
|Pickup model
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual minimum coverage premium
|Chevrolet Silverado
|$1,989
|$621
|Dodge Ram
|$2,036
|$646
|Ford F-150
|$1,753
|$611
|Toyota Tacoma
|$2,064
|$623
|Toyota Tundra
|$2,064
|$623
Best car insurance for pickup trucks
Truck owners have a number of options when it comes to auto insurance. However, every auto insurance company has benefits and shortcomings. Based on coverage options, discounts and customer service ratings, pickup truck drivers might want to consider Erie, Amica and USAA (if eligible) as some of the best auto insurers for pickup truck drivers, according to Bankrate’s assessment.
- Erie: Erie is a regional insurance company providing competitive rates for many pickup truck owners. Auto endorsements include pet coverage, locksmith reimbursement, auto glass repair coverage, accident forgiveness and much more. Although Erie is only available in 12 states, those who do have access to their policies can take advantage of a rate lock guarantee and a variety of discounts to help you earn a lower rate.
- Amica: Amica consistently earns top ratings for customer satisfaction with J.D. Power and earns an A+ (Superior) rating for financial strength with A.M. Best. The company sells a variety of policy add-ons, like accident forgiveness, full glass coverage and gap insurance for more protection. Amica is not always the least expensive option, but there are also a number of unique discounts, including several aimed at younger drivers. You can get a quote online through Amica’s website or contact the insurer over the phone to see what your personalized policy or policies will cost.
- USAA: USAA offers low rates and excellent customer satisfaction ratings, but it is limited to those who meet the eligibility requirements. For current or former members of the military and their eligible immediate family members, USAA offers a standard assortment of coverage options and a long list of discounts for further savings. You might earn a discount for garaging your vehicle on base, being a good student or taking a defensive driving course.
Cheapest car insurance companies for pickup trucks
Finding the cheapest car insurance for your truck will likely require some shopping around. Your insurance rates are based on dozens of personal rating factors, including your location, claims history, driving record and, in most states, your age, gender and credit history.
These are some ways you might save when you are looking for the cheapest truck insurance:
- Shop around and compare quotes: Your rates could vary considerably between carriers, and your insurance priorities will be unique to your vehicle, budget and comfort with risk. Comparing quotes from a handful of carriers will show you which car insurance company offers the lowest rate for the coverage you want.
- Avoid tickets and accidents: Accidents and tickets can increase your auto insurance premium because they usually indicate that you are a riskier driver. Avoiding these may help you save on coverage.
- Improve your credit score: Unless you live in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts or Michigan, your credit history is one of the factors car insurance companies consider when they quote you a car insurance rate. Improving your credit score may help you save.
Pickup trucks features that impact insurance costs
Drivers today have more options and features to choose from than ever before. Looking for certain safety features can help keep you safer on the road and potentially help you save on your auto insurance. Some common safety features in modern trucks include:
- Side airbags: Side airbags protect passengers in case of a side impact, including extra protection to the upper body and heads of passengers.
- Blind spot warning: Trucks can have more substantial blind spots than smaller passenger vehicles, but a blind spot warning system may help you avoid accidents and earn you a safety feature discount with some insurers.
- Lane-keeping system: This safety feature, available in newer Fords pickups and other models, alerts the driver when they drift too far from the center lane. This feature helps lower the probability of a side-swipe collision.
- Rearview cameras: Rearview camera technology is now common in most vehicles, but the feature helps keep drivers safe all the same. Rearview cameras reduce the risks associated with backing into unseen objects, people or the path of an oncoming vehicle. The 2023 Ford F-150 XL has a rear view camera with a special feature to help get your hitch attached.
Other car insurance coverage for pickup trucks
You are required in nearly every state to carry at least a minimum amount of insurance on your pickup truck. This includes liability coverage, which pays for the damage you cause to other parties if you’re at fault in an accident, but it does not pay for physical damage to your own vehicle.
Full coverage car insurance may be a better option for newer or higher-value trucks, and you may be required by your lender or financial institution to carry a full coverage car insurance policy if you have a car loan or are leasing your truck. Full coverage usually includes comprehensive and collision coverage, which pay for physical damage to your own vehicle in case of an accident or other source of damage, like vandalism.
Other coverage add-ons you might want to consider include:
- Rental car reimbursement: If your truck is your only vehicle, you may want to consider rental car reimbursement. This coverage type pays for the cost of a rental car while your truck is being repaired due to a covered incident.
- Gap insurance: If you finance or lease your truck, this add-on would pay the difference between the value of the vehicle and your remaining lease or loan in the event the truck is totaled or stolen and nonrecoverable.
- New car replacement: Trucks hold their value well, but it also makes them expensive to replace. This coverage add-ons may be available for new and low-mileage vehicles and pays out the cost of a new vehicle of the same model at market value in the event yours is totaled.
- Accident forgiveness: This coverage prevents a rate surcharge following your first at-fault accident. Depending on the carrier, this endorsement may be available for purchase or you may need to earn it with a set number of years of safe driving.
Learn more: Common types of car insurance coverage
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: Chevrolet Silverado, Dodge Ram, Ford F-150, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, Ford F-150 and Toyota Camry (base). For new vs used vehicles, we also included the following years in our calculations: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (base) and 2020.