Car insurance for Chevrolet
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet?
Car insurance rates for Chevrolets are as diverse as the brand's lineup, from compact cars like the Spark to full-size trucks like the Silverado. Each model brings its own set of risk factors that insurers consider, such as vehicle size, safety features, repair costs and how likely the vehicle is to be stolen or involved in a claim.
That said, a driver’s personal details have a significant impact on insurance rates. Insurers may look at your age, driving history, location and more to set your premium. The rates in this article are based on the average rate from Quadrant Information Services. While they are a good starting point, only comparing quotes based on your driving profile can give you an exact premium.
Car insurance for Chevrolet: By model
Camaro
With bold curves and a rumbling exhaust note, the 2024 Camaro keeps its muscle car roots, even though it has been discontinued. Starting at $32,495, it's available in trims like LT, LT1, SS, ZL1, Garage 56 Edition and ZL1 Collector's Edition. Whether you want refined V6 cruising or V8-powered thrills, the Camaro brings performance, attitude and head-turning style. However, the rear-seat space remains tight and its sports car insurance costs are on the high end.
Corvette
With a mid-engine layout and sleek supercar styling, the 2025 delivers blistering performance starting at $68,300. It features a 6.2L V8 engine covered in sterling silver and is available in the Z51 performance package. While it offers a thrilling ride, keep in mind that its insurance and maintenance costs can match its horsepower.
Silverado 1500
Built rugged and ready for work, the 2025 Silverado has a starting MSRP of $37,845 and comes in various trims. It's a full-size pickup that blends capability with comfort, offering multiple engine choices and towing-focused tech.
Colorado
The redesigned and rugged Colorado has a starting MSRP of $31,900. This mid-sized truck has versatile trim levels for off-roading or city driving. The Colorado's tailgate can support up to 500 pounds and a power outlet is built into the bed, ideal for drivers looking to get the most out of their pickup truck.
Equinox
Starting at $28,700, the Equinox is the go-to compact SUV for shoppers. It provides up to 63.9 cubic feet of car space with rear seats folded and a hands-free power lift gate on higher trim levels, which makes it a family-friendly option.
Malibu
A stable in the Chevy lineup, the 2025 Malibu has an MSRP starting at $25,800 and decent fuel economy. All trim levels are equipped with rear vision cameras and rear park assist, but all-wheel drive is unavailable.
Suburban
If you need space, the 2025 Suburban may be for you. With a starting MSRP of $62,000, the Suburban offers cavernous cargo room and third-row comfort. Higher-level trims offer premium features and towing strength, making the model a good option for large families.
Traverse
Drivers needing space with a lower price point than the Suburban, may have better luck with the mid-sized Traverse. Starting at around $42,000, the Traverse has bold styling and seating for up to eight passengers. It features a 2.5L turbo engine and 98 cubic feet of cargo space, making it a top pick for growing families.
Tahoe
Blending full-size muscle with everyday flexibility, the Tahoe has a starting MSRP of $59,000. Trims like the Z71, RST and High Country offer everything from off-road capabilities to premium luxury finishes. It's spacious and family-friendly, but may be oversized and pricey for some.
Bolt EV
Affordable, practical and electric, the used price of a 2023 Bolt EV has an average starting purchasing price of $18,180 according to KBB. According to Chevy, the entry-level EV will be back on the market in 2027, possibly still as a hatchback and the cheapest model in the Chevy lineup. The 2023 Bolt sported a roomy interior and could run over 250 miles before a recharge.
Chevrolet features that impact insurance costs
Chevrolet offers a wide array of safety features across its lineup. Entry-level models come with essential protections, while upper trims often include high-tech driver assist systems. While many of these features can help lower the risk of accidents — and potentially your insurance premium — some models may still cost more to insure depending on repair costs, performance capabilities or overall crash test ratings.
- Chevy Safety Assist: This package of advanced safety and driver-assistance features is available in many Chevy models. It includes several cameras and sensors for features like automatic emergency braking and a following distance indicator, which can help drivers avoid collisions.
- Teen driver technology: This system allows parents to set speed and volume limits for young drivers, along with a driving “report card." It may not directly lower the cost of Chevy car insurance, but it can help improve a teen's driving skills, which are more impactful in the long run.
- ZL1 Off-Road Package: This add-on feature is available for most Chevrolet trucks and SUVs. While it boosts off-road performance, the added hardware and higher risk of rugged driving conditions may lead to increased repair costs and potentially higher premiums.
Other car insurance coverage for Chevrolet
Affordability in car insurance matters now more than ever before, which can lead some drivers to cut back on coverage, even for a new car. While state minimum limits can get you on the road and keep your insurance cheap, it typically isn't the best option if you want to avoid high out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an at-fault accident. To help protect your finances, consider adding these coverage options to your policy:
- Higher liability limits: Higher-end Chevys, like the Suburban or Tahoe, can give the impression of wealth, which may attract scammers looking to stage an accident. Increasing your liability limits can offer added financial protection if you’re held responsible for serious injuries or damages.
- Comprehensive coverage: This coverage helps pay for damage to your car from theft, vandalism, fire or sudden natural disasters.
- Collision coverage: This coverage helps cover repairs to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
- Gap insurance: This coverage can cover the difference between what you owe on your loan or lease, and your new car's actual cash value if it's deemed a total loss from a covered claim.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: