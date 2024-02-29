At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

More than 700 child passengers aged 12 and below died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, the latest year for which data is available. To note, nearly 40 percent were not buckled in. And even when appropriate safety gear like restraints and booster seats are used, they’re used incorrectly nearly half the time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Reading up on your child’s safety restraint systems could help you keep them safe.

Car seat safety statistics and facts

Car seat safety statistics and car seat death statistics are never easy to read. However, arming yourself with the facts may help to improve the outcome in the event of an accident.

Insurance Auto Child safety seats have been shown to reduce fatal injury by 71 percent for infants aged one and below and by 54 percent for toddlers between one and four years of age. (The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration – NHTSA)

69 percent of children riding with unrestrained drivers were also unrestrained, based on known restraint use. (NHTSA)

711 children aged 12 and under were fatally injured in a car crash in 2021 and 63,000 were injured in 2020. (CDC)

30 percent of children under 4 and 36 percent of those 8 to 12 who passed away in a car accident in 2021 were not using a restraint. (CDC)

25 percent of child passengers who passed away were in a car accident that involved alcohol-impaired driving. (CDC)

Using a booster seat reduces the risk of serious injury in children ages four to eight by 45 percent. (CDC)

Seat belt use reduces the risk of death and serious injury by about half for older children and adults. (CDC)

Children under one year old should always ride in a rear-facing car seat. (NHTSA)

Car seat recommendations based on a child’s age and size

Several different types of cars are available to help keep your child safe. Your child’s age and individual needs will likely influence the type of car seat that works best for them.

Rear-facing car seat

Best for infants, from newborns to three-year-olds

Designed to mitigate stress to the child’s fragile neck and spinal cord

Forward-facing car seat

Best for toddlers between the ages of four and seven

Designed with a buckled harness that limits your child’s movement in the event of an accident

Booster seat

Best for children between the ages of four and 12

Raises a child’s body so that the car’s seat belt sits correctly over the child’s hips and chest

Seat belt

Best for children and adults ages 12 and above, provided they’re big enough so that the belt fits properly

Should fit snugly across thighs, shoulder and chest

Car and booster seat safety laws by state

If you’re looking for ways to keep your family safe in the car, remember that enforcing seat belt use is one of the best ways to do that. Each state has its own booster seat guidelines and car seat laws.



Car and booster seat safety laws by state Caret Down State Must be in safety seat Maximum base fine for a first offense Preference for rear seat Alabama Until age 6 $25 No Alaska Until 57” tall, 65 lbs $50 No Arizona Until age 7, 57” tall $50 No Arkansas Until age 6, 60 lbs $100 No California Until age 8, 57” tall $100 Yes, for children 7 and below who are shorter than 57″ Colorado Until age 8 $81 Yes, for children one year and younger and less than 20 lbs. Connecticut Until age 8 $50 No Delaware Until age 8 $25 Yes, for children 11 and younger and 65″ or less District of Columbia Until age 8 $75 No Florida Until age 6 $60 No Georgia Until age 8 $50 Yes, for children 7 and below Hawaii Until age 10, 4’ 9” tall $100 No Idaho Until age 7 $79 No Illinois Until age 8 $75 No Indiana Until age 8 $25 No Iowa Until age 6 $25 No Kansas Until age 8 $60 No Kentucky Until age 8 $50 for child restraint; $30 for booster seat No Louisiana Until age 9 $100 Yes, for children 12 years and younger Maine Until age 8, 57”, 80 lbs $50 Yes, for children 11 years and younger, and less than 100 lbs Maryland Until age 8, 57” $50 No Massachusetts Until age 8, 57” $25 No Michigan Until age 8, 57” $10 Yes, for children 3 years and younger Minnesota Until age 8, 57” $50 No Mississippi Until age 7, 57” $25 No Missouri Until age 8, 4’ 9” tall, 80 lbs $50 No Montana Until age 5, 60 lbs $100 No Nebraska Until age 8 $25 Yes, for children 7 and younger Nevada Until age 6, 57” tall $500 Yes, for children 2 years and younger New Hampshire Until age 7, 57” tall $50 No New Jersey Until age 8, 57” tall $75 Yes, for children 7 years and younger, less than 57″ tall New Mexico Until age 7, 60 lbs $25 Yes, for children younger than one year in a rear-facing car seat New York Until age 8 $100 No North Carolina Until age 8, 80 lbs $25 Yes, for children 4 and younger under 40 lbs. North Dakota Until age 7 $25 No Ohio Until age 8, 57” tall, 40 lbs $75 No Oklahoma Until age 8, 4” 9’ tall $50 No Oregon Until 4” 9’ and 40 lbs $115 No Pennsylvania Until age 8 $75 No Rhode Island Until age 8, 57”, 80 lbs $85 Yes, for children 7 and younger South Carolina Until age 8 or 57” tall $150 Yes, for children 7 and younger South Dakota Until age 5 and 40 lbs $25 No Tennessee Until age 9 and 4’ 9” tall $50 Yes, for children 8 and younger and less than 4′ 9″ tall Texas Until age 8 and 57” tall $25 No Utah Until age 8 and 57” tall $45 No Vermont Until age 8 and 20 lbs $25 Yes, for children younger than one year or less than 20 lbs Virginia Until age 8 $50 Yes, for children in rear-facing devices Washington Until age 5 and 4’ 9” tall $124 Yes, for children 12 years and younger. West Virginia Until 8 and 4’ 9” tall $20 No Wisconsin Until 8, 57”, 80 lbs $75 Yes, for children 3 and younger Wyoming Until age 9 $50 Yes, for children 8 and younger

Replacing a car seat after a collision

A lesser-known car seat safety fact is that car seats need to be replaced after a collision — even a relatively minor one. Car accidents involve significant forces and those forces get absorbed by the vehicle and its contents. Car seats are designed to absorb some of that force to keep the child in the seat safe.

The plastic of a car seat can be damaged or weakened by a crash, even if the seat doesn’t show any signs of damage and looks like it is fine to use. It’s better to be safe and replace your child’s car seat after a collision to reduce the risk of injury (or worse) should an accident occur in the future.

Under NHTSA guidelines, if any of these apply to your collision, you should replace the car seat:

The vehicle cannot be driven away from the crash site.

The door nearest the seat was damaged.

Any of the passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries.

The airbags deployed.

There is visible damage to the seat.

Does car insurance cover car seat replacement?

If you get into an accident, the NHTSA recommends that you replace car seats to keep your children safe. The good news for parents is that insurance companies typically help cover the cost of a new car seat if your policy includes collision coverage. When filing your insurance claim, make sure to inform the insurer that you have a car seat that will need to be replaced.

Frequently asked questions