Home equity loan rates hold at 2025 lows, while HELOCs jump
Very mixed movements on the home equity financing scene in the latest week. The average rate on a $30,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) skyrocketed 80 basis points to 8.90 percent, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders — though the increase reflects a particularly large lender ending its low introductory rate offers rather than any economic news or upsets. In contrast, the average rate on the benchmark 5-year $30,000 home equity loan was unchanged, holding at 8.22 percent — its low for the year.
HELOC rates could well deflate with the advent of new promos, but even if they don’t, the fundamental things still apply for home equity borrowers. “HELOC promotions can offer a meaningful break on borrowing costs if you’ve been waiting for the right time to take advantage. However, it’s important to read the fine print and understand the limits of the offer,” says Bankrate Financial Analyst Stephen Kates. “Don’t be caught off guard when the introductory rate ends, and be sure you meet all the eligibility requirements.”
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|HELOC
|8.90%
|8.13%
|9.99%
|8.38%
|7.90%
|5-year home equity loan
|8.22%
|8.25%
|8.52%
|8.35%
|8.22%
|10-year home equity loan
|8.37%
|8.41%
|8.61%
|8.49%
|8.37%
|15-year home equity loan
|8.24%
|8.28%
|8.57%
|8.41%
|8.24%
|Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.
What’s driving home equity rates today?
Rates on HELOCs and home equity loans are being driven primarily by two factors: lender competition for new customers and the Federal Reserve’s actions. The Fed especially impacts the cost of variable-rate products like HELOCs.
Both HELOC and home equity loan rates have declined substantially from their 2024 highs, although HELOC rates have rebounded somewhat from this spring, when they were under 8 percent.
Current home equity rates vs. rates on other types of credit
Because HELOCs and home equity loans use your home as collateral, their rates tend to be much less expensive — more akin to current mortgage rates — than the interest charged on credit cards or personal loans, which aren’t secured.
|Credit type
|Average rate
|HELOC
|8.90%
|Home equity loan
|8.22%
|Credit card
|20.12%
|Personal loan
|12.37%
|
Source: Bankrate national survey of lenders, Sept. 3
While average rates are useful to know, the individual offer you receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan reflects additional factors like your creditworthiness and financials. Then there’s the value of your home and the size of your ownership stake. Lenders generally limit all your home loans (including your mortgage) to a maximum 80 to 85 percent of your home’s worth.
Keep in mind: Even if you’re able to secure a favorable rate from a lender, home equity products are still relatively high-cost debt.
On average, mortgage-holding homeowners’ equity stakes have risen 142% nationwide since 2020, according to a new Bankrate study on states with the most and least home equity gains.
In the first half of 2024, lenders used automated valuation models (AVMs) for 35% of home equity loans, a year-over-year increase of 20 percentage points, according to Corporate Settlement Solutions.
Lenders expect outstanding home equity debt to increase by 6.6% in 2025 and 4.1% the following year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
The home equity market rose 12% in Q1 2025, its strongest year-over-year growth since 2022, according to TransUnion.
