Home equity loan rates inch higher, while HELOCs fall back to 3-month lows
Last week’s HELOC spike was short-lived. The average rate on a $30,000 home equity line of credit fell 80 basis points to 8.10 percent, back to the level it was two weeks prior, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. The rise and fall largely reflects a major lender in the field ending, and then resuming, its low introductory rates. Meanwhile, the average rate on the benchmark 5-year $30,000 home equity loan ticked one basis point higher to 8.23 percent, still holding close to its lowest levels this year.
As promo home equity rate offers come and go, Bankrate Financial Analyst Stephen Kates advise homeowners to hold steady. “As with many lending promotions, it’s best to take advantage of a lower rate when you already have a plan to borrow,” he says. “Don’t look for a reason to spend just because a tempting offer is available.”
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|HELOC
|8.10%
|8.12%
|9.25%
|8.35%
|7.90%
|5-year home equity loan
|8.23%
|8.23%
|8.49%
|8.35%
|8.22%
|10-year home equity loan
|8.38%
|8.40%
|8.60%
|8.49%
|8.37%
|15-year home equity loan
|8.26%
|8.27%
|8.55%
|8.41%
|8.24%
|Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.
What’s driving home equity rates today?
Rates on HELOCs and home equity loans are being driven primarily by two factors: lender competition for new customers and the Federal Reserve’s actions. The Fed especially impacts the cost of variable-rate products like HELOCs.
Both HELOC and home equity loan rates have declined substantially from their 2024 highs, although HELOC rates have rebounded somewhat from this spring, when they were under 8 percent.
Current home equity rates vs. rates on other types of credit
Because HELOCs and home equity loans use your home as collateral, their rates tend to be much less expensive — more akin to current mortgage rates — than the interest charged on credit cards or personal loans, which aren’t secured.
|Credit type
|Average rate
|HELOC
|8.10%
|Home equity loan
|8.23%
|Credit card
|20.12%
|Personal loan
|12.37%
Source: Bankrate national survey of lenders, Sept. 10
While average rates are useful to know, the individual offer you receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan reflects additional factors like your creditworthiness and financials. Then there’s the value of your home and the size of your ownership stake. Lenders generally limit all your home loans (including your mortgage) to a maximum 80 to 85 percent of your home’s worth.
Keep in mind: Even if you’re able to secure a favorable rate from a lender, home equity products are still relatively high-cost debt.
On average, mortgage-holding homeowners’ equity stakes have risen 142% nationwide since 2020, according to a new Bankrate study on states with the most and least home equity gains.
Borrowers withdrew 0.45% of their tappable equity at the start of the second quarter, the highest overall equity extraction rate since late 2022, according to ICE Mortgage Technology.
In the first half of 2024, lenders used automated valuation models (AVMs) for 35% of home equity loans, a year-over-year increase of 20 percentage points, according to Corporate Settlement Solutions.
Lenders expect outstanding home equity debt to increase by 6.6% in 2025 and 4.1% the following year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
