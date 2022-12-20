U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card review: Solid intro APR offer, but limited long-term value

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card Overview

Getting a head start on paying down existing credit card debt can be easier with a lengthy introductory APR period, and the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card is a good choice if you need more than a year of breathing room to pay off your existing balance or finance new expenses.

While it’s not the best balance transfer card offer available, the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card carries one of the better intro periods for both purchases and balance transfers. But like most balance transfer cards, its lack of rewards hinders its ongoing value after you’ve settled your balance. Before you make your decision, you should consider competing cards and even rewards cards with shorter intro APR offers to see which option will be more worthwhile in the long run.

U.S Bank Visa Platinum pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card has no annual fee, which is ideal for keeping a focus on paying off debt.

  • Checkmark

    Its intro APR offer is relatively long, giving cardholders one of the longest breaks from interest on balance transfers and new purchases.

  • Checkmark

    Its lowest ongoing APR starts slightly below the current average credit card interest rate.

  • Checkmark

    It comes with cellphone protection when you pay your monthly phone bill with your card (up to two $600 claims per 12-month period, $25 deductible).

Cons

  • Doesn’t have a rewards program or a reward-based sign-up bonus, which limits its long-term value.

  • You must have good to excellent credit (670 to 850) for feasible approval, which reduces the number of eligible applicants.

  • The card has a limited number of perks and benefits compared to other balance transfer cards.

Why you might want the U.S Bank Visa Platinum

The U.S Bank Visa Platinum gets the job done as a balance transfer credit card. Its intro APR offers are competitive, it costs nothing to hold and you could end up with a relatively low ongoing APR.

Intro APR offer: Competitive intro offer that includes purchases and balance transfers

The intro APR period for this card is longer than the intro terms on other balance transfer cards and includes new purchases for the entire duration. The 0 percent intro APR period of 21 billing cycles falls right at the top of the pack, since the longest intro period can be up to 21 months and the shortest as low as 12 months. Then, the ongoing APR is 18.74 percent to 29.74 percent variable.

One of the best things about this intro offer is that it extends beyond balance transfers to include purchases. This way, you can transfer a balance or finance a larger purchase while saving on interest for both.

Rates and fees: A fairly low cost card all around

The U.S. Bank Platinum has fewer fees than other balance transfer cards. You won’t have to pay an annual fee just to hold the card or a penalty APR if you miss a payment. Limiting additional fees allows cardholders to focus on paying off their balance without worrying over extra costs.

The 3 percent ($5 minimum) balance transfer fee is on the low end of what you typically find on this kind of card. Some balance transfer cards have a transfer fee of up to 5 percent of the transferred balance. A lower balance transfer fee means less additional costs on your balance, lowering the overall cost of your debt payoff plan.

Why you might want a different balance transfer card

While the U.S Bank Visa Platinum is a good balance transfer card, it’s not the best available. The card’s lack of a rewards program and robust cardholder perks put a damper on this card’s overall value.

Rewards: No rewards program, low long-term value

You won’t earn rewards for purchases you make with the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card. While this fact can be disappointing, it doesn’t automatically make this card a bad choice. As a balance transfer card, it can still help cardholders focus on reducing their debt instead of adding to it for the sake of earning rewards. However, a lack of rewards affects the longevity of the card’s value, which is something to keep in mind after the intro APR ends. Other cards, particularly some cash back and rewards cards, have generous intro APR periods on balance transfers and new purchases.

Cardholder perks: Minimal at best

The U.S Bank Visa Platinum card carries two noteworthy perks. The first is its cellphone protection coverage. By paying your cellphone bill each month with your card, U.S bank will cover any associated phones for up to $600 per eligible 

damage or loss claim — minus a $25 out-of-pocket deductible. U.S. Bank may reimburse you, or you could receive equivalent replacement phones from two possible claims each year for up to $1,200 in annual coverage.

The second perk is U.S Bank’s pay over time feature, the U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan. With this feature, you can divide large purchases into fixed monthly payments to pay off over time. Instead of interest, U.S. Bank charges a monthly fee that doesn’t exceed 1.6 percent of the purchase price (see terms). This feature can be especially handy for holiday shopping or travel expenses.

Aside from these two benefits, there isn’t much in the way of cardholder perks with the U.S. Bank Platinum. That said, the card’s intro APR periods are its best features and carry the bulk of its utility. Unless you plan to make the most of these features, you should find a different card with perks suited to your needs.

How the U.S Bank Visa Platinum compares to other balance transfer cards

The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card has extended intro APR periods on both purchases and balance transfers, but depending on your long-term needs, it may not be the best option. Here are other competing balance transfer cards you can consider.

Who is the U.S Bank Visa Platinum right for?

If you identify with one of these profiles, the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum may be the card you need in your overall debt pay-off strategy. However, if this card isn’t right for you, you may have to do more research in choosing a balance transfer card.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card worth it?

The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum doesn’t have the lowest ongoing APR or best long-term value after settling your balance, but it’s a solid option if you just need an above-average timeframe to finish paying off your credit card debt.

Its cellphone protection and relatively low balance transfer fee give it an edge over other balance transfer cards, but a rewards card with a solid intro APR and sign-up bonus could be much more rewarding down the road.

Dig deeper: Is the U.S Bank Visa Platinum card worth it?

