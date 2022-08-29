The World of Hyatt Credit Card review

Bankrate’s Take: Is The World of Hyatt Credit Card worth it?

If you are a current Hyatt cardmember or you’re a previous cardholder of any Hyatt card and earned a sign-up bonus in the past 24 months, you’ll be ineligible for the World of Hyatt card’s sign-up bonus, worth up to 65,000 Bonus Points.

The card has a tiered sign-up bonus structure. Earn up to 65,000 Bonus Points – earn 35,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more bonus points by earning 2 bonus points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 bonus point, on up to $15,000 spent.

According to Bankrate’s valuations, those 65,000 World of Hyatt Bonus Points are currently worth $1,495 in monetary value. Combined with the annual night free, that’s a lucrative deal if you’re planning a vacation at any Hyatt location this year.

The World of Hyatt card’s revamped rewards structure is pretty comprehensive compared to other co-branded hotel cards, but you’ll likely find the most value in pairing it with another card if you spend a lot of money on categories not included, like grocery stores or utilities. Even if your spending is concentrated in restaurant and airfare spending, you may want to choose another card worth more for those categories or a co-branded airline card.

For Hyatt purchases, though, there’s not many options worth more than this card’s 4X Bonus Points, especially when you consider the extra 5 base points per eligible dollar you can earn as a World of Hyatt member. Consider how often you stay at Hyatt hotel or resort locations and whether your savings will offset the $95 annual fee.

You may also consider a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which charges the same $95 annual fee and it lets you enjoy new benefits such as a $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining and 2X points on all other travel purchases, plus more. You can transfer to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio. With its similar rewards structure, this could be an alternative option if you’re looking for more redemption options and don’t mind sacrificing the automatic elite status or annual free night benefits.

The information about the World of Hyatt Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.