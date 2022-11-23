Blue from American Express® Credit Card review: Time to move on from this discontinued card

The Blue from American Express was a great start for beginners looking for a straightforward rewards card, but there are better options than this discontinued card.

Written by
Ryan Flanigan
Edited by
Steve Dashiell
 /  7 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

2.6

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The Blue from American Express was a great start for beginners looking for a straightforward rewards card, but there are better options than this discontinued card.

Image of Blue from American Express&reg;

Blue from American Express®

*
2.6
Bankrate score
Info
N/A

N/A

Intro offer

Info

1X

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page
Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: As of late 2018, The Blue from American Express card has been discontinued. Fortunately, Amex offers several other valuable no-annual-fee cards that can fill that gap, like the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card.

Blue from American Express® Credit Card overview

The discontinued Blue from American Express® Credit Card was a solid entry-level credit card that allowed beginners to collect Membership Rewards points. While experienced credit card users have likely moved on to better cards, the Amex Blue comes with no annual fee and enough benefits to prove useful for people who value simplicity.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 2X Membership Rewards points on eligible purchases with American Express Travel®
    • 1X Membership Rewards points on all other eligible purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Weak

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Variable APR: 23.99 percent
    • Annual fee: $0
    • Foreign transaction fee: 2.7 percent of each transaction after conversion to U.S. dollars
    • Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 3 percent of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
    • Late/returned payment fee: Up to $40

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Complimentary ShopRunner membership
    • Car rental loss and damage insurance
    • CreditSecure®
    • Global Assist® hotline
    • Purchase protection
    • American Express Experiences
    • Free FICO score
    • Amex offers

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

Alternatives to Blue from American Express® Credit Card

You can earn better rewards and more robust benefits with just about any other American Express credit card. Newer cards also feature strong welcome offers and better overall terms. If you still have this card, product changing to a different card is likely a better value.

Image of Blue from American Express&reg;

Blue from American Express®

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

N/A
Info
Image of Amex EveryDay&#174; Credit Card

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

10,000 Points
Info

Rewards rate

1X - 2X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;
Bankrate Score
5.0
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Up to $300 cash back
Info

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Blue from American Express® Credit Card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This no-annual-fee card will keep any Membership Rewards earned on other cards from expiring.

  • Checkmark

    You’ll get Amex’s standard set of valuable perks with this card.

  • Checkmark

    Free FICO score access can help monitor your credit to build towards a better card.

Cons

  • Earning rates on this card are poor compared to Amex’s newer offerings.

  • You can’t transfer points to Amex transfer partners with this card.

  • This card is no longer available for new applications.

Best cards to pair with the Blue from American Express® Credit Card

If you still have this card, pairing it with another American Express cardis almost necessary to provide any substantial value. Both versions of the EveryDay cards make valuable partners.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Blue from American Express® Credit Card worth keeping?

If you still have the Amex Blue, you might keep it for the standard Amex benefits, to keep your average age of accounts high or your Membership Rewards from expiring. However, the rewards earned and fee structure don’t provide a good case for continuing to use the card in place of any of Amex’s newer card offerings. If you’re serious about earning significant Membership Rewards, you’ll be better off with other Amex cards. 

The information about the Blue from American Express® Credit Card, Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express and the Amex® EveryDay Preferred Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

How we rated this card

Document
150+
cards rated
Congrats
50+
rewards programs valued
Search
1800
data points analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best good credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more No Annual Fee

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Review

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citi Rewards+® Card Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

USAA Rate Advantage Credit Card Review

3.0 Bankrate Score