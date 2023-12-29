The Best Prepaid and Debit Cards of 2024

Ryan Noonan
Tracy Stewart
Jason Steele
Updated December 29, 2023

If you need to limit spending or use an alternative to bank accounts, the best prepaid cards available can help you with your goals. You can load and reload prepaid cards with funds and then use them like a debit card, avoiding checking accounts and some bank-imposed fees in the process.

At Bankrate, our staff has reviewed and rated hundreds of today's top credit cards, with independence and transparency, so you'll have an easier time making an informed decision. When reviewing the best prepaid cards of 2024, we considered accessibility, affordability and extra benefits, among other factors, to help you decide which prepaid card is best for you.

BEST FOR BUDGETING ONLINE
Image of Blue Netspend&#174; Visa&#174; Prepaid Card

Blue Netspend® Visa® Prepaid Card
Recommended Credit

N/A

Regular APR

Annual fee

BEST FOR NO ACTIVATION FEE
Image of Netspend&#174; Visa&#174; Prepaid Card

Netspend® Visa® Prepaid Card
Recommended Credit

N/A

Regular APR

Annual fee

Best for no credit check
Image of Pink Netspend&#174; Visa&#174; Prepaid Card

Pink Netspend® Visa® Prepaid Card
Recommended Credit

N/A

Regular APR

Annual fee

Best for building credit
Image of Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa® Credit Card
3.1
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

Regular APR

Annual fee

Compare Bankrate's top prepaid cards

Card Name Bankrate's pick for Fees

Budgeting online
Variable Monthly Fee
No activation fee
Up-to $9.95 monthly*
No credit check
Variable Monthly Fee

Building credit
$25
On This Page

A closer look at our top prepaid cards

Image of

Blue Netspend® Visa® Prepaid Card

Best for budgeting online

Caret Down

Through Netspend Payback Rewards, you can earn cash back on select qualifying purchases, something rarely seen with easy-to-attain cards. The rewards program also gives cardholders personalized offers as an extra incentive.

Someone with a less-than-stellar credit score who wants less room for doubt when applying for a new tool to spend conveniently.

If your sole focus is building your credit, the unconventional Self — Credit Builder Account’s accessibility and opportunity to graduate to a valuable card make it a practical choice for individuals just starting out.

Image of

Netspend® Visa® Prepaid Card

Best for no activation fee

Caret Down

When you start your card account, you’ll get access to a high-yield savings account that offers 5 percent APY on the first $1,000 you save. Also, if you refer a friend and they load at least $40 onto the card, you’ll each receive a $20 bonus.

Those looking for a guaranteed easy way to spend or access to banking services without an activation fee to get started.

If you’re a fan of this card’s savings account option, Brink’s Armored™ Account offers a similar benefit and the ability to earn some ongoing cash back rewards.

Read our Netspend Visa Prepaid Card review.

Image of

Pink Netspend® Visa® Prepaid Card

Best for no credit check

Caret Down

Although it’s a no-credit-check card, you can still take advantage of select cash back and personalized offers once you’ve opened your account.

Someone who wants a convenient way to spend and save while avoiding a credit check.

If earning cash back is one of your goals, consider checking out the Brink’s Armored™ Account, which offers 1X points on signature purchase transactions, and additional points on select limited-time merchant offers.

Image of

Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa® Credit Card

Best for building credit

Caret Down

Different from the other options here, this account will report your payment habits to the three major credit bureaus — a surefire way to boost your credit score if you practice good financial habits. Making on-time, sufficient payments with this option can do wonders for your future financial health.

A beginner credit user who wants to establish their credit through a unique, user-friendly account.

If you’re seeking access to a physical card immediately, the Blue Netspend Visa Prepaid Card is a solid choice that offers potential rewards, albeit one that carries a series of fees.

Read our Self — Credit Builder Account review.

Image of

Brink’s Armored™ Account

Best for earning rewards

Caret Down

Thanks to Mastercard, you’ll get benefits to protect against fraud, including $0 liability for unauthorized purchases and a few others. Also, this card is a cousin of the Netspend options, allowing you to utilize its reload network of 130,000+ locations.

Someone who wants a prepaid option that brings points and discounts. With this card, you’ll get 1X points on select purchases and limited-time offers and the opportunity to receive up to 50 percent discounts on prescriptions with participating major pharmacies.

If earning rewards is not your main focus, the Self — Credit Builder Account offers users strong credit-building features and a unique opportunity to graduate to a secured credit card after demonstrating good financial habits.

Read our Brink’s Armored Account review.

What to know about prepaid cards

Prepaid debit cards are similar to debit cards, except prepaid cards are not connected to banking or checking accounts. Instead, funds are loaded onto the card, then reloaded when those funds run out. Think of them as a cross between gift cards and debit cards — they have a card number, CVV code and expiration date like debit and credit cards ,but no bank account associated with them.

How do prepaid cards work?

Similar to debit or checking accounts, prepaid cards allow users to spend up to the amount of money associated with the card. Prepaid card users load funds onto the cards — either online, in person at specific locations, by depositing checks or reloading with cash. Once the money is loaded onto the card, you can spend up to that amount online, in physical stores and to pay bills online before depositing more money onto the card again.

Keep in mind that most prepaid cards have fees associated with them, such as:

  • Reload fees
  • Monthly fees
  • ATM withdrawal fees
  • Inactivity fees
  • Transaction fees

Prepaid cards vs. debit cards

What are the differences between prepaid cards and debit cards? Well, prepaid and debit cards function similarly — you can only spend the amount of money associated with the card. Prepaid cards and debit cards look similar, and both have card numbers, CVV codes, expiration dates and are often made of plastic with a magnetic stripe on the back.

Where prepaid and debit cards differ is where those funds are stored. Debit cards are linked to a checking account with a bank or credit union and are often accompanied by routing and account numbers. Checking account customers add more money to their checking accounts via mobile deposit, direct deposit, ATM cash deposit or bank-to-bank transfers and then use that money with their debit cards. On the other hand, prepaid cards aren’t linked to a checking account, and customers load and reload money on the card, much like a gift card — bypassing the need for bank accounts altogether.

When it comes to similarities, prepaid cards are similar to debit cards in that you can only spend the amount of money associated with the card — so there are no credit limits or revolving credit lines involved. Furthermore, prepaid and debit cards look and function similarly when checking out at stores or online shopping portals.

Pros and cons of prepaid cards

Make sure to read the fine print before you apply for a prepaid debit card. Some cards have activation fees and monthly maintenance charges, which can eat into your spending cash. Compare cards thoroughly and shop for the best prepaid card with as few fees as possible.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    No credit check needed — People with low or no credit can establish responsible credit habits without taking a hit to their credit scores.

  • Checkmark

    Budgeting tool — Because you’re limited to spending your deposit amount, prepaid cards make it easier to stay within your budget and cut back on monthly spending.

Cons

  • More fees than debit cards — Debit cards typically charge overdraft, monthly and sometimes ATM fees. On the other hand, prepaid cards can charge those fees on top of transaction fees, reload fees, inactivity fees and more.

  • Can’t build credit — Prepaid card issuers don’t report to credit bureaus, meaning users won’t improve their credit scores over time with this card type. Secured credit cards are a better option for people with no credit or low credit to increase their scores.

Tips on choosing the best prepaid card for you

Prepaid cards are an excellent option for anyone with difficulty accessing traditional banking services, but not all prepaid cards are created equal. Here are some things you should keep in mind while shopping for a prepaid card.

  • Invest Search

    What are the fees?

    One of the reasons many people have a difficult time accessing traditional banking services is because of the fees and other costs associated with opening one. If your prepaid card charges a litany of fees, such as ATM fees, monthly service fees or reload fees, you should seriously consider if the card will be worth it to you.

  • Download

    What are your loading options?

    How difficult or easy will it be to reload your prepaid card? Some prepaid cards will allow you to reload your card with ACH transfers (though there are typically fees associated with that option). Often, you’ll reload your prepaid card manually at an ATM, so it’s important that your card provides access to several ATMs in your area.

  • Online Best

    Does the card offer mobile access?

    Mobile banking is becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason. It’s convenient, safe and can give you peace of mind. The best prepaid cards will offer you the option to use the cards online and access to a mobile app.

Who should get a prepaid card

Prepaid cards provide several benefits to people who, for whatever reason, don’t have access to traditional bank accounts (unbanked people) For unbanked or underbanked people, prepaid cards can be safer to carry than cash and pose less risk of overspending than credit cards.

Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

Although prepaid debit cards are often associated with younger shoppers, recent Bankrate data shows that the trend might be slowing. According to a recent Bankrate article, Gen Z have been opening credit card accounts at a quicker pace as of late. This change in consumer behavior is attributed to the fact that more Gen Z are now old enough to be eligible for credit cards.

Expert advice on prepaid cards

When to use a prepaid card

Prepaid debit cards let you use plastic when shopping online or in stores without the need for a traditional checking account. It’s ideal to use a prepaid debit card in the following scenarios:

  1. You’re a parent who wants to give your teenager a card that isn’t linked to your personal checking or credit card account to make purchases online or in person. With a monthly spending limit, prepaid cards can teach teenagers budgeting and responsible card use early in life before they open their own account.

  2. You’re cutting back on spending and need hard limits, which prepaid cards provide. You can reign in your spending every month by only using a prepaid card — once the money is spent, you can force yourself to wait until the new month to reload the card before swiping again.

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

How we assess the best prepaid cards

When evaluating the best prepaid cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from low fees to wide acceptance to earning rewards. 

We analyzed the most popular prepaid card options and  scored each card based on its fee structure, rewards rate and earnings, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered: 

Frequently asked questions

Ryan Noonan Arrow Right Former Writer, Credit Cards
Ryan Noonan is a former writer for Bankrate and CreditCards.com and is a graduate of the School of Journalism at Ohio State University. 
Tracy Stewart Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Tracy Stewart is a personal finance writer specializing in credit card loyalty programs, travel benefits, and consumer protections.
