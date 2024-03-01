At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Most people have bills and utilities to pay every month. While many people pay these bills directly from their checking accounts or with a debit card, you can also use credit cards.

One of the easiest ways to maximize your credit card rewards is to use cards for everyday spending to earn the most points or cash back in your most common categories. This includes your regular bills and utilities. Identifying where you’ll get the most rewards when you pay your monthly bills with a credit card is a great way to boost your earnings on the money you’re already spending.

Comparing the best cards for bills and utility payments

Card Name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate review score U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Bonus cash back 5% cash back in two chosen categories (up to $2,000 per quarter, then 1%) and travel booked through Rewards Center

in two chosen categories (up to $2,000 per quarter, then 1%) and travel booked through Rewards Center 2% cash back on choice of gas stations, restaurants or grocery stores $0 3.2 Citi Double Cash® Card Flat-rate cash back 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you buy, 1% when you pay) $0 4.2 Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Groceries and streaming services 6% cash back on U.S. supermarket and select U.S. streaming purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%)

on U.S. supermarket and select U.S. streaming purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit services $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. 4.4 Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Cellphone bills 2% cash back on all purchases $0 4.3 Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Business utilities 3X points on travel, shipping purchases, telecommunication services, and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines (up to $150,000 a year in combined purchases) $95 4.4 Bilt Mastercard® Rent 1X points for rent payments (up to 100,000 points per year)

for rent payments (up to 100,000 points per year) 3X points on dining purchases

on dining purchases 2X points on travel purchases

on travel purchases Double points on purchases on the 1st of the month (up to 10,000 points). None 4.0

Top cards for bills and utility payments

Best for bonus cash back U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros There are 12 categories to choose from for the 5 percent bonus each quarter, including many common bills and utilities. The sign-up bonus can be easy to achieve. Cons The $2,000 cap on bonus spending may not be enough for people with higher expenses. It doesn’t have many other notable perks or benefits that other cards have. Pros There are 12 categories to choose from for the 5 percent bonus each quarter, including many common bills and utilities. The sign-up bonus can be easy to achieve. Cons The $2,000 cap on bonus spending may not be enough for people with higher expenses. It doesn’t have many other notable perks or benefits that other cards have.



Best for flat-rate cash back on bills Citi Double Cash® Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros This card is one of the best flat-rate cash back cards available, making this an excellent option for a standalone card for all your bills. The intro APR offer is competitive for balance transfers. Cons Basic ThankYou points can’t be transferred to Citi’s travel partners. It charges foreign transactions fees, so we don’t recommend using it abroad. Pros This card is one of the best flat-rate cash back cards available, making this an excellent option for a standalone card for all your bills. The intro APR offer is competitive for balance transfers. Cons Basic ThankYou points can’t be transferred to Citi’s travel partners. It charges foreign transactions fees, so we don’t recommend using it abroad.



Best for Groceries and streaming services Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros The card has excellent earning rates in numerous categories, making this a great choice for everyday purchases. It has one of the best rates for groceries and streaming expenses. Cons The annual fee might be a deal-breaker for people. The U.S. supermarkets category doesn’t include wholesale clubs, superstores or online grocery stores. Pros The card has excellent earning rates in numerous categories, making this a great choice for everyday purchases. It has one of the best rates for groceries and streaming expenses. Cons The annual fee might be a deal-breaker for people. The U.S. supermarkets category doesn’t include wholesale clubs, superstores or online grocery stores.



Best for paying cellphone bills Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros Earning unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on all purchases makes this card an easy choice for any purchase. This card has no annual fee to eat into your rewards earnings. Cons It has no bonus categories to boost your earnings, meaning you can earn more with other cards in specific categories. Unlike other issuers, this card doesn’t have another Wells Fargo card to pool rewards for additional redemption value. Pros Earning unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on all purchases makes this card an easy choice for any purchase. This card has no annual fee to eat into your rewards earnings. Cons It has no bonus categories to boost your earnings, meaning you can earn more with other cards in specific categories. Unlike other issuers, this card doesn’t have another Wells Fargo card to pool rewards for additional redemption value.



Best for business utilities Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros The card offers bonuses in many business expense categories. Points are worth 1.25 cents each when redeemed through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, adding extra value. Cons The welcome offer has a high spending requirement which could be difficult to achieve. The benefits are more travel-focused than business-related. Pros The card offers bonuses in many business expense categories. Points are worth 1.25 cents each when redeemed through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, adding extra value. Cons The welcome offer has a high spending requirement which could be difficult to achieve. The benefits are more travel-focused than business-related.



Best for paying rent Bilt Mastercard® Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros Earning points on rent with no processing fees is a unique feature of this card. The card has many promotions and bonuses to provide huge value for redemptions. Cons Renters with poor credit who would benefit from this card aren’t likely to qualify There’s no welcome offer, which limits the card’s initial value compared to other cards. Pros Earning points on rent with no processing fees is a unique feature of this card. The card has many promotions and bonuses to provide huge value for redemptions. Cons Renters with poor credit who would benefit from this card aren’t likely to qualify There’s no welcome offer, which limits the card’s initial value compared to other cards.



How to choose the best cards for bills and utility payments

While you don’t have much control over your recurring bills and utilities, what you can control is how you choose to pay them. Some utility companies may charge convenience fees for paying with a credit card, but you may be able to offset it with credit card rewards. No one card will be the correct answer for all of your bills and utilities since they all offer different bonuses and incentives. Here are some things to consider when deciding which cards work best for you.

Choose cash back, points or miles

Points and miles can fluctuate in value

When choosing a rewards card, decide if you want points, miles or cash back. For points and miles, calculate their worth using our points and miles valuation guide as they can vary among cards and issuers. While points and miles offer the potential for booking trips and vacations, they may lose value if you try to redeem them for cash back.

Cash back is more straightforward. You’ll earn a percentage of your spending back, usually between 1 percent and 5 percent, and can watch that cash back accumulate in your account, knowing it won’t change in value. You can usually redeem those cash back earnings as a statement credit or direct deposit, but you usually need a more complicated plan to redeem points and miles. If you’re just starting out with credit cards, cash back cards are likely your best option.

Run the numbers: fees vs. rewards

Get more in return than you pay in fees

You’ll want to calculate the value of points or cash back earned, then subtract any convenience or processing fees. It’s worth it to pay bills and utilities with a credit card if it earns at least 3 percent cash back for that spending. For example, if your gas bill company applies a 2 percent processing fee for credit card charges and your card earns 5 percent back on utilities, you’ll earn a net 3 percent cash back.

Other fees and charges can quickly erase the value of your rewards, so consider annual fees, ongoing APRs and intro offers when making your decision.

Other benefits

The more your card offers that you value, the better

Consider extra benefits and protections a card gives you when paying your bills and utilities, like cell phone protection and streaming credits. Paying these everyday expenses with a card with elevated rewards and extra benefits is ideal.

A card offering a unique benefit is a great selling point. For instance, the Bilt Mastercard lets you earn 1X points when paying rent without additional fees. While that might not seem like a lot, most people can’t pay rent using credit cards, and those who can often pay processing fees.

Maximizing your cards for bills and utility payments

Getting the maximum return on your bills and utilities can feel like a puzzle. While you can choose a flat-rate card to keep everything simple, the potential for better value is finding the best return in each category. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Make your payments: Pay your credit card bill in full each month to avoid interest charges and penalty fees. These add up quickly and will easily wipe out the value of any rewards you earn.

Pay your credit card bill in full each month to avoid interest charges and penalty fees. These add up quickly and will easily wipe out the value of any rewards you earn. Do the math: Calculate whether the rewards earned outweigh any fees. For example, you don’t want to earn only 1 percent on a transaction that charges a 3 percent fee. Make sure the math is in your favor before using a card to pay your bills and utilities.

Calculate whether the rewards earned outweigh any fees. For example, you don’t want to earn only 1 percent on a transaction that charges a 3 percent fee. Make sure the math is in your favor before using a card to pay your bills and utilities. Autopay: Set up features like autopay to ensure you don’t miss payments on your recurring bills so you can earn consistent rewards on your bills and utilities.

Set up features like autopay to ensure you don’t miss payments on your recurring bills so you can earn consistent rewards on your bills and utilities.

What’s next?

To understand what cards you qualify for, enter some basic information into CardMatch™, Bankrate’s prequalification tool. For more insight into what best fits your rewards needs, our Spender Type Tool can point you in the right direction.

The bottom line

Paying your regular bills and utilities can earn plenty of rewards if you’re using the right credit card. Finding the right combination for you can put significant rewards and savings back in your pocket. Just be sure to pay your balance off in full each month, because credit cards charge high interest rates, even to those with the best credit scores. If you can make your payments and the rewards outweigh the fees, you’ll surely come out ahead when paying your everyday recurring expenses.