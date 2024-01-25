Best credit cards for a 700 credit score

FICO credit scores, the industry standard for determining credit risk, range from 300 to 850 — with 670 to 739 considered a good score, 740 to 799 is very good and 800 to 850 is exceptional. A 700 score puts you in the middle of the good range but still slightly below the average credit score of 716.

With an average credit score, expect to pay around the average credit card interest rate. However, you might qualify for an APR that’s higher or lower based on your creditworthiness. Credit card APRs vary, so research your options before deciding.

To help you find the right card for a 700 credit score, we’ve compiled several options that applicants with a score of 700 may qualify for. Options vary from those with generous rewards rates to low ongoing APRs, and several are on the list of the best credit cards for good credit.

Comparing the best cards for a 700 credit score

Card name Annual fee Rewards Bankrate review score
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card $0
  • 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
  • 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked using Capital One Travel
  • Unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming subscriptions and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
 5/5
Capital One Venture Rewards credit card $95
  • 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • 2X miles on all other purchases
 4.9/5
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express $0
  • 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases (up to $6,000 per calendar year in each category, then 1%)
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
 4.6/5
Citi® Custom Cash Card $0 5% cash back in your top eligible spending category each billing cycle (on up to $500 spent each billing cycle, then 1 percent) 4.4/5
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card $0 Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases 4.3/5
Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa® $0 Earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on card purchases every time you make a payment 4.2/5

Top cards for a 700 credit score

Best for everyday spenders

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card

5
Best for travelers

Capital One Venture Rewards credit card

4.9
Best for household shoppers

Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express

4.6
Best for rewards maximizers

Citi Custom Cash Card

4.4
Best for minimalists

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

4.3
Best for low interest

Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa

4.2

How to choose a card for a 700 credit score

When choosing a credit card with a 700 credit score, consider how that card will help you meet your financial goals. Aim to continue expanding your creditworthiness and raising your score, and don’t settle for a credit card that won’t be helpful in a few months or years.

Here are some tips for choosing a card to keep your credit score on the rise while you make the most of the work you’ve put in so far.

Look for savings through intro APR offers
Choose a card with an APR you find manageable or one with a 0 percent intro APR offer for purchases, balance transfers or both. These offers can help you temporarily balance what you owe or plan to spend without racking up high interest charges.
Match your card to your spending habits

Having a 700 credit score opens the door to some solid rewards and cash back cards. Though it might seem wise to jump at the first card you see with a boosted rewards rate, you’re better off calculating your regular annual spending and then matching your highest projected categories to a card with boosted rewards rates in those categories.

Time your application with your biggest purchases
If you have some large purchases coming up or know a few times throughout the year when you’ll increase your spending, you may want to consider timing your credit card application to align with those purchases. This planning can help you reliably attain welcome offers with more ease.

How to get an excellent credit score

  • Keep credit utilization low: Your credit utilization ratio is the amount of credit you use against the total amount available to you. Keep your utilization below 30 percent to maintain and increase your credit score.
  • Pay on time: Pay your card balance on time and in full whenever possible to avoid interest charges and establish a strong payment history.
  • Keep old credit cards open: You might think closing old credit cards will help you stay organized, but it won’t do your credit score any favors. Keep old cards open so you increase the age of your credit history, a key scoring factor.
  • Don’t settle: Once you see your score climbing and you’re close to excellent, don’t settle. You can get your score even higher if you maintain positive credit habits.

The bottom line

Whether a credit score of 700 is your goal or you’re aiming even higher, keep practicing good credit habits. Although several cards are available with a score of around 700, even better cards are available the higher your score. Stay patient, keep consistent habits and you’ll be well on your way to an excellent score soon enough.