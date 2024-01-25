We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with confidence.
Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.
Best credit cards for a 700 credit score
FICO credit scores, the industry standard for determining credit risk, range from 300 to 850 — with 670 to 739 considered a good score, 740 to 799 is very good and 800 to 850 is exceptional. A 700 score puts you in the middle of the good range but still slightly below the average credit score of 716.
With an average credit score, expect to pay around the average credit card interest rate. However, you might qualify for an APR that’s higher or lower based on your creditworthiness. Credit card APRs vary, so research your options before deciding.
To help you find the right card for a 700 credit score, we’ve compiled several options that applicants with a score of 700 may qualify for. Options vary from those with generous rewards rates to low ongoing APRs, and several are on the list of the best credit cards for good credit.
Earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on card purchases every time you make a payment
4.2/5
Top cards for a 700 credit score
Best for everyday spenders
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
This card’s solid mix of boosted rewards for travel, entertainment, grocery and dining purchases makes it an excellent choice for the person who wants one card for all purchases. Its one shortcoming is that it doesn’t include gas or superstores in its bonus categories.
Pros
This card’s intro APR offers on purchases and balance transfers can help reduce and avoid interest charges.
It has an accessible welcome offer and one of the lowest spending requirements available.
Cons
This card lacks perks available on many other cards, notably those found on Visa Signature cards.
Popular superstores like Walmart and Target don’t count for the groceries category.
Best for travelers
Capital One Venture Rewards credit card
Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
Despite its $95 annual fee, this card is a great addition to any traveler’s wallet. It earns a generous flat rate on all purchases with a boosted rewards rate for eligible Capital One Travel purchases. Its high rewards rate on everyday purchases makes it a great card for building a miles balance. There’s also a handful of generous perks for traveling that can help you squeeze more value out of this card.
Pros
Its high welcome offer can jumpstart your miles’ balance if you meet the spending requirement.
Carries benefits that can make your airport experience easier, like an up to $100 credit for Global Entry of TSA PreCheck.
Cons
Everyday spenders may struggle to offset this card’s $95 annual fee with rewards earnings.
The spending requirement to earn the welcome offer could be out of reach for many cardholders.
Best for household shoppers
Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Whether you shop for yourself or a family, this card can help you accrue cash back at a relatively generous rate for everyday purchases. Its boosted cash back rates at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations make it an ideal card for commuters, household shoppers and at-home chefs who want to find new ways to help curb the rising cost of groceries and gas.
Pros
Intro APR offers for purchases and balance transfers can help avoid accruing interest charges.
This card charges no annual fee, so you won’t have to spend more than you’re comfortable with to offset the cost of holding the card.
Cons
Charges foreign transaction fees, making it a poor choice for international travel.
Although its cash back rates in its top categories are generous, you won’t earn much if you spend outside these categories.
Best for rewards maximizers
Citi Custom Cash Card
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
This card is the best card you’ll find for pairing with your other rewards or cash back cards. You’ll earn the highest rewards rate for purchases in your top eligible spending category, giving you the flexibility to choose how to use the card so you can maximize your rewards. It can be your gas credit card, grocery credit card, streaming services credit card, or card you use for any of Citi’s 10 eligible categories.
Pros
This card offers one of the highest cash back rates in several categories for no annual fee.
Its intro APR offers on purchases and balance transfers can help you reduce current card debt or temporarily avoid interest charges on new purchases.
Cons
There’s a high spending requirement for a fairly low reward with this card’s welcome offer.
You’ll only earn generous cash back in one category per billing cycle, so if you use this card in multiple spending categories, you may be missing out on points or cash back.
Best for minimalists
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
If you don’t care to deal with tiered rewards or rotating categories, this card can help you maximize rewards no matter where you use it. Although flat-rate cash back limits the amount of rewards you can earn compared to the generously boosted rates in everyday categories, it increases your bottom line on all other purchases which would earn only 1 percent back with other cards.
Pros
The card has no spending caps, so you can maximize your earning potential.
Your redemption options are flexible, including redeeming for direct deposit to your checking account.
Cons
This card charges a foreign currency conversion fee, so it’s not the best travel companion.
It lacks perks for streaming services, rideshare credits and other benefits competing cards routinely offer.
Best for low interest
Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2
This card is a great option to consider for people who are wary of credit cards and accruing interest but don’t want to miss out on cash back rewards and welcome offers. It also encourages people to continue developing responsible credit habits by offering rewards every time they make a payment.
Pros
This card’s low credit score requirement may give people with a 700 credit score a good chance at its lowest APR.
The card skips the annual fee so you can focus on building responsible habits and earning rewards.
Cons
Its cash back rate is lower than the rates available on other cash back cards.
This card lacks an introductory APR for purchases and balance transfers, so it won’t be an ideal debt-management tool.
How to choose a card for a 700 credit score
When choosing a credit card with a 700 credit score, consider how that card will help you meet your financial goals. Aim to continue expanding your creditworthiness and raising your score, and don’t settle for a credit card that won’t be helpful in a few months or years.
Here are some tips for choosing a card to keep your credit score on the rise while you make the most of the work you’ve put in so far.
Look for savings through intro APR offers
Choose a card with an APR you find manageable or one with a 0 percent intro APR offer for purchases, balance transfers or both. These offers can help you temporarily balance what you owe or plan to spend without racking up high interest charges.
Match your card to your spending habits
Having a 700 credit score opens the door to some solid rewards and cash back cards. Though it might seem wise to jump at the first card you see with a boosted rewards rate, you’re better off calculating your regular annual spending and then matching your highest projected categories to a card with boosted rewards rates in those categories.
Time your application with your biggest purchases
If you have some large purchases coming up or know a few times throughout the year when you’ll increase your spending, you may want to consider timing your credit card application to align with those purchases. This planning can help you reliably attain welcome offers with more ease.
How to get an excellent credit score
Keep credit utilization low: Your credit utilization ratio is the amount of credit you use against the total amount available to you. Keep your utilization below 30 percent to maintain and increase your credit score.
Pay on time: Pay your card balance on time and in full whenever possible to avoid interest charges and establish a strong payment history.
Keep old credit cards open: You might think closing old credit cards will help you stay organized, but it won’t do your credit score any favors. Keep old cards open so you increase the age of your credit history, a key scoring factor.
Don’t settle: Once you see your score climbing and you’re close to excellent, don’t settle. You can get your score even higher if you maintain positive credit habits.
The bottom line
Whether a credit score of 700 is your goal or you’re aiming even higher, keep practicing good credit habits. Although several cards are available with a score of around 700, even better cards are available the higher your score. Stay patient, keep consistent habits and you’ll be well on your way to an excellent score soon enough.
