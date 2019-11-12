Uber Visa Card review

Written by
Bankrate Staff
Edited by
Madison Blancaflor
 /  2 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

3.5

Bankrate rating
Info
Image of Uber Visa Card

Uber Visa Card

*
3.5
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

The Uber Visa Card review was last updated on November 12, 2019.

Uber Visa Card: Details and benefits

It’s rare that a co-branded credit card beats out issuer rewards credit cards, but the Uber Visa has proven to be an exception to that rule. Issued by Barclays, the card offers users competitive cash-back rewards on Uber-related spending, dining and travel  — and for no annual fee.

You’ll get a generous rewards rate of 5 percent back in Uber Cash on Uber, Uber Eats and JUMP bikes and scooters, 3 percent back on airfare, hotels, vacation rentals and dining and 1 percent back on all other purchases.

The card also comes with mobile phone protection (when you pay your bill with your Uber Visa), exclusive access to some events, no foreign transaction fees and Visa Signature benefits.

Is the Uber Visa Card worth it for you?

The card might be called the Uber Visa, but its value stretches far beyond ridesharing.

Young professionals and students who have already built up a good credit score can really maximize their cash back rewards with this card’s bonus categories — without the pain of an annual fee. That’s an added benefit of the Uber Visa, as cards with similar rewards structures typically charge annual fees as the tradeoff for solid perks and competitive rewards.

The boosted earnings rate on airfare and lodging puts the Uber Visa Card on a par with the rewards offered by some of the top travel rewards cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Citi Prestige Card, but without the cost of ownership. Of course, you won’t have access to the same luxury travel perks with the Uber Visa, but that tradeoff is well worth it if you’re a casual traveler rather than a wanderlust pro.

Get the most value from the Uber Visa Card

Maximizing the value of the Uber Visa is mostly straightforward. Use the card and earn cash back.

Whether you’re constantly hailing an Uber or just looking for a great credit card offer that offers cash back, the Uber Visa holds its own against some of the most competitive cash back cards in the market.

New cardholders can take advantage of a $100 Uber Cash welcome bonus after spending $500 in the first 90 days. Additionally, you’ll get mobile phone protection if you use this card to pay for your bill.

How to redeem rewards

A significant downside of the card is its inflexible redemption options. Each point earned with the Uber Visa is worth one cent and can be redeemed directly through the Uber app to pay for rides or as cash back.

Compare the best cash back credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Cash Back

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

5.0 Bankrate Score

Citi Custom Cash® Card Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Cash Back Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Review

4.3 Bankrate Score

Citi Double Cash® Card Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Upgrade Cash Rewards Elite Visa® Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Prime Visa Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Chrome Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score