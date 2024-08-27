Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students vs. Petal 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa
Deserve Mastercards are issued by Celtic Bank, Member FDIC
The Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students is currently not accepting applications at this time. Please take a look at our best credit cards for students for similar options, and check back later for updates on when applications will be open again.
Key takeaways
- Both the Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students and the Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card are solid options for students who are trying to build their credit.
- Neither card charges an annual fee, and both cards have options for applicants with limited credit history to get approved.
- When comparing the Deserve EDU Mastercard vs. the Petal 1 Visa, keep in mind that the Deserve EDU Mastercard is currently not accepting new applications.
If you’re an international student or trying to build your credit history, the Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students* and Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card* (issued by WebBank) are good options.
Here’s a look at how these two student credit cards match up, plus tips on how to determine which card is the best for your situation.
Main details
|Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
|Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card
|Welcome bonus
|
N/A (new applications not being accepted at this time)
|N/A
|Rewards rate
|1% cash back on all purchases
|None (though you can earn select cash back through the Petal Perks program)
|Intro APR
|N/A
|N/A
|Regular APR
|22.99% Variable
|25.24% - 34.74% Variable
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students vs. Petal 1 Visa highlights
Tie
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Tie
Tie
Which card earns the most?
It’s safe to say you stand a better chance of earning more with the Deserve EDU Mastercard since you’ll earn a flat rate of 1 percent cash back on everything you buy — whereas the Petal 1 Visa can’t guarantee specific rates or qualifying merchants for your purchases.
Regardless, let’s take a look at a short spending example to help you understand how much you can earn as a Deserve EDU credit card holder.
Spending example
Let’s say you spend $1,500 in a year on your Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students. That means you’ll earn $15 per year in statement credits. While that’s not a whole lot of money, the card offers other perks that can make it worthwhile, which are covered below. Of course, the more you spend, the more you’ll earn in cash back rewards.
On the other hand, although you may be able to earn some cash back through the Petal Perks program, the Petal 1 Visa doesn’t offer a standard cash back rate. So any cash back you earn will be sporadic — and likely less than the standard cash back you would earn for spending on the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students.
Why should you get the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students?
Here are a few additional Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students benefits to keep in mind when deciding whether or not to apply, should applications open again in the future. (Note: The Deserve EDU Mastercard for students is not accepting new applications at this time.)
Additional benefits
- Cellphone protection: You’ll receive cellphone protection of up to $600 per claim (and up to $1,000 per year across 2 claims) if your device is damaged or stolen. Note, in order to receive this coverage, you must pay your cellphone bill with the Deserve EDU Mastercard. For a card designed for those with limited or no credit history, this is an excellent perk.
- Apply without a Social Security number: One unique perk of the Deserve EDU Mastercard is that you don’t need a Social Security number to apply and be approved, making it a great option for international students.
- Mastercard Platinum benefits: As a cardholder, you’ll receive Mastercard Platinum benefits, including ID theft protection and Mastercard Airport Concierge.
- Auto rental damage and collision damage waiver: If you ever need to rent a car (think: Spring Break), you can rest easy knowing you’re protected with the Deserve EDU Mastercard’s secondary coverage.
Redemption options
Your rewards are calculated at the end of each billing cycle and will be automatically redeemed as a statement credit in increments of $25. However, you will not be eligible to redeem your cash back rewards if your account is delinquent or over the limit.
Recommended credit score
There is no minimum required credit score, making this card a good option for anyone looking to build credit history as a student.
Why should you get the Petal 1 Visa?
Take into account the following perks to determine if the Petal 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa Credit Card is worth it for you.
Additional benefits
- Higher credit limit: The Petal 1 Visa comes with a higher-than-average initial credit limit range for starter cards — between $300 and $5,000. This perk offers you the ability to keep your credit utilization ratio low as you spend.
- Potential for credit limit increase: If you make on-time payments for six months, you can qualify for an automatic credit limit increase.
- Traditional Visa card benefits: As a Visa credit card holder, you’ll get access to the network’s zero liability protection — meaning you’re covered from unauthorized purchases if your card is lost or stolen — as well as emergency card replacement, roadside dispatch, emergency cash disbursement and more.
Redemption options
Through the Petal Perks program, you can redeem your rewards as a statement credit, or you can request an ACH transfer or check if the redemption amount exceeds $20. You can access this information on the Perks page in your Petal account.
Recommended credit score
Although a good credit history is recommended, it is not the only factor used by Petal to determine eligibility for the card. When you apply, Petal creates a Cash Score that is based on factors like your banking history, income and bill payment history.
The bottom line
The Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students and Petal 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa are both good options for students trying to build credit. But before you choose a student credit card, make sure to fully research your options — including those on our list of the top student credit cards.
Also, keep in mind that the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students is not accepting new applications at this time. If you already hold the card, you may be able to take advantage of the benefits listed here. If you don’t hold the card, but would like to, you’ll need to wait to see if applications reopen in the future.
*The information about the Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students and Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
