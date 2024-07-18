At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is no longer taking new applicants as of July 2024 although existing cardholders can still use the card. Those interested in the Savor Card could consider the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card instead.

Key takeaways The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is a great choice for consumers who spend a lot on dining and entertainment purchases.

Beyond strong rewards rates in these categories, the card offers a number of additional travel, consumer protection and security benefits.

However, the card does come with a $95 annual fee, so make sure the cash back you expect to earn outweighs this cost.

If you often pay for excursions and dinners out, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card* might be the right rewards credit card for your fun-loving lifestyle. The Savor card has a strong rewards structure, offering:

10 percent cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases (through November 14, 2024)

8 percent cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

4 percent cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services

3 percent back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)

1 percent back on all other purchases

The card does come with a $95 annual fee, though. So before committing to it, you’ll want to make sure you’re going to get sufficient value from the rewards and benefits to justify the cost.

Capital One Savor cash back benefits

The Capital One Savor’s strong cash back rewards structure means that cardholders have plenty of opportunities to earn and redeem rewards. Here are the card’s main cash back benefits:

Welcome bonus

Right off the bat, you can snag a $300 welcome bonus if you spend $3,000 in the first three months after account opening. If you’re able to comfortably charge $1,000 to your card per month, you’ll be able to earn the welcome bonus.

Robust dining, entertainment and streaming categories

The Capital One Savor is pretty generous with what it counts as a dining or entertainment purchase. Within the card’s dining category, you’d earn 4 percent cash back if you made purchases at:

Restaurants

Fast-food chains

Bakeries

Bars and lounges

For entertainment expenses, you’d earn 4 percent cash back if you made purchases at places like:

Zoos

Tourist attractions

Amusement parks

Record stores

Bowling alleys

Comedy shows

Movies

Theatrical productions

Sporting events

College sporting events are excluded, though, as are golf courses and cable, digital streaming and membership services.

Streaming purchases at Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu — among many others — are eligible for the 4 percent cash back rate, but certain subscriptions, such as audiobook subscriptions, fitness programming and Amazon Prime Video, don’t qualify.

And finally, although the 3 percent grocery store category encompasses supermarkets and other food stores, don’t rely on it for rewards at superstores like Walmart and Target.

Multiple redemption options

You can request your cash back in the form of a statement credit or check. Alternatively, you can link your card to PayPal or Amazon.com and use your rewards at checkout. You can also redeem rewards for gift cards or travel through Capital One.

Capital One Savor shopping and entertainment benefits

The Savor card also provides shopping benefits and access to multiple Capital One platforms.

Extended warranty protection

You’ll get free extended warranty coverage on eligible items you buy with your card. This protection gives you additional coverage past the original manufacturer’s warranty.

Capital One Entertainment access

The Savor card comes with access to Capital One Entertainment, which features a wide range of events like concerts, festivals, tastings and sporting events. Cardholder benefits vary by event and can include first dibs on tickets, VIP packages, access to exclusive events and more.

Capital One Shopping access

Cardholders can use the free Capital One Shopping browser extension to zero in on bargains from online merchants. This web tool lets you know when an item you’re looking at is available at a lower price somewhere else. It also alerts you to price drops and automatically applies coupon codes at checkout to try to maximize your savings. While you don’t need to be a cardholder to use Capital One Shopping, you’ll get exclusive offers for the shopping portal if you are one.

Capital One Dining access

With your card, you can get access to exclusive dining events and reservations through Capital One Dining.

Capital One Café discounts

Capital One has their own chain of cafés throughout the U.S. Visitors can get an assortment of coffees, teas and other beverages, as well as fresh food. The cafés also offer workspaces and free Wi-Fi.

As a Capital One cardholder, you’d get 50 percent off all handcrafted beverages at these cafés.

Capital One Savor travel benefits

While the Capital One Savor isn’t a travel credit card, it still nevertheless offers some helpful travel benefits.

Uber benefits

As noted above, Savor cardholders can earn 10 percent back on Uber and Uber Eats spending. However, they’ll also receive a complimentary Uber One membership (through Nov. 14, 2024), making this one of the best cards for rideshare benefits available right now.

In comparison, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (with the same $95 annual fee) offers 5X total points on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025), and the American Express® Gold Card ($250 annual fee) offers up to $120 annually in Uber Cash credits ($10 per month; expires at the end of the month). The Savor card’s 10 percent cash back may be a better long-term value if Uber is your preferred rideshare and you use it often.

No foreign transaction fees

You aren’t charged foreign transaction fees for purchases made outside of the U.S., making this a good card choice for trips abroad.

Travel accident insurance

When you use your card to purchase an eligible fare, you’ll automatically get travel accident insurance for your journey (terms apply).

24-hour travel assistance

If you ever get stranded or find yourself in need of help when you’re away from home, you can call for assistance at any time of the day. And if your card is ever lost or stolen, you can request an emergency replacement card and a cash advance to tide you over.

Capital One Savor security and protection benefits

In addition to shopping, travel and entertainment benefits, cardholders get a range of common consumer protections that include the following:

Virtual card numbers

You can protect your card information online by taking advantage of virtual card numbers from Eno, Capital One’s virtual assistant. To use this feature, you’ll need to download the Eno browser extension and link your card.

Account alerts

Capital One also offers text or push notifications when it spots unusual account activity, like duplicate charges. Cardholders can also receive alerts about potential fraud by text, email or phone.

Credit monitoring

Credit monitoring is available through CreditWise. You can check your score on demand or get alerts when your credit report changes.

Fraud protections

If your card is lost or stolen, you can lock it through your online account or the Capital One mobile app to prevent unauthorized purchases. And thanks to the card’s $0 fraud liability policy, you won’t have to worry about paying for fraudulent charges in the event a thief gets your card.

Maximizing the Capital One Savor benefits

To get the most out of your Capital One Savor card, make sure to use it for all of your dining, entertainment, and grocery store purchases, along with eligible streaming services. If possible, try to route your entertainment purchases through Capital One Entertainment so you can earn 8 percent back on eligible expenses. And if dining and entertainment are your primary spending categories, you may be able to earn enough in rewards to recoup the annual fee cost with this type of spending alone.

Finally, don’t forget to take advantage of this card’s Uber and Capital One Travel benefits to earn boosted rewards on those purchases — and be sure to earn the $300 welcome bonus, which requires you to spend $3,000 within the first three months of account opening. If you have a large purchase coming up, put it on this card to help you earn the bonus more easily — so long as you can pay it off in full. This card doesn’t come with an introductory APR offer, so you’ll pay interest on whatever card balance you carry past your grace period.

The bottom line

The Capital One Savor offers an excellent rewards rate on entertainment and dining purchases — perfect for anyone who loves heading to a theme park, grabbing takeout or going to the movies. And when you consider the cash back on groceries, Uber benefits, travel and shopping perks and events access, you can get a lot of value for the $95 annual fee. Besides, scoring the $300 welcome bonus (after spending $3,000 within three months) will more than offset the fee in your first year.

But if you’re not sure you can justify the card’s annual fee, consider comparing the Savor to other top cash back credit cards — including other Capital One credit cards.

*Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.