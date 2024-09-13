American Express Green Card vs. Amex Gold
- Both the American Express® Green Card and American Express® Gold Card offer lucrative rewards in the form of versatile Amex Membership Rewards points.
- The Amex Green Card comes with a lower annual fee and slightly lower rewards rates than the Gold Card, though with two travel perks that can make jetsetting feel like a luxury: $199 Clear Plus credits and $100 LoungeBuddy credits.
- The Amex Gold Card charges a pricier annual fee but with stronger rewards rates than the Green Card in key everyday categories like groceries, restaurants and travel.
- Both cards offer welcome offers — and with Amex’s once-per-lifetime rule, you just might want to sign up for both and earn the bonus on each one.
While American Express has quite a few rewards cards to choose from, they might not all offer the type of rewards you want to earn. Some Amex cards offer simple cash back that can be redeemed for statement credits, and others offer points in the valuable and versatile Amex Membership Rewards program.
If you’re looking for cards that offer Membership Rewards, the American Express® Green Card* and American Express® Gold Card may be on your radar. Here’s how these cards stack up in terms of their rewards and perks.
American Express Green Card vs. Amex Gold highlights
When comparing these two rewards credit cards, it helps to look at how they stack up in several important categories. With that in mind, we compare the two Amex cards based on their welcome offers, ongoing rewards, annual fees and more.
Which card earns the most?
The amount you’ll earn in rewards depends on the categories you spend the most in, but it also depends on which credit card you pick. The spending example below shows how much you could earn with either of these cards.
For the sake of an example, let’s say you have a family of four with two adults under the age of 50 and two kids — ages 9 and 11. Your average food spending might be $1,355.20 per month — or $16,262 per year — based on USDA estimates.
From there, let’s imagine you spend $300 each month — or $3,600 a year — dining out, $3,000 each year on airfare and $2,000 each year on hotels and other travel. You also spend $12,000 a year on miscellaneous purchases made with your card. That’s a total of $36,862 annually on your American Express card.
With the Amex Green Card, you could earn a total of 54,062 Amex Membership Rewards points per year:
- 16,262 points on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
- 10,800 points at restaurants
- 9,000 points on flights
- 6,000 points on hotels and other travel
- 12,000 points on other purchases
With the Amex Gold Card, you would earn a total of 102,448 Amex Membership Rewards points per year:
- 65,048 points on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
- 14,400 points at restaurants
- 9,000 points on flights
- 2,000 points on hotels and other travel
- 12,000 points on other purchases
Why should you get the Amex Green Card?
When does it make sense to get the Amex Green Card? If you travel often or just prefer the card’s bonus categories over the Amex Gold bonus categories, it would make sense to choose the Amex Green Card. The annual fee being less expensive at $150 might also factor into your decision.
Why should you get the Amex Gold Card?
When should you get the Amex Gold Card? If you spend a lot of money on dining and groceries at U.S. supermarkets, this card is definitely worth it.
The bottom line
Which of these American Express credit cards will leave you ahead? That really depends on the annual fee you’re comfortable with, the perks you want and the categories you spend the most in. Those who value the extra points from U.S. supermarkets and dining might find more value in the Amex Gold Card, while those who travel often and want Clear Plus and LoungeBuddy credits might be better off with the Amex Green Card.
If you’re not sure which to choose, Amex’s once-per-lifetime rule says you can choose both cards and earn the welcome offer on each one.
