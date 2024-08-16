At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways A 1.5 percent cash back card can help you earn rewards on every purchase while enjoying benefits like extended warranties, travel insurance and no foreign transaction fees.

But not all 1.5 percent cash back cards are created equally, varying by annual fee, welcome bonus, additional cash back categories and redemption opportunities.

Carefully weigh each card against your spending habits, credit rating and financial goals when comparing these flat-rate cards.

Cash back credit cards earn rewards in several different ways, with some offering a generous flat cash back rate on all purchases and others offering more cash back in specific or rotating categories.

Cards that earn a flat rate of 1.5 percent cash back on all general purchases can fall into either category, meaning that they can give the cardholder a boosted flat rate of rewards plus rotating category rewards or simply the flat rate of 1.5 percent on its own.

These types of flat-rate rewards cards can come with intro APR offers and welcome bonuses, both of which can make their offers even more valuable. And many 1.5 percent cash back credit cards also come with no annual fee. If you’re interested in one of these cards, check out our guide for how to choose the right 1.5 percent cash back card for you.

How to choose the right 1.5 percent cash back card for your wallet

Before you start looking at credit card applications, follow these steps to narrow down your options:

The best 1.5 percent cash back cards

Now that you’re ready to choose the best cash back card for your wallet, consider starting with our top picks. Here’s a breakdown of some of the best 1.5 percent cash back cards from each major issuer:

Card Rewards Welcome bonus Credit required Annual fee American Express Cash Magnet® Card* 1.5% cash back on all purchases (terms apply) Earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 or more in purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Good to excellent $0 Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with the ability to rise to up to 2.62% based on Preferred Rewards membership status $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Good to excellent $0 Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card* 1.5% cash back on all purchases N/A Limited credit, no credit or poor credit $0 Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card 1.5% cash back on all purchases and 5% cash back on hotels and car rentals booked through Capital One Travel Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening Good to excellent $0 Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card 1.5% cash back on all purchases and 5% cash back on hotels and car rentals booked through Capital One Travel N/A Fair $39 Chase Freedom Unlimited® 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel℠, 5% cash back on Lyft rides (through March 2025), 3% back on dining and drugstore purchases and 1.5% cash back on other spending Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That’s 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases. Good to excellent $0

The bottom line

The best 1.5 percent cash back credit cards offer generous rewards and come with no annual fees, yet they vary quite a bit from there. For example, some of the cards that offer 1.5 percent cash back also offer higher rewards rates in additional categories, whereas others only offer a flat rate and are geared toward consumers with fair credit or no credit.

It’s also worth noting that there are cash back credit cards that offer a flat rate of 2 percent cash back with no annual fee required, which could be another option for you if you’re not concerned with earning other boosted rewards. Compare cash back credit cards based on their rewards rates, features and fees to find the best fit for your spending habits and financial needs.

Information about the American Express Cash Magnet® Card and Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer. The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on August 8, 2024.