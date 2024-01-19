American Express savings account rates
American Express is best known for its credit cards, but it also offers online banking options, including a high-yield savings account.
An American Express National Bank high-yield savings account comes with an interest rate that is much higher than the national average. The online-only bank requires no minimum deposit to open an account and charges no monthly service fees.
Choosing an AmEx savings account over one at a brick-and-mortar bank means you lose access to in-person banking. American Express doesn’t offer a checking account, so you might need to also have an account at another bank to transfer money into and out of your AmEx high-yield savings account. AmEx caps the number of withdrawals and transfers out of the savings account at nine a month, higher than the six-withdrawal limit that other banks impose.
American Express savings account interest rate
Here are the details of the AmEx savings account.
|Account name
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|High Yield Savings Account
|4.35% APY
|No minimum deposit
Note: The annual percentage yield (APY) shown is updated weekly, and may vary by region.
How AmEx savings accounts compare with top-yielding banks
You’ll earn a competitive rate with an American Express high-yield savings account, though there are other banks that offer even higher yields.
Popular Direct, BrioDirect and TAB Bank for instance, are offering some of the most competitive APYs on savings accounts in the nation.
Before choosing a bank to grow your savings, compare options and find the best rate with Bankrate’s list of the top online savings accounts.
Other savings options at AmEx
American Express also offers CDs to help you expand your savings. There are no minimum deposits to open a CD and terms range from 11 months to five years, allowing you to choose a term that best matches when you will need the money again.
While the rates for some American Express CD terms are competitive, you can find other banks that offer consistently higher CD yields.