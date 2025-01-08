Top CD rates today: January 8, 2025 | Earn up to 4.55% APY

Key takeaways The highest CD rate across terms is 4.55 percent APY, offered on a six-month term.

You'll find yields near 4.50% on various CD terms.

Highest CD rates on some terms are at least triple the national averages.

Competitive CD APYs may decrease further, especially if the Federal Reserve cuts rates again. Savers could still benefit from locking in high yields at this time.

In the current rate environment for certificates of deposit (CDs), you’ll find shorter terms are earning higher annual percentage yields (APYs) than longer terms. Having said that, today we see a 0.05 percent decrease in the leading APY for a nine-month CD. The highest APY for that term is now 4.40 percent, and it’s available from America First Credit Union.

In total, the top yields are currently available from a pool of just three financial institutions — although many other banks and credit unions offer similar, competitive rates. Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 8, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

Locking in a CD rate now could benefit you down the line

An upside of putting your funds into a guaranteed-rate CD is you’ll continue to earn the fixed APY for its entire term, even if the bank lowers the yields on new CDs it issues in the meantime. Rates on competitive CDs are currently outpacing inflation, which is currently at a rate of 2.7 percent.

The Fed cut its benchmark rate three times in 2024, on Sept. 18, Nov. 7 and Dec. 18, for a total of a full percentage point, or 100 basis points. The current federal funds rate range is 4.25 to 4.5 percent. Fed officials may choose to lower rates further in 2025. The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2025.

How inflation impacts monetary policy

After holding its key benchmark rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the federal funds rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three recent rate-setting meetings. These moves come at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, has decreased significantly, overall, from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. It’s currently at 2.7 percent.

"We are committed to maintaining our economy’s strength by supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to our 2 percent goal," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in November.

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.7 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.