Top CD rates today: January 22, 2025 | The clock is ticking on high APYs

Key takeaways The highest CD rate across terms is 4.51 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

You'll find APYs near 4.50 percent on various CD terms.

The best rates on various terms are more than triple the national average yields, so it pays to shop around.

Competitive CD APYs may decrease further, especially if the Federal Reserve cuts rates again. Savers could still benefit from locking in high yields at this time.

A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for meeting your savings goals. Whether you’re saving to buy a house, a new car or your dream vacation, a CD allows you to calculate up front exactly how much interest you’ll have earned when the term is up. This is possible due to a CD’s fixed annual percentage yield (APY).

Today, highest APY across CD terms remains 4.51 percent, which is available on a six-month CD. In total, 13 decreases in highest APYs have taken place in the month of January, to date. Highest APYs continue to outpace inflation, however, and locking in a rate on a CD now ensures you'll continue to earn that rate until the CD matures — even if going rates on new CDs fall further.

Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and how much you’d earn for each term with a $5,000 investment.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 22, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What’s been happening with CD rates?

Rates on high-yield CDs started falling in late 2023 and early 2024 as banks anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts. The APYs banks offer on deposit accounts tend to move in lockstep with the federal funds rate. Top yields continue to decrease in the wake of three Fed rate cuts in 2024, and it remains to be seen how much further, and how quickly, APYs will go down.

However, competitive CD rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation, which currently stands at 2.9 percent. "Now is a good time to open a CD so you can lock in a solid rate and start earning on your savings sooner," says Louise Eisenach, vice president of savings and deposits at Capital One. "While future interest rates will in part remain up to the Fed, opening a CD now can help you lock in a strong rate to earn guaranteed returns on savings you don’t need immediate access to."

What is the impact of inflation on monetary policy?

After holding its key benchmark rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the federal funds rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three recent rate-setting meetings. These moves come at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, has decreased significantly, overall, from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. It’s currently at 2.9 percent.

"We are committed to maintaining our economy’s strength by supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to our 2 percent goal," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in November.

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.9 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.