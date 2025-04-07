Dr. Annie Cole, Ed.D. is an expert educator turned financial coach who teaches women how to master all areas of their finances, from budgeting and paying off debt to investing, building wealth, and retiring early. After spending 11 years developing and teaching courses to students and adults, she turned her educational focus to financial education with the goal of making complex financial topics simple for the everyday person.



Personally, Annie has experienced her own financial transformation over the last decade. In her 20s, Annie was a burnt-out social worker struggling on a $26,000 salary. By her 30s, she had climbed the ladder to a Vice President role, invested over $380k, owned $1 million in real estate, and cut 20 years off her retirement date.



Today, she runs Money Essentials for Women, an online financial resource center for women, and inspires women to step into new levels of money mastery and confidence. Learn more about her work at www.money-essentials.com or on Instagram @build.wealth.with.annie.