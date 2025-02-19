What is a property survey, and how do I get one?

Whether you’re buying a new home or building an addition onto a property you already own, you’ll probably need a property survey. These help determine or confirm land boundaries, such as the plot of land a home sits on, and any sub-surface improvements, like a septic tank or well. They also identify other types of restrictions and conditions that apply to the legal description of a property, including easements or encroachments. Let’s explore property surveys in more detail below.

What is a property survey?

It’s all about defining what’s yours and what isn’t: Surveys detail how your property is defined in an official, legal capacity. Rather than guessing where your property lines are, you have a document that makes it clear.

“Property surveys are performed for a number of reasons,” says Curtis Sumner, executive director emeritus of the National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS). Typically, he says, they are used to establish boundaries when new parcels of land are being developed.

When might I need one?

Depending on where you live, buying a home might require a survey to be performed. Many lenders and title companies require a copy of a survey to close on a home, but they’re not mandatory everywhere. You might also be able to use a prior survey instead of obtaining a brand-new one.

Surveys can also identify and confirm already-established land boundaries. For example, if you’re considering putting up a fence, you’ll need to know exactly where your property ends and your neighbor’s begins.

In addition, they are required for lender title insurance policies, says Emory Wooll, president of Fort Lauderdale, Florida–based Elite Choice Title and Escrow Corp.

“In order for a title insurance policy to be issued, we need to know if there are any encroachments on the property prior to closing,” Wooll says. “They’re usually done before a home purchase, or, say, if someone is putting a pool in or a fence.”

Wooll adds that municipalities or contractors often require a property survey before permits can be pulled for major renovation projects, such as additions.

Types of property surveys

Just as there are many reasons to have a survey done, there are many different types of surveys as well. They include:

Land surveys: These detail the boundaries of a parcel of land.

These detail the boundaries of a parcel of land. Topographic surveys: These illustrate the plane and elevation of the land. They’re often required for site work such as road improvements.

These illustrate the plane and elevation of the land. They’re often required for site work such as road improvements. Monumentation surveys: These are done if you want to add a fence to your property.

These are done if you want to add a fence to your property. As-built surveys: These determine property lines, but also where improvements or additions can be made, like driveways and sidewalks.

These determine property lines, but also where improvements or additions can be made, like driveways and sidewalks. Mortgage surveys: Like as-built surveys, mortgage surveys show property boundaries for an entire property that will be mortgaged.

Like as-built surveys, mortgage surveys show property boundaries for an entire property that will be mortgaged. Floodplain surveys: These show flood hazard areas.

When you’re requesting a property survey, be specific about why you need it. That way, when you get an estimate for the work, it’s accurate in relation to what you need done.

How much does a property survey cost?

The cost will depend on what type of survey you need and the property’s size, location and history. Prices can range from $376 to $768, according to data from HomeAdvisor, with the average being $543. However, the cost can rise significantly if the property is particularly large, difficult terrain or unusually shaped. The more complex a property’s features and records history, the more you’ll likely pay for a surveyor’s time.

While there’s no way to determine exactly how long it’ll take to complete a property survey, since there are so many variables to consider, they can usually be done within a week, says Wooll.

Once your survey is completed, it’s smart to place permanent markers in the ground at the property’s boundaries. Keep several copies of the survey in a safe place — and preferably at least one with your bank, in case of fire or other disaster.

How to find a surveyor

Searching online for property surveyors in your area is one of the best ways to find companies to get the job done. “There is a surveying society in each of the 50 states, all of which are affiliated with NSPS,” Sumner says. “Each of those societies has a website, which will typically include a ‘Find A Surveyor’ section.”

It can be more cost-effective to work with the previous surveyor on the property, if possible, because that surveyor will have maps and records already on hand. If you can’t locate the prior surveyor, try the surveyors who assessed the properties next door. You can ask your title company, real estate agent or lender for recommendations, too.

Sumner advises checking to make sure a surveyor is licensed to practice in the state where the property is located. It’s also smart to discuss your needs with the surveyor beforehand, to make sure they can fulfill the requirements.

Where do I get my property’s survey, if one already exists?

If you’re buying a home, ask the seller to check with their lender and/or title company to see if there’s a property survey on file. The local tax assessor’s office may also have one.

If you’re already a homeowner and a survey was never provided to you, your local property records or engineering department may have one on file. But even if they do, it could be outdated. While such dated surveys are typically accurate on standard city lots, they can be wrong if you live on a former country parcel that’s been altered for suburban development. You might also try checking with neighbors to see where they got theirs.

Bottom line

When you’re buying a home, your lender or title company might require a property survey. And if you’re planning a major addition to your current home, or putting in a fence, one might be needed before permits can be pulled. Regardless, having one can be extremely useful for homeowners — knowing your property’s precise boundary lines can help avoid costly headaches and disputes with neighbors later on.