At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A net sheet is an itemized list of the closing costs associated with the sale of a home and the estimated amount the seller will net from the sale.

Net sheets are typically prepared by real estate agents.

Though they contain a lot of the same information, a net sheet is not the same as the legal document known as the closing statement.

How much you will earn on a home sale is largely a factor of how much equity you’ve built since you’ve owned it. Calculating the equity you have in your home is easy: You subtract what you owe on your home from the home’s current market value. When it comes time to sell you’d think you’d do the same to figure out how much profit you’ll make: subtracting what you owe on your mortgage from the price you sell your home for. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.

Selling a home is a massive transaction, with dozens of associated expenses and (seemingly) dozens of documents. A net sheet, or seller net sheet, is one of these documents. It contains an itemized breakdown of all of the closing costs you’ll pay, and an estimate of the sum you’ll receive, or net, once the transaction is closed. You may actually receive several of them throughout the course of your sale. Here’s more about how net sheets work in the real estate world.

What is a net sheet in real estate?

A net sheet is an itemized tally of all the associated costs and expenses the seller will incur as a result of the transaction, set against the sum the buyer (or prospective buyer) is paying for the property.

The net sheet is not a legal document. It is unofficial, with estimated numbers, functioning as a kind of a worksheet or income statement. The idea is to give sellers a sense of how much they stand to gain once the deal goes through.

Who prepares it?

In most cases, a net sheet is prepared by your real estate agent or broker. They may provide a preliminary net sheet during your first meeting to discuss listing your home, and again with revised numbers when offers are submitted. If you’re not working with a real estate agent to sell your home, you can prepare your own version of a net sheet by gathering information and filling in the relevant fields on a worksheet. You could also enlist the assistance of an attorney or accountant to prepare one.

When do you get it?

A seller net sheet is not required by law, but a good real estate agent will likely provide you with one at multiple points throughout your transaction. Ideally, you’ll get your first ones while still interviewing candidates to decide which local agent you want to hire.

Agents may provide you an updated net sheet with every offer you receive, so you can make an apples-to-apples comparison. Different offers will likely contain different terms and prices, and a net sheet for each lets you easily see which offers will allow you to walk away with the most money.

What does a seller net sheet include?

Specific information included in a seller’s net sheet will vary based on your situation, but you can expect to have the sale price listed at the top, and then a series of expenses: your mortgage loan payoff amount, closing costs, Realtor commissions and other miscellaneous fees, plus any concessions or repair costs the buyer is asking for. Below is an example of what a net sheet might look like for a hypothetical home with two competing offers and sets of buyer demands.

A sample net sheet

Jones offer Smith offer PRICE FOR HOME 275,000.00 310,000.00 ENCUMBRANCES FIRST MORTGAGE 202,000.00 202,000.00 SECOND MORTGAGE 5,000.00 5,000.00 TOTAL ENCUMBRANCES 207,000.00 207,000.00 ESTIMATED SELLING COSTS POLICY OF TITLE INSURANCE (based on home price) 1,375.00 1,550.00 TITLE AGENT FEES 250.00 250.00 PAYOFF PROCESSING 75.00 75.00 TITLE DOCUMENT FEE INC. INC. RECONVEYANCE FEE(S) INC. INC. COUNTY RECORDING FEE INC. INC. FINAL ASSESSMENTS INC. INC. PROPERTY TAX 800.00 800.00 MISCELLANEOUS FEES HOA TRANSFER FEES 0.00 0.00 HOME WARRANTY 0.00 500.00 REPAIR COSTS PAID BY SELLER 0.00 6,000.00 TERMITE/PEST INSPECTION 50.00 N/A FLOOD CERTIFICATION (common in some localities) N/A N/A BUYER’S CLOSING COSTS (that seller is assuming) 5,500.00 5,000.00 SELLER’S AGENT COMMISSION 8,250.00 9,300.00 BUYER’S AGENT COMMISSION 8,250.00 9,300.00 TOTAL SELLING COSTS 24,550.00 32,775.00 TOTAL ENCUMBRANCES 207,000.00 207,000.00 APPROXIMATE SELLER PROCEEDS $43,450 $70,225

How is a seller net sheet calculated?

The net sheet is calculated by taking the home’s final sale price, or the amount of an offer, and then subtracting the expenses that will eat into that amount. This will include any encumbrances on the property (an outstanding mortgage being the most common), closing costs and various other fees.

A net sheet created before any offers are received will usually include an estimate of what the real estate agent thinks your home will sell for, along with the typical estimated closing costs in your area. Net sheets created after bids come in reflect agent commissions based on that selling price, plus any financially related contingencies related to those offers. As the example above shows, different buyers might ask the seller to shoulder different expenses, which can affect the amount you will net at the end of the day.

It is very easy to forget a step or an expense in a net sheet, or to make an incorrect estimate, so the calculations should be examined carefully. Neglecting to account for property taxes, HOA dues or title insurance premiums, for example, can all make a large difference in what you think you’ll earn versus the final number you’ll see on your closing statement.

Net sheet vs. closing statement

Net sheets and closing statements contain a lot of the same data. However, while nets sheets are largely informal documents prepared by your real estate agent, a closing statement (often referred to as the closing disclosure) is a legal document showing the exact amount you’ll receive after all closing costs and expenses are paid. It’s typically prepared by the title company or closing agent handling your home sale. Think of the net sheet as more of an estimate or rough draft, while the closing statement is the official, final document.