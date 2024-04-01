Treasury securities
Investors and those following the movement of interest rates look at the movement of Treasury yields as an indicator of things to come. Their rates are considered an important benchmark: Because Treasury securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury, they represent the rate at which investment is considered risk-free.
|This Week
|Month Ago
|Year Ago
|Ten-Year Treasury Constant Maturity
|4.24
|4.13
|3.6
|182-day T-bill auction avg disc rate
|5.105
|5.105
|4.65
|One-Year MTA
|5.088
|5.088
|3.466
|Two-Year Treasury Constant Maturity
|4.56
|4.54
|4.02
|Five-Year Treasury Constant Maturity
|4.22
|4.13
|3.63
|91-day T-bill auction avg disc rate
|5.23
|5.24
|4.675
|One-Year CMT (Monthly)
|4.92
|4.92
|4.93
|One-Year Treasury Constant Maturity
|5.03
|4.94
|4.55
Since investors in riskier investments command a higher return as compensation, the yields on many bonds and money market instruments are priced at a spread over the corresponding risk-free Treasury rate. Yields on money markets and certificates of deposit are often priced relative to yields on Treasuries of a similar length. Adjustable rate mortgages can be indexed to the one-year Treasury. Fixed mortgage rates are closely linked to movements in long-term Treasury yields, as mortgages are often packaged together and sold as mortgage-backed bonds. Yields on short-term Treasuries can behave differently from yields on longer-term Treasuries.