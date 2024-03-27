Ten-Year Treasury Constant Maturity

What it means: An index published by the Federal Reserve Board based on the average yield of a range of Treasury securities, all adjusted to the equivalent of a 10-year maturity. Yields on Treasury securities at constant maturity are determined by the U.S. Treasury from the daily yield curve. That is based on the closing market-bid yields on actively traded Treasury securities in the over-the-counter market.

How it's used: This figure is used as a reference point to establish the price of other securities such as corporate bonds. Treasury securities are considered risk-free since they are backed by the U.S. government. This figure, and an added margin based upon the risk involved, is used in pricing various debt securities.