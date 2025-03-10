Can creditors take your Social Security?

What to do if you are dealing with creditors

Key takeaways Social Security benefits are generally protected from creditors, but exceptions exist for federal debts, child support and legal judgments.

The IRS can garnish up to 15 percent of your Social Security for unpaid taxes, and defaulted federal student loans can lead to benefit reductions.

Child support and alimony arrears can result in garnishments of up to 65 percent of your Social Security benefits.

If you’re relying on Social Security, the last thing you want to worry about is creditors coming after your benefits. The good news is that Social Security is protected most of the time.

Even if the creditor wins a court judgment against you for the outstanding debt, Social Security benefits are considered exempt from garnishment, says debt settlement attorney Leslie Tayne, founder of Tayne Law Group

However, while Social Security is protected from most types of debt collection, some exceptions could put your benefits at risk.

Protected Social Security benefits

Most creditors and debt collectors cannot seize your Social Security benefits. Generally, benefits from Social Security received via direct deposit or in a prepaid card are safe from garnishment. This protection applies even if a company sues you, you lose the case, and a court enters a judgment against you.

The following benefits are protected from garnishment and bank levies thanks to federal law:

Civil Service Retirement System

Federal Employee Retirement System

Federal Railroad Retirement, Unemployment and Sickness Benefits

Social Security benefits

Supplemental Social Security Income (SSI)

Veterans benefits

Third-party debt collectors cannot even threaten to take your Social Security benefits if they know the benefits are your only source of income. If a collection agency threatens to take your Social Security income, it may be guilty of violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act .

Exceptions to protected Social Security benefits

In limited cases, your Social Security income may not be eligible for protection. Additionally, creditors and collection agencies may have other ways to collect the money you owe, even if they can’t touch your benefits.

Your Social Security benefits might be at risk if you owe any of the following.

Federal income tax

If the creditor is the federal government, funds from Social Security benefits can be withheld. “The IRS doesn’t need a court order to do this, either,” says Tayne.

The IRS can garnish up to 15 percent of your monthly Social Security check through the Federal Payment Levy Program (FPLP). This levy applies to both Social Security retirement and disability (SSDI) benefits, but it does not apply to Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which remains fully protected.

Before the IRS begins garnishing your benefits, it will send multiple notices with the opportunity to resolve the debt. If you find yourself in this situation, you may be able to set up a payment plan, apply for an offer in compromise (which could reduce the amount you owe) or request “currently not collectible” status if you are facing financial hardship.

Seeking help from a tax professional may be a smart move, especially if the debt is substantial. Once the IRS moves forward, you won’t be able to appeal any reductions in your Social Security benefit payments.

Federal student loans

If you default on a federal student loan, the government can withhold up to 15 percent of your Social Security benefits under the Treasury Offset Program. This can happen without a court order, and it applies even if Social Security is your only source of income.

However, there are protections in place: The government cannot reduce your benefit below $750 for loans taken before 1996 or below the minimum benefit amount set by law.

If you are in default, there are ways to protect yourself:

You may be able to get out of default by entering a loan rehabilitation program or consolidating your loans into a new repayment plan.

Income-driven repayment (IDR) plans can also lower your monthly payment to as little as $0, depending on your income. I

f you are permanently disabled, you may qualify for a Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) Discharge, which can eliminate your federal student loan debt entirely.

Delinquent child support and spousal support

Court-ordered child support and spousal support (alimony) obligations take priority over Social Security protections. If you have unpaid child support or alimony, a court can order garnishment of your Social Security benefits.

“If you owe child support, the government can take anywhere from 50 percent to 65 percent of your Social Security benefits,” says Tayne.

This type of garnishment is determined based on state laws and your financial situation. Unlike other types of debt, even ongoing support payments can lead to garnishment if they become past due. If you are struggling to keep up with payments, you may be able to request a modification of the support order based on your current income. State child support agencies sometimes offer payment plans or hardship reductions, so it’s worth contacting them for assistance.

Other ways creditors can collect payments

If Social Security benefits are your only source of income, private creditors and debt collectors have limited options to get their money. They can’t garnish your Social Security income or levy your bank account if it only contains Social Security income that was put there via direct deposit.

That doesn’t mean debt collectors will give up easily. Companies may take other actions if they can’t access your Social Security funds to collect a debt. These actions might include:

Reporting negative information to the credit bureaus . Late payments, charge-offs and other derogatory credit information may lower your credit scores, making it difficult to qualify for future financing.

. Late payments, charge-offs and other derogatory credit information may lower your credit scores, making it difficult to qualify for future financing. Selling your account to a collection agency . Collection accounts may result in additional credit damage or difficulty qualifying for new financing.

. Collection accounts may result in additional credit damage or difficulty qualifying for new financing. Placing a lien on your house or other property . The company that owns your unpaid debt may sue you in court. If you lose, the creditor could be granted a judgment that can be used to place a lien against your home or other real estate property.

. The company that owns your unpaid debt may sue you in court. If you lose, the creditor could be granted a judgment that can be used to against your home or other real estate property. Seeking a court order to seize non-Social Security funds from your bank account . If your Social Security benefits are in a bank account where other money is held, a creditor or debt collector might use a court judgment to access it.

. If your Social Security benefits are in a bank account where other money is held, a creditor or debt collector might use a court judgment to access it. Seizing your tax refund. The federal government has the authority to seize tax refunds to satisfy outstanding debts owed to federal agencies. Additionally, courts can request the interception of these funds for obligations such as child support, spousal support or state debts.

If you’re struggling to make ends meet as you deal with creditors, it can be tempting to ignore the problem. Consider these alternatives instead of pretending that your debt will dissolve on its own. A proactive approach is the first step to resolving your debts.

Look at your budget

Taking a close look at your budget is one of the most effective ways to deal with creditors and protect your financial stability. When you understand exactly how much money is coming in and going out each month, you can identify areas where you might be able to cut back or reallocate funds to keep up with essential payments.

If you’re struggling with debt , prioritizing necessary expenses — such as housing, food and medical costs — while negotiating lower payments or settlement offers with creditors can help you regain control. Creditors are often more willing to work with you if you can show that you’re making a genuine effort to pay what you can. Creating a realistic budget also helps prevent future financial stress by ensuring you don’t take on more debt than you can handle.

Work with a credit counselor

If you can afford to make some payments on what you owe, you should consider credit counseling . A qualified, nonprofit credit counseling organization can review your financial situation. A credit counselor may be able to set up a debt management plan , or DMP, with your creditors. They can also help reduce your interest rate and get creditors to waive fees as part of the arrangement.

File for bankruptcy protection from your creditors

Filing for bankruptcy can protect you from creditors and, in some cases, prevent them from seizing your Social Security benefits. When you file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy, an automatic stay goes into effect, which immediately stops most collection efforts, including lawsuits, wage garnishments and bank account levies.

Consulting with a bankruptcy attorney can help you determine whether bankruptcy is the right option for your financial situation and ensure that your Social Security benefits remain safeguarded.

Next steps

For most debts, creditors cannot take your Social Security benefits directly. However, there are key exceptions — such as unpaid federal taxes, defaulted student loans, child support and certain legal judgments — that can result in garnishments. Even though your benefits are protected from most creditors they could still be at risk from lawsuits or collection efforts if they are deposited into your bank account and mixed with other funds,

If you’re facing debt and worried about creditors targeting your Social Security, take action now to protect your income. First, ensure that your Social Security deposits remain separate from other funds in your bank account to make them easier to identify as protected income. If you’re dealing with aggressive creditors, consider negotiating payment plans or settlements to prevent legal action.

Reviewing your budget can also help you prioritize essential expenses and find ways to manage debt more effectively. If your debt has become unmanageable, you may want to explore options like credit counseling or, in extreme cases, bankruptcy protection.

