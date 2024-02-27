At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Before you applied for a mortgage, you watched interest rates, compared multiple lending options and scrutinized the terms to make sure you landed the best deal. After all that research and choosing a lender, though, you might be asking what feels like an odd question: Why did my mortgage get sold?

While it may feel surprising, there is no need to stress. Mortgages are bought and sold all the time. Here’s why, and what you can do about it.

Why do mortgages get sold?

Many lenders specialize in originating a mortgage, but often, this initial lender can’t afford to wait for 15 or 30 years for you to pay it all back. By selling it, they no longer have to keep your debt on their books, and they can offer loans to other prospective homeowners.

While you are focused on your individual mortgage, your loan is part of a much larger web of other debts. It is a financial instrument, much like a bond that can be bought and sold between investors. In fact, that debt may be sold multiple times, and you may not even realize it. Behind the scenes, your loan could be packaged with other loans and sold as part of a mortgage-backed security (MBS). This trading of MBS makes up what’s known as the secondary mortgage market.

The working of the secondary mortgage market may seem complex for individual homeowners, but the goal is simple: to ensure that funds continue to flow through the housing and financing markets. MBS investors get income (from the mortgage payments of the MBS loan portfolio) and mortgage lenders get cash — with which they can extend loans to new borrowers.

What happens when your mortgage is sold

When your mortgage is sold, a new company is typically buying the servicing rights. Those rights include collecting and processing the payments, along with all the additional regular duties that come with mortgages. Those duties may include making disbursements from an escrow account to taxing authorities and property insurers. There are some entities that specialize in taking care of those servicing obligations.

Prior to your mortgage being sold, you’ll receive a heads-up about the new servicer. Federal law dictates that you must receive a notice about the change at least 15 days prior to the switch. Then, within 30 days, the new owner of the mortgage is required to send you its name, address and contact number.

There is no need to stress: Mortgages are bought and sold all the time. — Greg McBride, Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst

What to do when your mortgage is sold

If you receive a notice that your mortgage has been sold, the first step is simple: Don’t obsess over it. The terms of the loan — your interest rate, monthly payment and remaining balance — will not change. And there’s really not much for you to do. Still, be vigilant about these small actions.

Read the notice carefully, zeroing in on any mention of the mortgage servicer changing. (Some lenders retain servicing rights even after selling a mortgage.)

If the servicer is changing, check all the data listed with the old servicer (name, address, email, other contact info), making sure it’s up to date.

Watch out for notifications related to updating your payment process. You may need to redirect your ACH withdrawal — if you do auto-payments — to a different entity or mail a check to a new address.

Double-check the effective dates for the changeover — when the old payments should stop and the new ones should start. You certainly don’t want to pay double! If you recently sent a payment to the previous owner of the mortgage, no worries: There is a 60-day grace period after servicing rights have been sold.

Keep a copy of statements from the months surrounding the sale and transfer to a new owner. By holding on to documentation, you can prove that you submitted payments on time in the event of any confusion.

Watch carefully for confirmation that the first new payment went through.

If anything’s unclear, contact the new servicer – info should be provided on the notice.

FAQ