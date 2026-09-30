Directory of Bankrate mortgage lender ratings
Written by
Published on September 30, 2026 | 1 min read
- HSBC Bank
- NBKC Bank
- Reliant Home Funding
- Kwik Mortgage
- Watermark Capital
- Tomo Mortgage
- Valley West
- Strong Home Mortgage
- Zillow Home Loans
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- Delmar Financial
- SoFi
- Acrisure Mortgage
- Armed Forces Bank
- Third Federal
- Sammamish Mortgage
- LoanDepot
- Guild Mortgage
- State Employees Credit Union of Maryland
- American Internet Mortgage
- Movement Mortgage
- Mortgage Research Center
- New American Funding
- Rocket Mortgage
- NewRez
- CMG Mortgage
- United Wholesale Mortgage
- American Pacific Mortgage
- American Federal Mortgage
- Farmers Bank & Trust
- Sage Home Loans
- Freedom Mortgage
- Fairway Independent Mortgage
- Mutual of Omaha Mortgage
- ONY GLO
- Lower
- Homestead Funding
- Bison State Bank
- Alliant Credit Union
- Guaranteed Rate
- Central Trust Bank
- Northpointe Bank
- Cardinal Financial
- CrossCountry Mortgage
- Mortgage Center
- 21st Mortgage
- Amerisave
- U.S. Bank
- JPMorgan Chase
- Real Genius
- Bank of America
- Citibank
- Truist
- Wells Fargo
- First Federal Bank
- PennyMac
- Optimum First Mortgage
- World Home Loans
- Home Simply
- SunnyHill Financial
- Deco Mortgage
- United Mutual Funding
- Accelin Loans
- Novum Home Loans
- SimpLend Mortgage
- Triangle Lending Group
- Think Home Loans
- HomePlus Mortgage
- AFI Financial
- Cal Loans Direct
- Valley Mortgage Financial
- Twilight Home Loans
- HomePilot
- Go Rascal
- Better Mortgage
- PNC Bank
Did you find this page helpful?
Why we ask for feedback Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.
Help us improve our content