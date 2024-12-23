Granite State Management & Resources: A former student loan servicer
Key takeaways
- Loan servicer Granite State Management & Resources formerly managed federal and private student loans.
- Its contract to service federal student loans ended in 2021.
- As of the end of 2023, its private student loan portfolio has also been transferred to other student loan servicers.
Granite State Management & Resources (GSM&R) formerly managed private and federal student loans. Its contract with the U.S. Department of Education ended in late 2021 and it transferred the remainder of its private student loans to other servicers by Oct. 21, 2023. If your original lender was Granite Edvance (formerly New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation), that is still the case, but the company servicing your loan has changed.
Who services Granite State student loans now?
If you have private student loans, you can find your loan servicer by looking at the student loan bill you’re receiving online or via mail. Your loan servicer will also be listed on your credit reports, and you can check this information for free at AnnualCreditReport.com. According to GSM&R, all private student loans that were not paid in full by Oct. 21, 2023, have been transferred to Firstmark Services, a division of Nelnet.
Any Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans were transferred to Sloan Servicing, and federal Direct Loans were transferred to EdFinancial Services.
You can confirm your federal student loan servicer by signing into your Federal Student Aid account or calling the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) at 800-433-3243.
How to contact Granite State
If you need assistance from GSM&R, you can call 877-532-5539 or email customersupport@graniteedvance.org. You can also mail the company at 3 Barrell Court, Concord, New Hampshire, 03301.
Bottom line
Granite State Management & Resources no longer handles student loan servicing. If you had loans serviced by this company, they have now been transferred to a different loan servicer. GSM&R recommends reaching out to your new servicer if you have questions or need assistance.