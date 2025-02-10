Skip to Main Content

College Ave vs. SoFi: Which offers better student loans?

Brittany Howard Pippin Wilbers
Written by
Brittany Howard,
Edited by
Pippin Wilbers
Published on February 10, 2025

Key takeaways

  • College Ave is better for graduate students seeking generous repayment options.
  • SoFi offers lower maximum rates along with discounts and membership perks.
  • When comparing College Ave and SoFi, consider whether you need funding for a graduate or professional degree, multi-year approval or loans with no borrowing cap.

College Ave and SoFi are among the best-known private student loan lenders, offering loans for both undergraduates and graduates. They each offer a range of loan amounts and repayment terms, and both offer a quick prequalification process that will show you exactly what each lender is willing to offer you without impacting your credit score. However, their unique features will appeal to borrowers with different needs.

College Ave vs. SoFi at a glance

  College Ave SoFi
Bankrate score 4.5/5 
Refi: 4.3/5		 4.8/5
Refi: 4.8/5
Better for
  • Multi-year loan approval
  • Medical and dental students
  • Membership perks
  • Short cosigner release
Loan amounts $1,000 to 100% total cost of attendance ($150,000 maximum for some graduate degrees) $1,000 to 100% total cost of attendance
APRs 4.54% to 17.99% Variable; 3.47% to 17.99% Fixed (with Autopay) 4.64% to 15.99% Variable; 3.54% to 15.99% Fixed (with Autopay)
Loan term lengths 5 to 15 years (for most degrees)Refi: 5 to 20 years 5 to 15 yearsRefi: 5 to 20 years
Fees No fees No fees
Minimum credit score Not Specified 640
Cosigners required? No No

College Ave student loans

College Ave logo
Better for multi-year loan approval

College Ave

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Learn more in our Bankrate review

  • College Ave’s student loan portfolio includes undergraduate and graduate loans, plus loans tailored toward specific professions, including dentistry and law. This wide range means that almost every type of student can find a suitable loan with College Ave.

SoFi student loans

SoFi logo
Better for extra membership perks, including discounts.

SoFi

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Learn more in our Bankrate review

  • SoFi offers student loans for undergraduates and graduate students, as well as specific loans for MBA programs and law school. SoFi prioritizes discounts over repayment flexibility, making it a good option for students who maintain good grades or use other SoFi products. SoFi could also be a good option for repeat customers or parents paying college costs for multiple students.

How to choose between College Ave and SoFi

APR range

At its low end, College Ave offers one of the best student loan rates at 3.47 percent fixed APR, but its maximum rate of 17.99 percent (for both fixed and variable rates) is high compared to competitors’ rates. SoFi caps its interest rates lower than College Ave, at 15.99 (fixed or variable) and offers significantly lower refinancing rates.

Minimum credit score

College Ave requires cosigners to have a minimum score in the mid-600s. This is comparable to SoFi, which requires a minimum score of 640 for approval.

Credit scores in the mid-600s fall into the fair to good credit range. This is a realistic range for young college students, given that the average credit score for Gen Z is 681.

Both lenders state they evaluate borrowers based on creditworthiness and other unspecified factors.

Repayment terms and grace periods

  College Ave SoFi
Terms    
Private student loans 5 to 15 years 5 to 15 years
Graduate loans 5 to 15 years(Up to 20 years for medical school) 5 to 15 years
Refinance loans 5 to 20 years 5 to 20 years
Repayment options    
In-school interest and principal payments Yes Yes
Interest only Yes Yes
Fixed in-school payment Yes Yes
Deferment Yes Yes
Grace period (private student loans) 6 months for most borrowers 6 months for most borrowers

College Ave’s terms particularly favor students borrowing for law, medical, dental and health professions. They also benefit borrowers who need to keep their monthly payments small while managing other expenses. Their more generous grace periods for dental school and medical school (12 and 36 months, respectively) give borrowers with the heaviest debt load more time to get on their feet.

SoFi does not offer extended terms for any borrowers and its extended grace period for medical professionals is just nine months.

Loan amount

For most students, College Ave covers up to 100 percent of certified college costs minus any financial aid received. However, there is a $150,000 loan cap for MBA, law and medical loans. This should be sufficient for most students, but it’s a lower limit than most lenders impose.

SoFi will cover 100 percent of certified college costs minus any financial aid. There are no borrowing caps.

Fees

Neither SoFi nor College Ave charges fees when you apply for a loan or receive funding. College Ave’s disclosures state it may charge a late fee if your payment is over 15 days late; however, a company representative told Bankrate in late 2024 that these fees are not currently being charged. SoFi explicitly states it does not charge late fees.

The bottom line: Which lender is better?

SoFi and College Ave offer very similar loan products with multiple repayment options and a wide range of loan amounts.

College Ave is likely the better fit if you’re attending a specialized graduate program, such as medical or dental school. Its longer repayment terms and grace periods mean easier monthly payments on large amounts of debt.

If you’re looking to bundle your loans with other financial products or want access to financial and career planning programs, SoFi is probably the way to go. Using SoFi’s other products may even net you discounts.

Both companies boast a three-minute prequalification process that allows you to compare offers quickly with no impact on your credit score. So, if you still can’t decide between College Ave and SoFi, see what rates both lenders offer.

