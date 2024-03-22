What is a TSP loan?

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways With a Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) loan, uniformed service members or federal employees can borrow against their retirement plans, often with lower interest rates and easier qualifications than other lending options.

You can borrow a minimum of $1,000, but certain rules apply to maximum amounts.

You can borrow for general purposes or residential uses, with different fees and repayment terms.

This method of borrowing comes with some risks and costs, such as certain fees, increased taxes and canceling out funds' ability to accrue interest.

A Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is a retirement plan offered to uniformed service members or employees of the federal government. A TSP loan allows members of a TSP retirement plan to borrow against their own retirement savings and is similar to a 401(k) loan.

A TSP loan can be a logical solution for eligible borrowers who need extra cash to finance a large or unexpected expense. However, there are TSP loan rules and potential costs involved to be aware of before taking one out.

What is a TSP loan?

A TSP loan is a type of loan that allows federal employees or uniformed service members to borrow from their Thrift Savings Plan. Because you’re borrowing from your savings, qualifying for a TSP loan is typically easy. However, you may have to submit additional paperwork if you use your loan funds for residential purposes.

TSP loans let you borrow a minimum of $1,000, but the maximum you can borrow is reliant on a few factors. For example, you can’t borrow over 50 percent of your vested account balance or $10,000, whichever is more, and you can’t take out over $50,000 minus any TSP loans taken out in the past year.

Depending on the loan’s use, you’ll have a maximum of five years or 15 years to repay the funds with a fixed interest rate, and payments can be automatically withdrawn from your paycheck.

There are two types of TSP loans:

General purpose . These loans can be used for any purpose, do not require documentation and have a repayment term of one to five years. They come with a $50 processing fee.

. These loans can be used for any purpose, do not require documentation and have a repayment term of one to five years. They come with a $50 processing fee. Residential. Used only toward the purchase or construction of a primary residence, this type requires documentation and has a repayment term of about five to 15 years. They come with a $100 processing fee.

How do TSP loans work?

With a TSP loan, you are essentially borrowing your own money with a specified period of time to pay it back. The TSP loan rate charged will be equivalent to the G Fund rate (Government Securities Investment Fund) the month before you requested the loan.

Much like a 401(k) loan, when you pay interest charges on a TSP loan, you’re paying them to yourself instead of to a bank or lending institution because all the money repaid goes back into your retirement account.

How to get a TSP loan

You can apply for a TSP loan online by logging into “My Account” at www.tsp.gov. You might be able to complete the entire loan application process online. However, you may have to submit supporting documentation. You can also use ThriftLine Service options, like phone, fax or mail.

If you’re a Federal Employees Retirement System participant or a uniformed service member and are married, your spouse must sign the Loan Agreement to signify their consent. Similarly, your spouse will be notified if you are applying to a TSP loan as a Civil Service Retirement System participant. In rare circumstances, there have been exceptions to TSP loan rules regarding spousal consent.

TSP loan eligibility requirements

You must be a uniformed service member or a federal employee for both TSP loan types. Additionally, you must:

Have a minimum of $1,000 of your own contributions in your TSP account.

Not have repaid a TSP loan of any type in the past 30 business days.

Be in “active pay” status because TSP loan repayments will be deducted from your paycheck.

Not have had a taxable distribution on a loan within the past 12 months unless it is related to your separation from federal service.

Only have one general purpose TSP loan and one residential TSP loan per account at any time.

Not have a court order placed against your TSP account.

Should you get a TSP loan?

Compared with other types of loans, TSP loans are fairly low risk — interest rates are low, and you’re borrowing from yourself rather than a lender. A TSP loan is a good solution if you need to borrow money for a purchase that you can’t afford out of pocket.

However, it’s also important to consider the costs and rules associated with TSP loans before you apply:

Every loan has a processing fee, which will be deducted from the loan amount.

Most TSP loan borrowers will incur indirect costs in the form of sacrificed earnings because the money you borrow for your loan won’t have a chance to accrue interest. Even though you’ll be paying interest back to yourself, that amount is often less than what you would have earned if the money had remained in your TSP account.

When you pay interest back to yourself, you are doing so with after-tax dollars. This means that when you begin receiving disbursements from the account upon retirement, you will pay taxes again on the same funds.

You’ll also want to ensure you can repay the monthly TSP loan payments. Use the Thrift Savings Plan loan payments calculator to find out how much you can expect to pay each month.

Disadvantages of a TSP loan

Although borrowing against your own savings is a low-risk way of securing funds, it’s not always ideal.

For example, unlike other borrowing options, like a traditional personal loan, TSP loans won’t help you build or improve your credit since payments aren’t reported to the credit bureaus. What’s more, TSP loan funds might be taxed as income twice — once for the loan and again after making a withdrawal in retirement.

You could also be taking on a significant risk if you leave your federal job with an outstanding loan. In this situation, you have the option to keep paying the loan monthly, pay it off by the set deadline or let it be foreclosed in 90 days and take on the remaining debt as taxable income.

Frequently asked questions



How much can you borrow from a Thrift Savings Plan? Caret Down The amount currently in your TSP minus outstanding loans. Half of your vested account balance or $10,000. $50,000, minus outstanding loan balances from the last 12 months. The minimum you can borrow for a TSP loan is $1,000. The maximum is the lesser of:



Does a TSP loan affect your credit? Caret Down A TSP loan, like a 401(k) loan, does not appear on your credit report because it is your own money you’re “borrowing,” so the only person you owe it back to is yourself.



How long does a TSP loan take to get? Caret Down If you complete your application for a TSP loan online and are approved, you’ll generally get the money within three business days. Paper applications submitted by mail take up to several weeks to process.



What are the best alternatives to a TSP loan? Caret Down If a TSP loan doesn’t feel like the right path for you, consider alternatives, like putting an upcoming project or large expense on hold to build up your personal savings fund. If you urgently need cash, a personal loan home equity loan , or 0% APR credit card can be an alternative for unexpected expenses. When taking this path, make sure you can afford to keep up with the monthly payments.

The bottom line

You may borrow a TSP loan from your own TSP retirement account if you are a uniformed service member or a federal employee. TSP loans can be helpful for consolidating debt or funding large expenditures like medical bills or home purchases.

Though there are important things to consider when applying for a TSP loan, the loan’s low interest rates and easy qualification make it a solid alternative to personal loans or home equity loans.