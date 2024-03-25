At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Credit-building products, such as credit builder loans and secured credit cards, can help individuals with limited credit histories to build their credit.

Credit-building apps can also be helpful tools for improving credit, providing services such as credit tracking and education.

It’s important to carefully consider your options and choose the best credit-building tool for your needs and financial situation.

If your credit score is low or you don’t have a score, a credit-builder loan may help boost your score or put you on the road to establishing a credit history. Learning the functions of different types of credit-building services and products will help you choose which one is best to help you build your credit.

Credit-building products to help boost your score

Credit-building products give you a chance to prove to lenders you can manage debt. You typically borrow a small amount and make payments that are reported to credit bureaus to develop a credit history. They are easier to get approved for than traditional credit cards or loan products.

However, the interest rates are often higher with shorter repayment terms, which can make the payments tough to handle. Some options require you to use your money upfront or wait to access the credit until you’ve made several payments on time.

The most common credit-building products are credit-builder loans, small-dollar loans, secured credit cards and credit-building apps. Picking the right product could put you on the path to qualifying low personal loan rates in the future.

Credit builder loan

Credit-building loans require you to make a portion of or all of the monthly payments before you receive any funds. If approved, the lender deposits the loan amount into a secured savings account. Each payment is reported to at least one of the three credit bureaus, which helps build your credit history and, ideally, your credit score.

Once you make a set number of payments, the lender may release some or all of the funds after subtracting any interest charges or fees. You’re usually limited to borrowing between $300 and $1,000, although some lenders may set limits as high as $3,000. In most cases, the repayment term is between 12 and 36 months. The shorter the term, the higher your monthly payment but the less interest you will pay.

Lightbulb Who it’s best for: Credit-building loans are best if you have little to no credit history and don’t need the loan funds immediately.





Small dollar loan

As part of the Consumer Protection Act, the small dollar loan program (SDLP) provides a cheaper alternative to bad credit loans, payday lending and check-cashing companies. One of the other benefits of a small dollar loan is that they must be reported to at least one credit bureau, they can also be a tool for building credit.

Small-dollar loans must meet the following standards:

Be no more than $2,500.

Be repaid in installments.

Have no prepayment penalties.

Be reported to at least one of the three credit bureaus.

The APR cannot exceed 36 percent.

Meet any other affordability requirements as required by the financial institution.

You can get a small dollar loan at select national and community banks and local credit unions. They operate similarly to a traditional loan in that you pay the lump sum balance back in installments. The fees are typically charged as a flat fee based on how much you borrow.

Lightbulb Who it’s best for: Small-dollar loans are best for borrowers who have little to no credit and need a smaller loan amount and want to avoid a high-cost payday loan.





Secured credit cards

A secured credit card is a credit card that you use your own money as collateral for. You give the lender cash in the amount you want to secure, and the lender grants you that much credit.

For example, to get a $200 secured credit card, you’d transfer $200 from your funds to the secured credit card lender. The lender would then give you $200 worth of credit, which can be used just like a regular credit card.

Interest rates and fees are often very high, but your payments and balance are reported to the credit bureaus, helping you to establish a payment history. Secured credit cards are often easier to qualify for than regular credit cards because you effectively give the lender the cash that they then lend to you.

This can also help you improve or establish your credit utilization ratio, which measures how much of your available revolving credit is used. If you keep your credit use exceptionally low or pay the balance off completely each month, you can see a significant uptick in your credit scores.

Lightbulb Who it’s best for: Borrowers who have extra cash to set up a credit account and want to establish a history of paying on a revolving credit line.





Credit-building apps

Credit-building apps exist to help you build your credit. Some apps provide credit tracking services, while others provide educational resources to help you build — and maintain — your credit.

You’ll generally come across three types of apps:

Credit monitoring services that offer suggestions on how to improve your score.

that offer suggestions on how to improve your score. Credit-building lenders which offer credit-builder and small dollar loans.

which offer credit-builder and small dollar loans. Credit reporting services that help boost your credit through alternative reporting.

Lightbulb Who it’s best for: Borrowers who are comfortable with using a mobile app and those who are looking for a comprehensive approach to improving their credit.

Pros and cons of credit-building products

Just like every other financial tool, there are downsides to be aware of when it comes to credit-building products. Knowing the advantages and disadvantages of credit-building products can help you determine the best fit for your credit improvement goals.



Pros Easier to get approved for than other credit products.

Can help you build your credit history and improve your score.

May help you establish a credit score if you don't have one.

A better score may lead to lower rates and terms in the future. Cons May require upfront cash or a proven payment history before you get funds.

Most products have small loan or credit limits.

Short terms and high rates may make the payment unaffordable.

How to choose the best credit-building tool

The best credit-building tool depends on your savings situation, how quickly you need the funds and how much money you need.

A credit-builder loan is best if: A small balance loan is best if: A secured credit card is best if: You want to build up your credit but don’t need loan funds immediately. You need a small amount of cash quickly but want to avoid the excessive costs and short repayment required by payday loans. You have enough cash on hand to put up for the credit line you want.

Best practices to build credit