CURE insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Policyholders with lower credit scores may consider CURE as their company of choice, since CURE does not factor credit score, occupation or education level as insurance rating factors.
Drivers in CURE's three-state coverage area who have a poor credit history or feel that their occupation or education level may negatively impact their premium.
CURE car insurance
CURE car insurance offers standard car insurance options including bodily injury liability, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and personal injury protection (PIP). The company offers a couple optional endorsements, including roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. However, CURE policies are generally more basic than most competitors.
CURE car insurance is only available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Pros and cons of CURE car insurance
While researching CURE, you may find it helpful to note some pros and cons to aid in your decision. We’ve compiled some pros and cons of CURE auto insurance to consider.
Credit history is not used to rate policies
Does not use occupation or education level as rating factors
Limited roadside assistance coverage is included on all auto policies
Only offers auto insurance
Limited discounts and coverage options
Only available in three states
CURE car insurance cost
Auto insurance premiums are based on individual rating factors such as the make and model of your vehicle, your driving record, claims history and the amount of coverage you purchase, so the actual cost of your policy will differ for every driver. CURE’s policies may be appealing to drivers with poor credit histories, as CURE does not use credit as a rating factor. CURE also doesn't consider occupation or education level in premium rating.
CURE car insurance discounts
Although CURE car insurance is a back-to-basics provider, the company does offer a few competitive discounts. You may want to check with an insurance provider to ensure that each of these discounts is available in your state and double check that you’re eligible.
- Three-year good driver discount: According to CURE’s online quote system, if all the drivers on your policy have been driving for at least three years, you may qualify for up to a 35 percent discount. This could apply to new policies, too, provided that everyone on the policy has a clean driving record for a minimum of three years before the date of application.
- Multi-vehicle discount: CURE offers customers a discount if they insure multiple cars under one vehicle policy rather than having a separate policy for each.
- Parking discount: CURE offers a discount for comprehensive and collision coverage policyholders who park in a driveway or garage rather than on the street.
- Good student: CURE offers a discount to qualifying students who maintain high grades. Contact an insurance agent to learn more.
- Low mileage: You may earn a discount with CURE if you only drive your car occasionally. This may save money for drivers who do not commute daily to work.
Compare CURE with other insurers
If you’re still unsure whether CURE is the right company for you, it may be helpful to compare it to a few different carriers. Keep in mind that CURE is focused primarily on auto insurance, and does not offer other insurance products, as do many larger companies. For some individuals, that may not matter, but if you wish to bundle your car insurance with home or renters coverage, another company might be a better fit for you.
CURE vs. State Farm
Over the years, State Farm has won Bankrate Awards for auto, home and life insurance thanks to the company’s highly rated customer service, accessible agents, easy to use policy tools and competitive premiums. Those who like to keep their financial business centralized may appreciate the fact that State Farm also offers banking and investment services, unlike CURE, which offers only car insurance. If you’re looking for a nationally-known provider with customizable coverage and robust digital tools, State Farm may be a good choice for you.
CURE vs. Lemonade
If you’re looking for a company with a mobile app and an easy-to-use online platform, you may want to look into Lemonade, an all-digital insurance provider. Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, pet and term life insurance as well as auto coverage, with savings available if you bundle more than one policy. Unlike CURE Insurance, it has a highly-rated mobile app and claims to pay out on claims almost instantly. Lemonade is also available in more states than CURE, and is working to expand its coverage across the U.S.
CURE vs. USAA
USAA offers insurance exclusively to U.S. military members, veterans and qualifying family members. Like Lemonade and State Farm, USAA offers a robust range of products including banking and retirement savings, making it more of a one-stop shopping experience than CURE. The company also features numerous perks for policyholders, including discounts for policyholders from companies such as Hertz and FedEx. If you’re looking for a low-cost company tailored to military needs, you may want to consider USAA.
Is CURE a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s CURE insurance review determined that it may be a good insurance company for those looking for a company that doesn’t factor in credit history, occupation or education level when calculating insurance premiums. However, the company only offers auto insurance, so you may want to look elsewhere if you’re looking for a company that offers additional product lines. CURE offers basic auto insurance options with several discounts. If you believe in the company’s mission of reducing discrimination in auto insurance, you may want to consider CURE.
CURE customer satisfaction
When assessing insurance companies, Bankrate's insurance editorial team looks at third-party ratings or scores, which can help when determining how well they perform in certain areas. Some trustworthy sources of these ratings include J.D. Power, AM Best and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
J.D. Power rates companies based on how satisfied customers are with their claims and overall customer service. However, J.D. Power typically focuses on the largest companies by market share. Since CURE is a fairly small regional insurer, it is not rated in J.D. Power's 2022 or 2023 customer satisfaction study. AM Best provides financial strength ratings, which represent the historical ability of a company to meet their financial obligations. CURE has not earned a rating from AM Best, either. Prospective customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about their customer and claims experience.
CURE customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks customer complaints against insurance companies. These complaints are leveraged against the company's size to calculate complaint indexes by product type. The benchmark index is 1.0. Any number higher than 1.0 indicates that a company receives more complaints than expected for its size, while an index below 1.0 means the company receives fewer complaints than expected.
CURE auto complaints
As you can see from the chart below, CURE's NAIC Complaint Index for its private passenger auto product has risen steadily over the past three years. This may indicate that customers are becoming less satisfied with the carrier's level of service. Speaking with existing policyholders may help you decide if the company's level of service could meet your expectations.
Other CURE tools and benefits
CURE auto insurance does not offer any insurance or financial products other than auto coverage. The carrier doesn’t offer a mobile app either, which may be a let down for tech-savvy shoppers. However, the carrier does feature online quoting and a customer portal on their website. The company also offers the following tools and benefits that may interest potential customers:
- Referral program: CURE's referral program allows policyholders to earn rewards for bringing friends and family to CURE.
- Direct Repair Shops: CURE's catalog of Direct Repair Shops may help customers more quickly find a reputable shop for vehicle repairs and may help expedite the claims process.