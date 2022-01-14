Bear River insurance review 2024

Updated Jan 04, 2024

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Based on Bankrate's Bear River Insurance review, policyholders in Utah who are looking for a local company that understands the needs of drivers and homeowners in the Beehive State might consider Bear River as their company of choice. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Utah residents looking for local expertise from agents who live near them may appreciate Bear River's Utah-centric insurance options. Individuals who want an insurer that offers lots of opportunities to customize their policies might not find Bear River the best option. Although the company has all the standard types of insurance you usually find in vehicle or home policies, it does not have a lot of add-ons. Call: (800) 925-5177

(800) 925-5177 Text or call: (801) 267-5000

(801) 267-5000 Fax: (801) 267-5033

(801) 267-5033 Online contact form

Payment mailing address: Bear River Mutual

P.O. BOX 936761

Atlanta, GA 31193-6761

Claims mailing address: Bear River Mutual

PO BOX 571310

Murray, UT 84157-1310

Claims physical address: Bear River Mutual

778 East Winchester St.

(6600 South)

Murray, UT 84107

State Availability: Bear River Mutual is only available in the state of Utah. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Bear River? In 2021, Bear River added two home insurance endorsements to its portfolio: Buried Utility Line/Service Line coverage and Equipment Breakdown coverage. These options are becoming more widely available, and this change could indicate that Bear River keeps pace with the industry and the needs of its policyholders.

Bear River car insurance

If you live in Utah, Bear River car insurance could be a decent option for you to consider. Those who are looking for local agents and in-depth knowledge of the specific risks faced by Utah residents may find Bear River Mutual appealing since it is specifically tailored to drivers in the Beehive state. While coverage options are limited (roadside assistance and rental reimbursement appear to be the only add-ons), Bear River may also have policies for your RV, motorhome or trailer. Bear River could be a good choice for Utal drivers, but the carrier did not make our list of best car insurance companies, largely due to its limited availability — coverage is only available in Utah — and coverage options.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Bear River car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Bear River car insurance Like any company, Bear River Mutual has its perks and drawbacks. It can be helpful to understand these while shopping for coverage, especially if you are getting car insurance quotes from multiple carriers. Knowing the pros and cons of each company could help you make a more informed coverage decision. Pros Local agents available

Coverage is available for RVs, motorhomes and trailers

Offers online access to policy documents Cons Few endorsements

Limited third-party ratings

Digital tools are not as robust as some carriers Bear River car insurance cost Rates for Bear River car insurance aren’t available. If you are shopping for Utah car insurance, getting quotes and comparing car insurance rates from several carriers might help you find the right policy for the right price. You can request a quote from the Bear River website, but will need to wait for an agent to contact you to receive the quote. As a benchmark, the average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $740 for minimum coverage and $2,542 for a full coverage policy. Bear River car insurance discounts Discounts can be a great way to get a cheaper car insurance policy. Unfortunately, Bear River Mutual does not advertise any car insurance discounts or additional ways to lower your car insurance costs on its website. Talking directly to a Bear River agent is likely the best way to find out what savings opportunities are available to you.

Bear River home insurance

Based on our assessment, Bear River home insurance offers fairly standard coverage compared to other national or larger regional carriers. The company only insures homes in Utah, with coverage available for primary and secondary homes. However, Bear River Mutual does note that its policy rates are based solely on the risks associated with Utah homes, which could mean lower rates than a national carrier that has to account for varied risks nationwide. It may be a good option for homeowners looking for standard policies without a great number of extra options, since there are only a few endorsements listed on the website. Bear River’s website is not especially informative about what its home policies cover and what coverage limits are available, so it may be best to speak to an agent about your specific needs. We did find that, in addition to basic liability insurance, you could add coverage for equipment breakdown, buried utility lines and earthquakes to your policy. It also offers dwelling insurance for rental properties, as well as renters, condo and umbrella insurance.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Bear River home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Bear River home insurance Just like its car insurance, Bear River’s home insurance product has its upsides and downsides. Comparing home quotes from several companies, including Bear River Mutual, might help you get a better idea if the company is right for you. Pros Coverage for secondary homes is available

Rates are based only on Utah risks

Local agents available to guide you Cons Fewer endorsements than some carriers

No discounts advertised

Only available in Utah Bear River home insurance cost Specific average rates for Bear River home insurance aren’t available. If you’d like to know how much your coverage would be with Bear River, contact an agent for a quote. There are a number of cheap homeowners insurance companies writing policies in Utah, so you should be able to ask for quotes from several companies, including Bear River, if you are looking for the most affordable rates. The average cost of a homeowners insurance policy with $250K in dwelling coverage in the U.S. is $1,687, for comparison's sake. Bear River home insurance discounts Most of the best home insurance companies Bankrate has reviewed offer discounts, but Bear River does not list any savings opportunities on its website. This doesn’t mean that the company doesn’t offer ways to save, just that it doesn’t advertise them. You will need to speak to an agent directly to learn what discounts Bear River may have for your policy.

Compare Bear River with other insurers

If you are in the market for home or auto insurance in Utah and looking to compare quotes from more than one insurer, here are some other providers to consider that are comparable to Bear River Mutual. Bear River vs. Electric Insurance Electric Insurance offers similar coverage types to Bear River, like home, auto, renters and umbrella insurance. However, Electric Insurance is available nationwide and you can get quotes online. As a larger insurance company, Electric may have more perks and offer more digital tools than Bear River. Learn more: Electric Insurance review Bear River vs. GAINSCO GAINSCO is a smaller insurance company that sells auto policies in Utah and several other states with a focus on personalized customer service. High-risk drivers may be able to get coverage with GAINSCO, too. Unlike Bear River, GAINSCO offers a mobile app which could be appealing to those looking to handle their policies digitally. Learn more: GAINSCO Insurance review Bear River vs. National General National General offers robust home and auto insurance policies. While Bear River doesn’t list any discounts online, National General provides a wealth of information on its many savings opportunities. The company is owned by Allstate, which could be appealing if you prefer the peace of mind of a larger carrier. Learn more: National General Insurance review

Is Bear River a good insurance company?

It depends on your needs. Bear River Mutual may be a good option for Utah residents who prefer working with a local company that intimately understands the needs of Utah drivers and homeowners. However, Bear River doesn’t offer as many coverage options as some of its competitors, doesn’t advertise discounts, has very few third-party reviews and lacks robust digital tools.

Bear River customer satisfaction Because Bear River is such a small carrier compared to national companies, it doesn’t have many third-party customer satisfaction ratings. In fact, we were unable to find any rating from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study or 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study for Bear River. However, Bear River Mutual does have an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, which means that it has historically been capable of paying claims. In regards to service, though, it’s probably a good idea to talk to current clients to gauge satisfaction. Study or Rating agency Bear River Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A- (Excellent) N/A

Bear River customer complaints Although Bear River is not scored by J.D. Power, it does have a rating with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). This group assigns insurers a ranking on its Complaint Index. The industry average is indicated by a score of 1.0. Anything higher than this means a company has earned more complaints than average; anything below 1.0 indicates a company with fewer complaints than average.

Bear River auto complaints

Bear River home complaints Bear River scores very well for auto complaints with NAIC. There have been no complaints filed with the organization for the past three years, giving Bear River a three-year average score of 0.0 — much better than average. This could indicate a company that is serious about maintaining high standards for customer satisfaction. Bear River didn't earn a perfect rating for homeowner complaints like it did for auto policy complaints. But it did rate much better than average, with 2022's rating based on a single complaint. Its showing over the past three years features far fewer complaints than other companies writing policies in Utah, and speaks to a company that is committed to customer satisfaction across the board.

Other Bear River tools and benefits Bear River Mutual Insurance Company advertises fewer perks and insurance policies than some of its competitors. The website also lacks detailed information about what its policies cover. However, the company does list a few other policies and other benefits you may be interested in considering, which include: Renters insurance: Covers your personal property and provides liability protection if you rent your home.

Covers your personal property and provides liability protection if you rent your home. RV/motorhome/trailer insurance : If you have a recreational vehicle or mobile home, Bear River can write you a policy to protect your investment.

: If you have a recreational vehicle or mobile home, Bear River can write you a policy to protect your investment. Dwelling insurance for rental properties : This type of policy covers the structure of your home as well as other structures on the property that are not directly attached to the main dwelling.

This type of policy covers the structure of your home as well as other structures on the property that are not directly attached to the main dwelling. Umbrella insurance : An umbrella policy provides additional liability coverage for you if you file a claim on your auto or home insurance that exceeds the limits of your policy. Bear River writes umbrella policies up to $2 million.

An umbrella policy provides additional liability coverage for you if you file a claim on your auto or home insurance that exceeds the limits of your policy. Bear River writes umbrella policies up to $2 million. Bear Care Direct Repair Program : If your car is damaged in a covered claim, you have the option to choose from one of the Bear Care program’s vetted auto body shops to provide repairs. You do not have to choose one of these shops — you have the right to have your car repaired at the shop of your choice — but work that is completed by a Bear Care Direct Repair shop is guaranteed by the insurance company for as long as you own your vehicle.

If your car is damaged in a covered claim, you have the option to choose from one of the Bear Care program’s vetted auto body shops to provide repairs. You do not have to choose one of these shops — you have the right to have your car repaired at the shop of your choice — but work that is completed by a Bear Care Direct Repair shop is guaranteed by the insurance company for as long as you own your vehicle. Bear Care Home Repair Program: Bear River’s Bear Care Repair Program is also available for home insurance claims, which is a fairly unique feature among home insurance companies. If your home is damaged in a covered loss, you could hire a contractor through the Bear Care Home Repair Program to get repairs backed by a three-year guarantee. Just like with the auto insurance program, you do not have to choose a Bear Care-vetted company, but there are perks if you do.

Frequently asked questions about Bear River

How do I file a claim with Bear River? Caret Down Bear River may be a smaller company, but it does provide its policyholders with several easy ways to file claims, including: Filing online with this form Calling 1-800-925-5177 Option 2 for roadside assistance Option 3 for glass-only auto claims Option 4 for all other auto claims Option 4 for property claims (home, condo, renters, etc.) You may be able to contact your agent directly to file a claim as well. However, Bear River notes that claims must be reported directly, so your agent may direct you to call one of the numbers listed above.

Is Bear River a sustainable company? Caret Down With its close ties to Utah communities, Bear Mutual and its employees make dedicated efforts to give back to Utah families through charity and fundraising events. Some organizations and events Bear Mutual has partnered with include Red Cross blood drives, Utah Food Bank drives, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

Does Bear River cover towing? Caret Down Yes, if you have the optional 24/7 roadside assistance endorsement on your policy, you are covered for towing, lockout and gas delivery. Keep in mind, however, that this functionality is not part of the basic policy and must be added on for an additional cost.

Who is the CEO of Bear River? Caret Down Duffy E. Pingree is president and CEO of Bear River Mutual Insurance Company. He was named president of the company in November 2016. He has been with the company for 27 years, starting out as CFO, treasurer and secretary. Before joining Bear River, he was a financial analyst at Evans & Sutherland.

