Homeowners Insurance News

Find news about homeowners insurance.

Calendar Icon
Financial News
Home Insurance Guide Icon
Home Insurance Resources
Info Icon
Insurance Reviews
Calculator Icon
Insurance Calculators
Explore more
Best Home Insurance Cheap Home Insurance Home Insurance Cost Home Insurance Quote
A house

Trick or treat: How your home and auto policies protect you from vandalism and other pranks

4 min read Read more Arrow Right Icon

“Back to the drawing board”: Florida’s insurance crisis may demand extreme solutions

Homeowners Insurance
9 min read

When is hurricane season in Texas in 2024?

Homeowners Insurance
6 min read

Is Florida’s homeowners insurance market on the road to recovery?

Homeowners Insurance
9 min read

Home Insurance News

A house

Trick or treat: How your home and auto policies protect you from vandalism and other pranks

Halloween can bring unexpected mischief. Does your insurance cover you for it?
Oct 18, 2024
Hurricane Winds Knock Down An Oak Tree

“Back to the drawing board”: Florida’s insurance crisis may demand extreme solutions

Bankrate shares what the experts say about Florida’s insurance crisis.
Oct 08, 2024
Flooded streets in Houston Texas during Hurricane Harvey

When is hurricane season in Texas in 2024?

Learn when hurricane season is in Texas and steps to prevent home damage.
Oct 02, 2024
Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida

Is Florida’s homeowners insurance market on the road to recovery?

Banrkate examines the current and future state of the Florida home insurance market.
Sep 20, 2024
Neighborhood

California’s Sustainable Insurance Strategy: What the most extensive insurance overhaul in 30 years means for homeowners

California’s home insurance market is about to change. Here’s what to know about it.
Sep 20, 2024

Survey: 1 in 4 Homeowners Feel Financially Unprepared for Costs of Extreme Weather Events

Bankrate’s Extreme Weather Survey: Who is financially ready for the next storm?
Sep 16, 2024
Person voting

The 2024 election could impact auto and home insurance for voters in these 10 states

Your state’s elections could impact the cost of auto and home insurance.
Aug 30, 2024
Houses in Florida

Can lawmakers save the collapsing Florida home insurance market?

Bankrate interviewed experts to learn why the Florida insurance market is in crisis.
Aug 15, 2024
The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
Wall Street Journal
Usa Today
New York Times
Cnn
Bloomberg
Abc