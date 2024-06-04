At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

A tornado typically means bad news for homes, cars and other personal property in its path. Each year, more than 1,000 tornadoes are reported in the U.S. — Alabama, Mississippi and Texas had the most activity in 2022. Still, tornadoes can occur in almost every part of the country and damage your belongings, including your vehicle. If you’re wondering if car insurance covers tornado damage, the short answer is it depends on the coverages you select.

Does car insurance cover tornado damage?

Most states require drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability car insurance to legally operate a vehicle. However, liability coverage will not repair your vehicle if it is damaged in a tornado or other storm. Liability insurance covers the other person if you cause injury or property damage during an accident.

Collision is an optional coverage drivers can purchase to help cover repair costs if involved in an accident.

If you want storm or tornado damage car insurance coverage, then you should consider comprehensive coverage. Comprehensive protection covers:

Broken windows and windshields

Fire

Hitting an animal

Theft of the vehicle

Vandalism

Weather-related damage

When adding comprehensive and collision coverage to your auto insurance policy, you choose a deductible for these coverages. A deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket from a covered claim. The higher the deductible, generally the less expensive the auto insurance premium, but the more you have to pay if you file a claim.

Types of tornado damage covered by comprehensive insurance

Damage caused by downed power lines

Electrical damage

Falling tree limbs

Flying debris

Flooding

Hail damage

Lightning

A tornado can cause significant damage to your vehicle, with some being totaled based on the severity of the damage. Strong tornadoes can easily pick up a car and carry it away from its original location. Debris flying around inside a tornado can also cause damage to your car, like gravel, tree limbs, furniture or even other cars caught in the funnel.

Tornadoes can also bring large amounts of rain to an area in a small amount of time, which can cause flooding. If this is the case and water from the tornado and resulting storm damages your car, comprehensive coverage covers flooding as well. Lightning is another weather hazard that could cause electrical and other physical damage to your car, also covered by comprehensive.

Will a tornado claim increase my car insurance rates?

Any claim you file with your car insurance company has the potential to increase your rates. Comprehensive claims are generally not penalized as heavily as collision claims, since car insurance companies understand a comprehensive claim is usually out of the driver’s control.

If there is a lot of damage caused by a storm or tornado in your area, auto insurers may increase rates for everyone, even if you did not file a claim for damage. This is called a rate revision and must be approved by the state before an insurance company can change the rates.

Filing a tornado insurance claim

If you have comprehensive coverage and find tornado damage to your car, consider filing a claim as soon as possible. The storm has likely damaged hundreds of other vehicles and homes, which can cause insurance companies to become inundated with filed claims.

Car repair shops may also become backed up, which could cause long wait times to get your vehicle repaired. If you want to file a claim for tornado damage, we recommend taking these steps.

Take pictures of the scene and the damage before cleaning up. Close-up pictures and videos of the damage may be helpful to send to your insurance company. File a claim over the phone, online or using the car insurance company app. Provide supporting documentation, including the pictures or video you took in the first step. Write down your claim number so you can easily track your claim. Be patient. This is not always easy to do when you’ve been through a traumatic event, but it may take some time for a claims adjuster to contact you about the claim. To expedite the process, you may want to contact your preferred repair shop to see if they can do an estimate. They may be able to send the information directly to your insurance company.

Protecting your car from tornado damage

If a storm is heading to your area with a tornado warning, you may be able to protect your car from damage before the storm hits. Here are a few things you can do to prepare:

Avoid parking in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Do not park near: Gravel driveways or parking lots Near loose furniture or other debris, heavy winds could pick that up Telephone poles Trees

Store it in an enclosed structure or garage.

