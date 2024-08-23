Does car insurance cover hitting a deer?
Since it is estimated that there are roughly 36 million deer in the U.S., it’s not surprising that deer-car collisions happen as frequently as they do. Colliding with a deer can lead to serious injuries and significant damage to your vehicle, but fortunately, comprehensive coverage generally covers damage caused by hitting a deer.
Does liability insurance cover hitting a deer?
The liability portion of your car insurance does not cover damage to your own vehicle caused by hitting a deer. Liability insurance only covers bodily injury and property damage that you cause to another person or people in an accident. If you hit a deer, your liability insurance policy will cover any damage (up to policy limits) that the collision causes to another person’s vehicle or property, but it will not cover the cost to repair your own vehicle.
Does full coverage car insurance cover hitting a deer?
If liability insurance won’t pay for damage caused by deer, does full coverage cover hitting a deer? If you have full coverage car insurance, which includes both collision and comprehensive insurance, you will be financially protected if you hit a deer and it causes damage to your vehicle. If you purchase a full coverage car insurance policy, you have coverage for vehicle impacts with deer and other animals under your comprehensive coverage.
When you purchase comprehensive coverage, it may benefit your budget to consider the deductible amount. The higher you raise the deductible, the lower your premium tends to be. If you decide to choose a higher deductible, make sure you can pay the deductible amount out of pocket when you file a car insurance claim.
What happens if I swerve to avoid a deer?
Most car safety experts advise against swerving to avoid a deer. If you can’t safely slow down, swerving may cause you to lose control of your vehicle or potentially cause a multi-vehicle crash or even a rollover accident. If you swerve to avoid a deer and hit another car, you may be deemed at fault for the collision and you will likely be responsible for damage to the other vehicle. If you have full coverage insurance, your collision coverage may apply in this situation, but it might be safer to hit the deer than risk a more serious accident.
Does hitting a deer raise your insurance?
The insurance company you are insured with, your driving record, your claims history and multiple other factors are used to determine how your car insurance is priced at each renewal or when you switch to a new carrier. While a comprehensive claim usually does not increase insurance rates as much as a collision claim, it’s still likely that you’ll see an increase in your premium at your next renewal if you file a claim for an accident involving a deer.
How can I avoid hitting a deer?
Deer move quickly and can be unpredictable. This means that if you live in an area with large deer populations, you may be at risk for hitting a deer even if you’re driving safely. These tips may help you avoid a collision with a deer.
- Reduce your speed: Most deer collisions occur in the fall around dusk and dawn. Reducing your speed during these times, especially on roads with low visibility, may give you more reaction time if a deer does cross in front of you.
- Scan the roadway for deer: Deer often blend into their surroundings, but scanning the road and surrounding areas for signs of deer may help you anticipate a potential collision. If you see deer on the side of the road, reduce your speed and expect that there may be more in the area.
- Use your high beam headlights: If there are no other vehicles around, using your high beam headlights may help improve visibility and give you more reaction time to potential deer in the road.
- Use your horn: The Insurance Information Institute recommends using a single long horn blast to scare a deer off the road if you are at risk of colliding with them. However, this should only be done if the deer is already on the road; otherwise, you risk scaring it into the road. Be mindful of other vehicles if you do this as well.
Frequently asked questions
-
It’s a good idea to file a police report after any accident, including if you hit a deer, especially if there are injuries. The police can also assist with removing the deer from the road, which can help prevent another accident. If you are unsure about filing a police report after an accident, you can call the non-emergency police phone number to get assistance. Before you get out of the car to assess the damage after a deer accident, move your car to a safe location.
-
If you hit a deer and need to file a claim, how much you pay is determined by your comprehensive deductible amount. For instance, if the deer causes $2,000 worth of damage to your car and you have a $500 comprehensive deductible, your insurance company will pay out $1,500 if the claim is approved, which is the cost to repair your car minus your deductible. If hitting the deer totals your car, the insurance company will pay you the book value minus your deductible amount.
-
Accident forgiveness coverage is usually offered as an endorsement that you can add to your policy. This optional rider “forgives” one at-fault accident, so that there is no surcharge placed on your policy if you are found to be the cause after an accident. It may also apply to claims made to your comprehensive coverage, which is the type of insurance that covers damage done by deer—but this is likely to vary from insurer to insurer. To find out if your accident forgiveness endorsement covers you for deer damage, check your policy documents or contact your agent to understand the details of your policy.
-
You can hit a deer at any time of the year, so it’s best to always be alert to avoid an accident. However, deer crashes happen most often between October and December, with the largest number occurring in November, which is peak mating season for deer. You are most likely to be involved in a deer accident when driving at dusk and dawn.
