At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Since it is estimated that there are roughly 36 million deer in the U.S., it’s not surprising that deer-car collisions happen as frequently as they do. Colliding with a deer can lead to serious injuries and significant damage to your vehicle, but fortunately, comprehensive coverage generally covers damage caused by hitting a deer.

Does liability insurance cover hitting a deer?

The liability portion of your car insurance does not cover damage to your own vehicle caused by hitting a deer. Liability insurance only covers bodily injury and property damage that you cause to another person or people in an accident. If you hit a deer, your liability insurance policy will cover any damage (up to policy limits) that the collision causes to another person’s vehicle or property, but it will not cover the cost to repair your own vehicle.

Does full coverage car insurance cover hitting a deer?

If liability insurance won’t pay for damage caused by deer, does full coverage cover hitting a deer? If you have full coverage car insurance, which includes both collision and comprehensive insurance, you will be financially protected if you hit a deer and it causes damage to your vehicle. If you purchase a full coverage car insurance policy, you have coverage for vehicle impacts with deer and other animals under your comprehensive coverage.

When you purchase comprehensive coverage, it may benefit your budget to consider the deductible amount. The higher you raise the deductible, the lower your premium tends to be. If you decide to choose a higher deductible, make sure you can pay the deductible amount out of pocket when you file a car insurance claim.

What happens if I swerve to avoid a deer?

Most car safety experts advise against swerving to avoid a deer. If you can’t safely slow down, swerving may cause you to lose control of your vehicle or potentially cause a multi-vehicle crash or even a rollover accident. If you swerve to avoid a deer and hit another car, you may be deemed at fault for the collision and you will likely be responsible for damage to the other vehicle. If you have full coverage insurance, your collision coverage may apply in this situation, but it might be safer to hit the deer than risk a more serious accident.

Does hitting a deer raise your insurance?

The insurance company you are insured with, your driving record, your claims history and multiple other factors are used to determine how your car insurance is priced at each renewal or when you switch to a new carrier. While a comprehensive claim usually does not increase insurance rates as much as a collision claim, it’s still likely that you’ll see an increase in your premium at your next renewal if you file a claim for an accident involving a deer.

How can I avoid hitting a deer?

Deer move quickly and can be unpredictable. This means that if you live in an area with large deer populations, you may be at risk for hitting a deer even if you’re driving safely. These tips may help you avoid a collision with a deer.

Reduce your speed: Most deer collisions occur in the fall around dusk and dawn. Reducing your speed during these times, especially on roads with low visibility, may give you more reaction time if a deer does cross in front of you.

Most deer collisions occur in the fall around dusk and dawn. Reducing your speed during these times, especially on roads with low visibility, may give you more reaction time if a deer does cross in front of you. Scan the roadway for deer: Deer often blend into their surroundings, but scanning the road and surrounding areas for signs of deer may help you anticipate a potential collision. If you see deer on the side of the road, reduce your speed and expect that there may be more in the area.

Deer often blend into their surroundings, but scanning the road and surrounding areas for signs of deer may help you anticipate a potential collision. If you see deer on the side of the road, reduce your speed and expect that there may be more in the area. Use your high beam headlights: If there are no other vehicles around, using your high beam headlights may help improve visibility and give you more reaction time to potential deer in the road.

If there are no other vehicles around, using your high beam headlights may help improve visibility and give you more reaction time to potential deer in the road. Use your horn: The Insurance Information Institute recommends using a single long horn blast to scare a deer off the road if you are at risk of colliding with them. However, this should only be done if the deer is already on the road; otherwise, you risk scaring it into the road. Be mindful of other vehicles if you do this as well.

Frequently asked questions