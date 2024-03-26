Why I love the United Explorer Card
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
This page was originally published in mid-2021 and reflects the author’s financial decisions during that time. Card details may have since changed.
Key takeaways
- The United℠ Explorer Card is affiliated with United Airlines, which has a wide network of flights both domestically and internationally, so it’s able to meet your flying needs no matter how far-flung or nearby.
- Cardholders can enjoy perks such as a limited number of visits to United Club airport lounges, free checked bags, and special events.
- The ability to charge necessary expenses in a crisis, such as in the event you get robbed while in Thailand, is a valuable benefit of having a credit card.
I’ve always had a major wanderlust, and started to visit far-flung destinations as a young adult. However, with no established credit history I had to use savings. The cash-only system meant I was not only forfeiting consumer protections that come with credit cards, but it left me vulnerable in emergency situations. For example, I was once robbed of every baht I had in Thailand and had to sell my clothes for food and a sweltering, bedbug-infested room in Bangkok. Clearly, a credit card would have been helpful!
So I built up my credit rating and researched the best travel credit cards. When I learned that Chase’s United℠ Explorer Card* up to 70,000 bonus miles, plus a whole slew of other perks, I was excited to apply. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 miles after you spend $6,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open. It has a $95 annual fee, but Chase waives it in the first year, so it was nice to put that cost off.
Why I love my United Explorer Card
Big bonus
One of the best aspects of the United Explorer Card is the relatively low minimum spend to earn the welcome bonus of up to 70,000 bonus miles (worth about $700 in travel). Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 miles after you spend $6,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open. I didn’t need to buy unnecessary things, and instead just put my normal expenses on the card, then paid the bill in full.
More miles
After scoring my bonus, I kept using the card to maximize the rewards. I charged everything that was within my budget and let the miles accumulate. For things like groceries, hair cuts, clothes, and movies, I earn 1 mile for every dollar I spend with the card. But restaurant meals, flights, and hotel rooms really drive the rewards up, since they are 2 miles for each dollar I charge.
After having the card for about a year, I collected enough miles for a trip for two to Mexico — all for charging what I was going to spend with cash anyway. That was the first of many free flights.
Great airline
This card was also attractive because it’s affiliated with United Airlines, which has its hub in San Francisco, my home city. United flies pretty much everywhere, domestically and internationally, so it helps me avoid changing planes. I’ve always had great service experiences with United and wanted to have a credit card that rewarded me for flying with them. It’s super simple to use the miles for flights. The United website shows the price in dollars and miles, so I’ll know right away if I have enough to redeem the rewards.
Luxurious lounge
Every year this card gives two passes to the United Club airport lounge. When I fly across the country or outside the U.S., having free access to the lounge is fantastic. It’s especially helpful during long and unexpected delays, as I can work or relax in peace and enjoy something to eat and drink.
Some of my favorite moments have been traveling with my daughter, and heading over to the Club to start the vacation off right. When I first got my card, the Club passes were paper and I’d have to be sure to find and bring them with me. Now they’re now delivered electronically, which is a huge improvement.
Free checked bag
Whenever possible, I bring my luggage on board the plane because I loathe waiting at the baggage carousel. However, sometimes I can’t bring everything in a carry-on. As a (very) amateur hockey player, I’ve flown to places like Montreal, Canada for adult hockey camps. Obviously I can’t bring a large bag of gear into the cabin. Being able to check it at no extra charge saves me $35 each way.
And when I pay for someone else’s ticket with my card and travel with that person, their first bag is also complimentary. That saves a grand total of $70, which I’m much happier to spend on a nice meal or tickets to a game or a show.
Special perks
Something not advertised are the fun special events that come up every now and then. For example, back in 2016, Chase sent a message to all their cardholders announcing the Chase United VIP Lounge. It was located in the Westfield San Francisco Centre during the Christmas season and anyone with a Chase card could go. The lounge was full of comfortable seating, stocked with sodas, coffees and snacks, and there was festive music playing. It was a really special experience.
And of course, the ability to charge necessities in a crisis, especially when I’m far from home, is crucial. If I had my United Explorer Card with me in Thailand all those years ago I wouldn’t have ended the vacation on such a sour note — and would have kept all my jeans.
The bottom line
Airline credit cards aren’t for everyone, but having some credit card available when you travel is a smart move for anyone. In the case of the United Explorer Card, the extra perks and benefits that make flying more comfortable and less expensive are nice additions to the security and ease-of-use a credit card offers when you’re away from home.
Issuer-required disclosure statement
*The information about the United℠ Explorer Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Related Articles
Chase Freedom Flex: Unique travel perks for a cash back card
Is the Discover it Miles an ideal card for travel?
Current credit card interest rates
Survey: Would you go into debt to have fun this year? More than 1 in 3 Americans say they would