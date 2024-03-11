At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Think of earning credit card rewards like running toward a destination. With each step you take — and credit card purchase you make — you get a little closer to redeeming that flight or tucking that gift card into your wallet. Now imagine that you’re running on a treadmill, but the treadmill is moving backward. You’re working hard to reach that goal, but you just can’t get ahead fast enough.

Chasing credit card rewards while accruing debt is like running on a backward-moving treadmill. Generally, high interest rates will outweigh the value of any rewards you earn.

According to a new Bankrate survey, 44 percent of credit cardholders carry debt from month to month. Yet 67 percent of Americans with credit card debt still try to maximize credit card rewards.

Sometimes, credit card debt is unavoidable. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t earn rewards while you can — as long as there’s a debt payoff plan in place. But spending money you don’t have just to earn rewards isn’t an effective strategy.

Key insights on credit card debt holders earning rewards

Credit Card Key Insights Nearly one in three Americans are carrying credit card debt from month to month. That’s 34 percent of U.S. adults who typically carry a balance instead of paying in full.

That’s 34 percent of U.S. adults who typically carry a balance instead of paying in full. Most Americans who carry credit card debt still try to earn rewards. 67 percent of credit card debt holders make “every effort” or “some effort” to maximize credit card rewards.

67 percent of credit card debt holders make “every effort” or “some effort” to maximize credit card rewards. Higher-income cardholders are more likely to try to maximize rewards, but other income levels aren’t far behind. For instance, 77 percent of over $100,000 earners try to earn rewards, compared to 68 percent of below $50,000 earners.

2 in 3 Americans with credit card debt still maximize rewards

In January 2024, the percentage of people carrying credit card debt was down slightly from 49 percent in November 2023 and 47 percent in July 2023. Even so, 44 percent of credit cardholders are still carrying debt from month to month, so it’s worth looking at how credit cards are being used.

Just over two in three of those Americans with credit card debt say they make an effort to maximize credit card rewards, with 27 percent making “every effort,” and 40 percent making “some effort.”

Credit card rewards often come in the form of miles, points or cash back. You typically earn as you spend, which means you could put rewards toward your next trip or a dinner out while making purchases you’d make anyway. But with credit card interest rates at an all-time high, debt can rack up quickly on an unpaid balance. And it will probably cost far more in the long run than that flight or meal does.

Chasing rewards while you’re in debt is a big mistake. The average credit card rate is a record-high 20.75 percent. The typical rewards payout is in the 1 to 5 percent range. It doesn’t make sense to pay 20 percent or more in interest just to earn 1, 2 or even 5 percent in cash back or airline miles. If you have credit card debt — and no shame, a lot of people do — it’s so important to prioritize your interest rate. For example, taking advantage of a 0 percent balance transfer offer could save you a lot of money. — Ted Rossman | Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst

It’s worth noting that cardholders with no debt also chase rewards. Among cardholders who typically pay in full, 76 percent make an effort to maximize credit card rewards. As long as you’re avoiding interest and not overspending, credit card rewards can be a great benefit.

Chasing credit card rewards isn’t limited by income

While higher-income cardholders are the most likely to make an effort to maximize credit card rewards, other income brackets aren’t far behind. Seventy-seven percent of those with annual household incomes of $100,000+ make an effort to maximize rewards, compared to 75 percent earning $50,000 to $79,999, 70 percent earning $80,000 to $99,999 and 68 percent earning under $50,000.

While spending beyond your means to earn rewards isn’t a smart money move, it’s worth considering whether lower-income cardholders benefit from rewards more than their higher-income peers. Credit card debt may not always be a choice — it can be the result of a tight financial situation. And if a cardholder is using a credit card to make ends meet, then earning rewards on top of their necessary spending doesn’t hurt.

Young adults and Northeasterners are more likely to maximize rewards

Overall, young adults are a bit more likely to chase credit card rewards. By generation, 77 percent of Gen Z cardholders, 74 percent of millennials, 69 percent of Gen Xers and 69 percent of boomers make every or some effort to maximize rewards.

The Northeast also has a bent toward rewards. Seventy-seven percent of Northeastern credit cardholders make an effort to maximize rewards, compared with 71 percent of Southerners and Westerners and 69 percent of Midwesterners.

Dos and don’ts of chasing credit card rewards while in debt

Dos

Don’ts



Don’t: Spend beyond your means just to earn rewards Caret Down To reiterate, it’s not worth going into debt to earn rewards. The interest costs will likely end up outweighing the rewards’ monetary value. And while it’s one thing to earn by paying for necessary expenses, it’s another to put purchases on a credit card that you can’t afford.Building a budget is a good way to track expenses and make sure you’re living within your means. For instance, some budgeters use the 50/30/20 rule. With this type of budget, you put 50 percent of your income toward necessities like housing and groceries, 30 percent toward fun purchases like clothing and entertainment and 20 percent toward savings. If you track your credit card charges and realize you’re spending more than 30 percent of your income on wants, then you might be overspending.



Don’t: Forget to check your credit Caret Down



You can visit If you want to improve your financial situation, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your credit. Having a good credit score can help you get approved for better interest rates and future lines of credit. There are several ways to check your credit for free You can visit AnnualCreditReport.com to get a free copy of your credit reports from the three major credit bureaus every week, and some card issuers offer free tools to check your credit score. By making on-time payments and minimizing your credit utilization, you may be able to improve your credit score over time.

Methodology