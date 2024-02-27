Best credit cards for concierge services
Complimentary access to concierge services is a benefit that cardholders may not care about or don’t even know they have. For most people, card benefits are all about rewards and welcome bonuses. Some may be aware of warranty extensions, purchase protections and car rental coverage, but who needs a concierge when you have Google?
However, when used right, concierge services can be a useful tool that can free up a lot of your time. It’s like having access to a personal assistant that doesn’t cost you a penny.
Comparing the best credit cards for concierge services
|Card name
|Best for
|Annual fee
|Card highlights
|Bankrate Review Score
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|Luxury travel
|$695
|American Express Concierge
5X points on flights booked direct or through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 per year)
5X points on prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel
1X points on all other purchases
|4.8/5
|Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
|Best for lifestyle perks
|$395
|Visa Infinite Concierge
10X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
5X miles on flights through Capital One Travel
2X miles on all other purchases
|5/5
|Citi Premier® Card
|Best for concerts
|$95
|Citi Concierge
3X points on restaurant, supermarket, gas station, hotel and air travel purchases. Plus, for a limited time, earn a total of 10 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal (through June 30, 2024)
|4.7/5
|Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|Best for everyday spending
|$95
|Visa Signature Concierge
5X points on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
5X total points on Lyft rides (2X on general travel and 3X-point bonus. Offer through March 31, 2025)
3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)
2X points on other travel
1X points on other purchases
|5/5
|Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
|Best for no annual fee
|$0
|Mastercard Concierge
8 percent cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
3 percent cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)
1 percent cash back on all other purchases
|5/5
Top cards for concierge services
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Citi Premier® Card
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
How to use a credit card concierge
Using your credit card’s concierge is fairly straightforward but can vary depending on the issuer.
-
Officially, the American Express Concierge program only allows eligible cardholders (currently Centurion, Platinum, Delta Reserve or Hilton Aspire) to get assistance with the following tasks:
- Purchasing event tickets
- Dining or other reservations (including spa and golf reservations)
- General travel-related inquiries
- Shopping requests (including gifts)
You can contact Amex Concierge 24/7 at the phone number printed on the back of your eligible American Express card, or via chat after logging in to your Amex account. Once logged in, simply select “Travel” and then “Manage My Trips.”
Other American Express cards may be connected to Visa concierge services. Check your card’s benefits guide to see which service is offered.
-
Visa offers the Visa Infinite and Visa Signature concierge services. Both can assist you with a variety of requests, including:
- Travel bookings
- Reservations at restaurants
- Tickets for events and concerts
- Gifts and floral arrangement delivery
With Venture X, you’ll have 24/7 access to a Visa Infinite concierge. Some people like Visa Infinite Concierge better than Amex Concierge, but that’s a matter of preference. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card includes access to Visa Signature Concierge.
You will have to call the Visa Infinite Concierge Service number or Visa Signature Concierge Service number or go to the Visa Digital Concierge website. You can call the Visa Signature Concierge at 1-800-953-7392 and the Visa Infinite Concierge at 888-315-6982.
-
Citi Concierge assists with requests related to travel, shopping, dining, entertainment and everyday needs.To contact Citi Concierge, call 1-800-508-8930 or send an email to concierge@yourconciergecenter.com.
-
Amazingly, even no-annual-fee cards get access to Mastercard Concierge. Enjoy access to dining experiences, limo service, golf appointments and more.To contact these concierge services, call the phone number listed in your Capital One card’s Guide to Benefits.
How to choose a card for concierge services
No one chooses a credit card just for concierge services; it’s often merely an afterthought. That said, what if you need to choose between two or three equally attractive cards, but only one of them has concierge access? Being aware of this benefit would probably affect your decision.
When choosing a card with concierge services, keep a few things top of mind.
Try out different concierge services
Not every concierge service is the same. Find the one that works best for you.
If you have several cards with different concierge services, engage them all and see if you find a favorite. Not every experience will be the best, but taking a sample of what each has to offer could help you narrow down the types of cards you’re considering.
Keep card costs in mind
Is the annual fee worth it?
While not every card that offers concierge services charges an annual fee, many premium cards for travel do. Some annual fees are much more reasonable or fit into people’s budgets better than others, so be sure to crunch some numbers so that the perks and benefits are worth the added cost.
Note how you’ll use the card beyond the concierge services
Track your spending to maximize your reward potential.
Remember that the concierge services a card offers are typically secondary to the other perks and value a card can give you. Decide on what kind of rewards and spending categories matter most. Pick cards that align with your current spending habits, then use them to maximize what you earn in those categories. Having the chance to use concierge services could then be the icing on the cake.
Frequently asked questions
-
The concierge service is free to cardholders. Still, you are responsible for purchases made through the service, such as deposits on travel bookings or concert tickets. You should never be asked to pay for the concierge service itself.
-
It’s unlikely that you will get access to this kind of benefit on a card for bad to fair credit as those cards often focus on credit-building features. In that circumstance, this service can be deemed unnecessary.
-
Most concierge services will be available to call at any time. They may also have a chat service available online with the same flexibility. For time-sensitive requests, it is best to call as soon as you’re able to.
The bottom line
Concierge access is probably one of the most underrated credit card benefits, which is unfortunate because a concierge can help you in many ways. They may be able to get you a seat for a sold-out show, book you a table at a popular restaurant, send flowers to your friends in another country or help you plan the trip of your life.
That said, concierge services don’t always excel at tasks. People who expect instant gratification might be especially frustrated since working on a request or inquiry takes time. However, you’ll never know unless you try. Give them some time, be patient and let your concierge — or better yet, concierges (if you have cards from different issuers or networks) — do their job.
Upon enrollment, accessible through the Capital One website or mobile app, eligible cardholders will remain at upgraded status level through December 31, 2024. Please note, enrolling through the normal Hertz Gold Plus Rewards enrollment process (e.g. at Hertz.com) will not automatically detect a cardholder as being eligible for the program and cardholders will not be automatically upgraded to the applicable status tier. Additional terms apply.
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.
