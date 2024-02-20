At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Qualified military members are supported by the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which provides legal and financial protections that can make a big difference while shopping for a credit card.

Eligible military personnel can get waived annual fees on top rewards cards, allowing them to enjoy robust perks and benefits at no additional cost.

The best credit cards for active-duty military offer flexible rewards and travel perks, lucrative rewards on groceries and gas, valuable redemptions options and low rates and fees — all while allowing you to take advantage of the benefits provided by the SCRA.

Choosing the right credit card for your financial needs isn’t always easy, and being a member of the U.S. military can sometimes make it more complicated. While on duty, members of the military are protected by the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act — commonly called the SCRA — a federal law designed to provide financial and legal protections to active-duty military members, reservists and members of the National Guard.

Among those protections is a 6 percent limit on the interest you can be charged on credit card debt and personal loans taken on prior to your active duty. Many top card issuers also waive annual fees for military members on robust rewards credit cards, allowing you to score valuable miles, points and cash back on travel and everyday spending — like groceries, gas and on-base purchases — without a hefty upfront cost.

We bring together a list of cards that can serve you well while you serve the country, with top benefits that can save you money — and worry — even after you come back home.

Top credit cards for active-duty military members

The best credit cards for active-duty military members offer credit card perks and benefits like flexible rewards and travel benefits, boosted rewards for everyday purchases like groceries and gas, as well as lucrative cash back. But depending on your financial situation, you might prefer a cash back card that trades in a high rewards structure for low fees, a low introductory annual percentage rate (APR) for 12 months and a low ongoing APR after. Still, no matter what you’re looking for, one of these cards will likely be right for you.

Badge Best for flexible rewards and travel benefits Chase Sapphire Reserve® Highlights Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Badge Best for premium travel perks The Platinum Card® from American Express Highlights Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Badge Best for groceries American Express® Gold Card Highlights Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Badge Best for cash back USAA® Cashback Rewards Plus American Express Card® Highlights Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Badge Best for a low APR Navy Federal Platinum Credit Card Highlights Caret Down

Details Caret Down

How we chose the best cards for military members

Bankrate’s methodology differs by category when it comes to choosing the best cards, but what doesn’t differ is the care and thoughtfulness we put into each analysis. For military servicemembers, we analyzed the best credit cards offering rewards and cash back where military families tend to spend the most, including groceries, gas and travel.

Because the SCRA allows card issuers to waive their annual fee for servicemembers, we prioritized cards that let you take full advantage of that perk. And we included cards that might benefit military members in other ways besides everyday spending. We included cards that have low APRs and minimal or no fees, including balance transfer fees, for servicemembers who might need to carry a balance month to month or are looking to pay down debt with a balance transfer.

How to compare cards for military members

When you’re ready to find the right card for you and your family but are not sure which one to pick, start by following these simple steps.

1. Understand your financial situation and credit score

Before you decide on a new card, get a firm overview of your financial health. Do you carry any debt? Do you already have other credit cards? Will adding another credit card to your wallet be helpful, or is another product like a personal loan a better fit right now? By answering these questions, you’ll have a better picture of whether a new credit card is right for you.

Your credit score will then help you find out what kind of cards are available to you. This score signals to issuers how risky it is for them to let you borrow their money, so the higher the score, the more financial opportunities you’ll have.

2. Analyze your spending habits

Your credit card should make it easier to manage your budget and save money, not harder. By building out a budget and seeing where you spend your money the most — whether that’s on travel, dining, groceries or some other category — you can narrow down your list to cards that will reward you for the way you already spend.

3. Try to get prequalified or preapproved for cards you want

This step can save you time and protect your credit score from hard inquiries. Getting prequalified or preapproved by an issuer doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to get the card you want, but your chances would be higher. Plus, you might score a lucrative card offer that you can look into at the same time.

You can get prequalified or preapproved for cards by going to an issuer’s website or by using a free tool like Bankrate’s CardMatch.

4. Decide what type of card you need

Now that you understand your finances and spending habits and have narrowed down your choices with prequalifications, it’s time to figure out which card will be best for your wallet. Do you want a strong cash back credit card that’s easy to use? Or are you looking for a travel rewards card that will net you plenty of points for all of the traveling you do while in the service? Maybe something in between would better suit your needs.

Either way, thinking about the cards you already carry, if any, can help you see whether there are gaps you can fill. For example, if you already have a cash back card that’s good for gas, you might want to find one that gives you boosted rewards for grocery spending. If you’re still not sure which of your top picks to go with, consider using Bankrate’s Card Comparison Tool to help you see each card’s benefits side by side.

The bottom line

Military members can benefit from interest rate caps and waived fees on many of the top rewards credit cards, which is more than enough reason to sign up. With cards offering high welcome bonuses or more and lucrative perks like airport lounge access and travel credits, military personnel stand to gain a lot.

But it’s important to remember that the SCRA protections apply to debt incurred before being deployed, not after. So if you want to take advantage of these benefits, make sure you apply before your period of active duty.

Like other consumers, though, military members should try to avoid racking up debt they can’t afford to pay off. Once active-duty military service ends, those credit card military benefits will eventually come to a halt.

Issuer-required disclosure statement

*Information about the USAA® Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Card and the Navy Federal Platinum Credit Card have been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.