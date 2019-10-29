Citi Rewards+℠ Student Card review

Written by
Claire Dickey
 /  3 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

Image of Citi Rewards+&#8480; Student Card

Citi Rewards+℠ Student Card

*
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

1X - 2X

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Citi is an advertising partner

Editor’s note: Some of the offers on this page may be expired. Check out our Best Credit Cards page for the most up-to-date offers for our favorite credit cards.

The information about the Citi Rewards+ Student Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Citi Rewards+℠ Student Card Overview

With the Citi Rewards+ Student Card, you’ll earn 2X ThankYou® Points at supermarkets and gas stations on the first $6,000 you spend per year (1x point after) and 1x points on everything else.

This card offers no annual fee and an introductory zero percent APR for seven months on purchases (13.74 percent to 23.74 percent, variable, thereafter) so that you can pay off purchases without accruing interest for over half a year. And when you spend $500 within the first three months of account opening, you’ll earn 2,500 bonus points.

One of the coolest aspects of the Citi Rewards+ Student Card is its Round-Up feature, which automatically rounds your points up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase. That means a $2 sports drink could earn you 10 points. Plus, you’ll get 10 percent Points Back on the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points you redeem each year.

What are the pros and cons?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    2,500-point bonus when you spend $500 in the first three months of account opening

  • Checkmark

    Points are rounded up to the nearest tenth

  • Checkmark

    10 percent Points Back on the first 100,000 points you redeem each year

  • Checkmark

    No annual fee

Cons

  • Balance transfer fee of $5 or 3 percent of the amount of each transfer (whichever is greater)

  • The high end of the ongoing APR can be on the higher end of the spectrum (13.74 percent to 23.74 percent variable)

A deeper look into the current card offer

To apply for the Citi Rewards+ Student Card, you can visit their online application. You must be 18 years or older, have a valid Social Security Number and currently be attending a college or university as an undergraduate or graduate student.

How much are rewards worth?

The Citi Rewards+ Student Card’s 2,500 welcome bonus is worth around $25 and can be redeemed for a $25 gift card at thankyou.com. If you redeem your welcome bonus before hitting the 100,000-point redemption mark, you could earn back 250 points with the 10 percent Points Back feature.

If every week for a year you spend $32 at supermarkets (70 points with the Round-Up tool), $43 on gas (90 points with Round-Up) and $34 on miscellaneous items (40 points with Round-Up), you’d earn about 10,400 points a year, equal to $104 in rewards. Plus, when you redeem those points, you’ll earn back 1,040 points.

For a more in-depth look at how to best take advantage of the rewards structure offered with the Citi Rewards+ Student Card, check out our Citi ThankYou Points guide.

How to redeem rewards

To redeem your ThankYou® Points, visit thankyou.com or call 1-800-THANKYOU. You won’t qualify for the 2,500 welcome bonus if you’ve already closed or have received a bonus for the following cards in the past 24 months: Citi Rewards+® Card, Citi ThankYou® Preferred or Citi Prestige®.

Bankrate’s Take: Is the Citi Rewards+ Student Card worth it?

If you’re a student looking for a simple way to build credit and earn points on everyday purchases like gas, books and coffee (without paying a pesky annual fee) the Citi Rewards+ Student Card could be a great fit.

You’ll have the option to shop with your ThankYou® Points at Amazon.com or BestBuy.com, allowing you to purchase books and technology for the semester using your rewards.

If you enjoy concerts and other entertainment, this card comes with benefits like Citi® Private Pass®, which gets you access to purchase tickets or VIP packages to concerts, sporting events and more.

Compare the best no annual fee credit cards
Written by
Claire Dickey
Former Editor, Credit Cards

Claire Dickey is a product editor for Bankrate, CreditCards.com and To Her Credit. Before joining Bankrate, Claire worked as a copywriter for brands within the telecommunications industry as well as a hybrid marketing and content writer.

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more No Annual Fee

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Review

4.6 Bankrate Score

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Citi Rewards+® Card Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

USAA Rate Advantage Credit Card Review

3.0 Bankrate Score