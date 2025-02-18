Chase Freedom Student vs. Discover it Student chrome
The Chase Freedom® Student credit card is no longer accepting new applications, though existing cardholders can still use the card. Those interested in the Chase Freedom® Student should consider the Chase Freedom Rise℠*, which is geared toward those building credit.
Key takeaways
- The Chase Freedom® Student credit card and the Discover it® Student Chrome are both no-annual-fee cards that offer a baseline of 1 percent cash back on general purchases, but the Student Chrome also offers boosted rewards in dining and gas purchases (up to a cap).
- The Freedom Student’s cash back rewards actually come in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which give you more redemption options than with the Student Chrome.
- Ultimately, you’d likely earn more cash back with the Student Chrome, but if you’re already a Chase customer, you might find additional value from the Freedom Student.
Student credit cards can be a great first step into the world of credit. These relatively low-risk starter credit cards can help students build their credit for the next stage of their lives. Plus, some student cards offer cash back, so you can earn rewards on your spending. You just have to decide what kind of rewards card you want based on your spending habits.
We’re going to take a look at how a flat-rate rewards card like the Chase Freedom® Student credit card compares to the Discover it® Student Chrome — two no-annual-fee options that can earn you cash back on your purchases.
Main details
|Chase Freedom Student
|Discover it Student Chrome
|Welcome bonus
|N/A
|Automatic Cashback Match after the first year. Discover will match all the cash back new cardholders earn at the end of the first year
|Rewards rate
|
|
|Intro APR offer
|
|
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
Chase Freedom Student vs. Discover it Student Chrome highlights
We’ve compared these two cards across multiple categories to give a full picture of each card’s strengths and weaknesses.
-
The winner of this category is the Discover it Student Chrome by default. The Chase Freedom Student card has been discontinued, so there’s no longer a way to earn the card’s welcome bonus of $50 after making your first purchase within 3 months from account opening.
However, the Discover it Student Chrome has a good welcome bonus regardless. It will match all of your cash back earnings at the end of your first year with no cap on earnings. Even as a student, it’s entirely possible to spend enough on the Student Chrome and exceed the $50 welcome bonus that the Chase Freedom Student would have offered. In fact, just spending $208 a month in dining and gas on your Student Chrome card would bring you to $50 in cash back for the year and another $50 via Cashback Match — leaving you with a total of $100 in cash back rewards for the first year.
-
The Discover it Student Chrome offers 2 percent cash back for two common spending areas for many young people — restaurants and gas (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1 percent). Even if you don’t spend a lot of money on these categories, you’ll still earn 1 percent back on all other purchases, which matches the Freedom Student’s 1 percent back rate.
-
The Discover it Student Chrome provides introductory APR offers on both purchases and balance transfers. With the Student Chrome, you can get a 0 percent intro APR offer on purchases for six months, as well as a 10.99 percent intro APR offer on balance transfers for six months — both followed by the same 17.24% – 26.24% Variable APR after. A balance transfer fee of 3 percent applies to each balance transfer made within the introductory period. After that, the balance transfer fee will be up to 5 percent on future transfers.
Even when the Chase Freedom Student was still accepting applicants, it didn’t offer any intro APRs, so the Student Chrome is the clear winner again.
-
If you’re planning on studying abroad and prefer using a credit card as your main form of payment, it’s important to ensure the option you choose doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees — an additional fee on purchases made in foreign currency, whether while traveling outside of the United States or online with a foreign merchant.
The Discover it Student Chrome card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, which would make it the better option compared to the Chase Freedom Student, which charges a 3 percent fee.
Which card earns the most?
Both cards earn 1 percent cash back as a baseline rate for general purchases, but Discover it Student Chrome also offers some boosted earning in particular categories so you’d almost certainly earn more with the Discover it Student Chrome. The Student Chrome offers 2 percent cash back in dining and gas purchases each quarter on up to $1,000 spent (then 1 percent), while the Freedom Student offers no boosted categories. But if you simply prefer a flat-rate cash back card and already have an account with Chase, the Freedom Student card could be your card of choice. If you spend more on dining and gas, however, the Discover it Student Chrome should be your pick.
Here’s a spending example to show how much you’d earn with each card, assuming you stay under the spending cap of $1,000 in a quarter to earn 2 percent back on gas and restaurant purchases with Student Chrom:
|Spending category
|Annual spending
|Chase Freedom Student cash back
|Discover it Student Chrome
|Groceries
|$3,000
|$30
|$30
|Restaurant
|$1,800
|$18
|$36
|Gas
|$1,800
|$18
|$36
|Miscellaneous
|$3,600
|$36
|$36
|Total
|$10,200
|$102
|$138
In this spending example, you’d earn $36 more each year with the Student Chrome card. If you also factor in the Cashback Match welcome bonus for Student Chrome, that figure jumps to $276.
Why should you get the Chase Freedom Student?
Even with a lower rate of cash back, there are still some benefits to owning a card in the Chase family. For one, you’ll have access to a standard slate of card benefits. But more importantly, the Chase Freedom Student — while marketed as a cash back card — technically earns highly lucrative Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Plus, you may have the option (though not guaranteed) to upgrade your Chase credit card to a more premium option as you build a history of responsible usage with your student account.
Why should you get the Discover it Student Chrome?
In our opinion, this card provides much more potential for rewards, both your first year and beyond. Further, this card is light on fees — your first late fee is waived (after that, up to $41) and there are no foreign transaction fees. Like the Freedom Student card, you may also be eligible for a higher credit line or be able to upgrade to a more premium Discover product post-grad with responsible usage.
The bottom line
Although the Chase Freedom Student and Discover it Student Chrome seems like a reasonable matchup, the truth is that most students will get more value from the Student Chrome card — and by a substantial amount. This would be true even if the Freedom Student wasn’t discontinued.
Regardless, you probably won’t earn loads of cash back with either card as a student because, odds are, you won’t be a big spender at this time in your life anyway. The real value of these cards is that they help you build credit, get a foot in the door with top credit card issuers like Chase and Discover and eventually “graduate” to better credit card offerings.
Our advice is to simply choose the best student credit card for your spending habits. Then, use it responsibly to lay a financial foundation that will serve you well down the road.
*The information about the Chase Freedom® Student credit card and the Chase Freedom Rise℠ was collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
