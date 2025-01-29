Key takeaways Through a partnership with Amazon, you can use your Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card rewards instead of cash at this online retail giant.

Simply log in to your Amazon account to enroll your card and indicate your payment as Capital One rewards.

It’s a convenient way to cover holiday shopping without adding to your card debt.

You’ve probably heard Samuel L. Jackson extol the virtues of the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card in those popular ads. They include 1.5 percent cash back, no annual fee and a $200 welcome bonus when you spend $500 within the first three months of account opening. But the Quicksilver Cash Rewards card has another feature that isn’t as well known but could be valuable: The ability to use rewards directly with Amazon. Amazon’s Shop with Points feature lets you redeem Capital One rewards toward purchases at checkout.

So, what is Shop with Points, and how can you leverage your Capital One Quicksilver card’s rewards to save on Amazon purchases? Here’s what to know about this partnership.

How to use Capital One Quicksilver rewards on Amazon

Using your rewards from the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards card on Amazon is fairly straightforward: You enroll your credit card in Shop with Points, and then you choose to automatically apply your rewards to every Amazon purchase.

5 steps to redeeming Capital One Quicksilver rewards on Amazon

Here’s how to redeem your rewards from the Capital One Quicksilver toward Amazon purchases:

Log in to your Amazon account and enroll your Capital One credit card. On the setup page, select whether you want your Capital One rewards automatically applied as payment for Amazon purchases. This can be convenient if you anticipate you’ll use your Capital One rewards for Amazon purchases often. Add an eligible item to your cart, and when you’re ready to check out, select your Capital One Quicksilver card from the list of payment options. Check the “Use Capital One Rewards” box. You’ll either see the amount of available rewards or, if you’re using a card that earns points rather than cash back, you’ll see your total points along with a corresponding cash value for Amazon purchases. Check out as usual — and enjoy having one less item to pay for out of pocket.

How much are Capital One rewards worth when you redeem for Amazon purchases?

The cash back earned on your Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is worth exactly the same amount for Amazon purchases. So if you have $20 in cash back, you can apply that toward $20 in eligible Amazon purchases.

Rather than charging an item to your Quicksilver card and then requesting a statement credit, you can apply your cash back directly to your Amazon purchase. This is especially convenient for those who shop on Amazon frequently and like a low credit card balance.

Can I earn points for shopping on Amazon?

Yes. You earn 1.5 percent cash back when using your Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card for Amazon purchases.

But you won’t earn points when you redeem rewards through Shop with Points. That’s because you’re not charging the amount to your credit card — Capital One is letting you redeem rewards for your purchases, rather than charging your card.

What purchases are eligible for Capital One Shop with Points?

Most Amazon purchases are eligible for Shop with Points redemptions through Capital One.

What purchases aren’t eligible for Shop with Points?

Restricted categories you should be aware of that are not eligible include:

Amazon Appstore apps

Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market purchases

Amazon Kindle eBooks

Cellphones with service

Digital music

Digital Downloads like Apple Care

Items ordered through Buy Now or 1-Click

Prime memberships like Hilton Honors

Prime Video titles

Subscribe & Save items

Textbook rentals

Other Capital One cards eligible for Amazon Shop with Points

Capital One’s partnership with Amazon Shop with Points extends beyond the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card. Other Capital One credit cards you can use rewards for on Amazon include:

The bottom line

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a good choice if you want a no-annual-fee card with a simple earning and redemption structure. Earning 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases is straightforward in a world of rotating bonus categories and spending incentives. The ability to use cash back rewards directly on Amazon purchases adds even more convenience and ease to the card.

With so many people shopping at Amazon year-round, you can use your cash back rewards to cover your expenses without dipping into your monthly budget, helping to keep your credit card spending down. Less spending means a lower credit utilization ratio and a stronger credit score.