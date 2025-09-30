Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards vs. BankAmericard

Key takeaways The BankAmericard® credit card comes with a great introductory APR, making it a solid option for people to pay off credit card debt over time.

comes with a great introductory APR, making it a solid option for people to pay off credit card debt over time. The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card offers good long-term value with access to cash back, the ability to earn a welcome bonus and a nice introductory APR offer.

offers good long-term value with access to cash back, the ability to earn a welcome bonus and a nice introductory APR offer. Both credit cards come with basic benefits like free FICO score access, $0 fraud liability, account alerts, and access to Museums on Us and BankAmeriDeals.

Information about the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit cardand BankAmericard® credit card* was updated on Sept. 30, 2025.

Comparing a card that offers rewards to a card that doesn’t might feel like comparing apples to oranges. But both the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card and BankAmericard® credit card primarily serve the same type of consumers — those who are looking either to consolidate high-interest credit card debt through a balance transfer or to finance an upcoming purchase without paying interest.

That said, the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card offers a welcome bonus and 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases. This can make it a more attractive option than the BankAmericard® credit card* which doesn’t offer a welcome bonus or ongoing rewards. However, both cards have their pros and cons, so let’s dig into the details.

Main details

Cards Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card BankAmericard® credit card * Welcome bonus $200 online cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days None Rewards rate New offer: Earn unlimited 2 percent cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening. After that, earn unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases. None Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers; balance transfers must be made in the first 60 days to qualify and a 3% intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open, then 4%. 0% intro APR for 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers; balance transfers must be made in the first 60 days to qualify and a 3% intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open, then 4%. Ongoing APR 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Annual fee $0 $0

Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards vs. BankAmericard highlights

Badge Icon Welcome bonus winner Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Rewards rate winner Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Annual fee winner Tie Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Which card earns the most?

Choosing the best credit card often comes down to matching a card’s rewards structure with your personal spending habits. Many cards offer elevated cash back or rewards for spending in certain categories, while others offer a flat rate across all purchases. Earning a flat 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases (coupled with its new offer of 2 percent cash back on purchases for the first year, then 1.5 percent), the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards card clearly packs more long-term earnings value than the BankAmericard — which doesn’t offer a rewards program at all.

Spending example

Say you spend about $1,000 per month ($12,000 per year) with the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card. In that case, you’ll earn $15 per month ($180 per year) in cash back . With the card’s new offer, you would earn even more the first year with the same spend — $240. If you spend the same amount per month with the BankAmericard, you won’t earn any rewards on that same spending.

That’s not to say that a card’s earnings rate is the only point you should consider. For example, the BankAmericard’s introductory APR offer lasts three billing cycles longer than the intro APR offer on the Unlimited Cash Rewards card. Depending on the size of your balance, giving yourself extra time to pay it off with zero interest could easily offset any cash back gains you may have earned during those months. It also comes with a lower ongoing capi_fee card_name=”BankAmericard credit card” pid=”6544″ type=”ongoing_annual”].

Why should you get the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards?

The Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards card might be worth it if you’re interested in an introductory APR offer for balance transfers and purchases while also earning rewards on your purchases. Plus, the cash back you can earn is unlimited.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon The Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards’ benefits include FICO credit score access, $0 fraud liability and account alerts. You’ll also receive access to Bank of America’s Museums on Us and BankAmeriDeals. Museums on Us allows free entry to select museums during the first weekend of every month, while BankAmeriDeals lets you earn cash back on activated, limited-time offers with participating merchants. If you’re eligible to become a Bank of America Preferred Rewards client, the advantage of the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards card over the BankAmericard credit card is even more pronounced. Depending on the tier you qualify for, being a Preferred Rewards member will boost your card’s 1.5 percent cash back rate to 1.87 percent, 2.25 percent or 2.62 percent cash back. To qualify for Preferred Rewards, customers must have an eligible Bank of America checking account and a three-month average combined daily balance of $20,000 or more in eligible Bank of America or Merrill accounts.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon You have several options to redeem rewards with this card: Statement credit to reduce your card balance Direct deposit to a Bank of America checking or savings account or a credit to an eligible Merrill account Automatic redemption into your eligible Bank of America or Merrill accounts (fairly unique among cash back cards and makes redeeming your cash back rewards even easier) Payment for purchases with Amazon or when you check out with PayPal

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon The Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards recommends that applicants have a good credit score to excellent credit score

Why should you get the BankAmericard?

There aren’t many compelling reasons to choose the BankAmericard over the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards, except for the glaring one: If you truly need a longer intro APR period and don’t care about rewards or welcome bonuses, the BankAmericard might be worth it for you.

Plus, since the BankAmericard has a lower ongoing APR, you might want that safety net in case you can’t pay off your balance completely during the introductory period.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon Like the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards, the BankAmericard’s benefits include account alerts, $0 fraud liability and FICO credit score access. You’ll also have access to the BankAmeriDeals program and Museums on Us.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Since this card does not offer a rewards program, there are no redemption options available.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon The recommended credit score range for the BankAmericard is good to excellent.

The bottom line

Thanks to its rewards program and fairly long intro APR offer, the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card ultimately offers better long-term value than the BankAmericard credit card.

With the Unlimited Cash Rewards card, current Bank of America or Merrill customers can enjoy even bigger cash back rewards through the Preferred Rewards program. This tiered program allows customers with eligible account balances to boost their cash back rewards as high as 2.62 percent on all purchases. This rivals many of the best cash back cards on the market, although the average balance needed to qualify for the top rate is quite high.

However, people who aren’t able to pay off their balance every month may be better off with the BankAmericard due to its lengthier intro APR offer and lower regular variable APR. So, if clearing debt is your only focus, the BankAmericard may be a clear winner.

*Issuer-required disclosure statement

Information about the BankAmericard® credit card is collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.