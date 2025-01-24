Amex Platinum vs. Amex Business Platinum

Key takeaways Both The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express are top-tier credit card options with premium benefits (and high annual fees to match).

The Amex Platinum Card may be a better choice for users who appreciate travel-related perks but also want to take advantage of the card’s consumer spending credits.

Business owners will want to check out the Business Platinum Card’s higher bonus rate for business-related purchases and its business-oriented spending credits.

Before choosing either card, analyze your spending habits to ensure the value you’ll get from the card surpasses its annual fee.

If you’re a fan of American Express credit cards and in the market for a new one, there’s no doubt you’ve considered some of the issuer’s top, premium-level cards: The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express .

Even though the business version of the Amex Platinum has some of the same card benefits as the consumer version, there are still major differences between the two. These differences could mean that one card is better than the other, depending on your specific needs and spending habits.

Here’s what we found in the battle of the Amex Platinum versus the Amex Business Platinum.

Main details

Card The Platinum Card from American Express The Business Platinum Card from American Express Welcome bonus 80,000 points after you spend $8,000 in the first 6 months of account opening 150,000 points after you spend $20,000 on eligible purchases in the first 3 months of account opening Rewards rate 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines and American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 per year; terms apply)

5X points on prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel

2X points on prepaid car rentals through American Express Travel

1X points on all other purchases 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel

2X points on prepaid rental cars booked through American Express Travel

1.5X points on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more, as well as eligible purchases in key business categories (U.S. construction and hardware suppliers, electronic goods and associated retailers, software and cloud service providers and shipping providers; up to $2 million per calendar year combined)

1X points on all other purchases Annual fee $695 $695

The Platinum Card from American Express vs. The Business Platinum Card from American Express highlights

Because both cards are from the same issuer, they have much in common regarding card perks and benefits. However, there are some differences to note when deciding which card you should get.

Badge Icon Welcome bonus winner The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More in our Bankrate review Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Rewards rate winner The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More in our Bankrate review Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Card benefits winner It depends Why it depends Caret Down Icon

Which card earns the most?

If you’re an entrepreneur who puts large business purchases on your credit card, you could stand to earn slightly more in rewards with the Amex Business Platinum. Although it might be challenging to reach the $500,000 annual cap on flights with the Amex Platinum, there’s no cap on flights or prepaid hotels with the Business Platinum.

Spending example

For example, if you’re a business owner and hold the Amex Business Platinum, you could earn 1.5X points instead of 1X points on key business purchases and purchases of $5,000 or more (on up to $2 million spent per year). So, if you spend $100,000 per year in eligible 1.5X categories, you’ll earn 150,000 points (a value of up to $3,000). If you were to spend that same amount on the Amex Platinum, you’d earn only 100,000 points (a value of up to $2,000).

Why should you get the Amex Platinum?

Benefits Caret Down Icon The benefits of the Amex Platinum are tailored toward luxury travelers, but they also include some lifestyle perks not offered on the Business Platinum card. Some of the benefits and credits you’ll get include: Access to over 1,400 airport lounges Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status and Hilton Honors Gold Status Up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (once every 4 or 4.5 years, respectively) Up to a $199 annual statement credit for CLEAR Plus membership Up to $200 in airline fee credits annually for incidentals with a qualifying airline Up to $200 in credits per year for eligible prepaid hotel bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection properties via American Express Travel (minimum stay of 2 nights required) Up to $200 in Uber Cash for rides and Uber Eats delivery ($15 per month, plus an extra $20 in December, terms apply) Up to $240 per year in digital entertainment credits with select suppliers (up to $20 in statement credits per month, enrollment required) Up to $300 in eligible Equinox fitness statement credits per year (enrollment required, subject to auto-renewal, see offer terms for details) Up to $100 for Saks Fifth Avenue purchases annually ($50 for January through June and $50 for July through December) Up to a $100 credit on eligible stays with The Hotel Collection properties (minimum stay of 2 consecutive nights) Up to $155 in statement credits per year for Walmart+ membership ($12.95 plus applicable taxes, subject to auto-renewal, Plus Ups excluded)

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Both cards share similar redemption options since they come from the same issuer and earn points in the American Express Membership Rewards program. You can redeem points for merchandise, gift cards, statement credits, travel booked through American Express Travel or transfers to Amex airline and hotel partners.

Why should you get the Amex Business Platinum?

Benefits Caret Down Icon Since the credits and perks of the Amex Business Platinum are more tailored to business owners, you won’t get quite as many lifestyle benefits as the consumer version of the card. However, you will get a few more credits geared towards business spending, which include: Up to a $120 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (once every 4 years) Up to a $199 annual statement credit for CLEAR Plus membership Up to $200 in airline fee statement credits annually for incidentals with a pre-selected qualifying airline An average of $600 in complimentary perks per stay with Fine Hotels and Resorts properties when booking through American Express Travel Up to $400 in statement credits on Dell purchases (up to $200 semi-annually) Up to $360 in statement credits on Indeed hiring and recruiting products and services (up to $90 per quarter) Up to $300 in onboard credits for eligible cruise bookings Up to $100 in statement credits for eligible stays at The Hotel Collection properties Up to a $150 statement credit per year on select Adobe purchases Up to $120 in statement credits for direct purchases from any U.S. wireless telephone provider (up to $10 per month)

Redemption options Caret Down Icon As mentioned, redemption options are similar to the Amex Platinum. You’ll earn Membership Rewards points, which can be redeemed for merchandise, gift cards, statement credits, travel booked through American Express Travel or transfers to Amex airline and hotel partners.

Business perks of Amex Business Platinum

Although it is possible to use a personal card for business expenses , the Business Platinum card gives business owners several advantages over the consumer version. Here are a few business-specific perks that business owners will find on the Amex Business Platinum vs. the Amex Platinum:

Ability to request employee cards and set spending limits (annual fees apply)

Assign an account manager to set employee spending limits and track employee spending

Can automatically send card expenditures to a connected Quickbooks account

Receive a detailed year-end summary of your expenses

Online statements allow you to see your purchase history, budget for expenses and prepare reports

Set account alerts to monitor employee card usage

Enroll card with Vendor Pay by Bill.com and receive complimentary access to the Basic plan for the first user (additional users subject to fees after first six months)

The bottom line

Both The Platinum Card from American Express and The Business Platinum Card from American Express offer a generous welcome bonus and similar benefits for travel-related spending. The main difference comes down to the cards’ rewards structures and credits.

The card you should get will primarily depend on whether you’ll be using this card for personal or business spending. To find the best rewards card for you, first analyze your spending patterns. Then, choose the card that helps you earn the most rewards based on your normal spending categories. And don’t neglect looking into other top business cards and travel rewards cards to determine whether there’s an option outside the Amex Platinum universe that best suits you.