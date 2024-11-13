Guide to Comenity Bank-issued credit cards

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Comenity Bank is a lesser-known specialized bank that partners with merchants to offer store credit cards with rewards tailored toward frequent shoppers. While most of its card offerings only work with that particular merchant, it also provides a few niche cards on the Visa and Mastercard networks. However, these cards often don’t measure up to the top rewards cards due to weaker earning rates, smaller welcome offers, inflexible redemption options and other limitations.
Bankrate Insight
In March 2022, Comenity Bank became a subsidiary of Bread Financial, a tech-forward financial services company offering various payment, lending and savings products. Bread Financial services Comenity credit cards through its banks and has its own card offerings.
Comparing the best Comenity credit cards
Comenity Bank offers more than a hundred credit cards with various retailers. Although many retailers are specific to certain regions, the bank also has co-branded cards for more popular national brands. Here are a few of our top choices.
Card Name
Best for
Highlights
AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card*
Everyday spending
5% cash back at grocery stores (maximum $500 cash back per year at grocery stores, gas stations and wholesale clubs combined, then 1%)3% cash back at gas and EV-charging stations, wholesale clubs, streaming services, pharmacy and AAA purchases
Big Lots Credit Card*
Discount shopping
Earn $5 back in rewards for every $100 spentDeferred interest for six months if you spend $250 or more (promo plan fee may apply)Deferred interest for 12 months if you spend $750 or more (promo plan fee may apply)
Express Credit Card*
Clothing
20X pointsAutomatic Influencer status$20 birthday gift$5 Express Cash for every 1,250 pointsEarn A-List status at 10,000 points
Ulta Beauty Rewards™ Credit Card*
Cosmetics
20% off your first purchase2X points
Top Comenity credit cards
Best for everyday spending
AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card
The AAA Daily Advantage card is one of Comenity’s rare open-loop credit cards and offers surprisingly good value for a no-fee card. You can earn 5 percent cash back on groceries and 3 percent on numerous everyday purchases, including AAA purchases for when you have auto issues. While the cash back you can earn is capped at $500 combined for groceries, gas stations and wholesale clubs, that still gives you significant spending capacity and compares favorably to the best grocery cards.
Pros
If you focus on groceries, you can spend up to $10,000 per year to earn top cash back rates.
This card earns one of the best rates available for wholesale club purchases.
Cons
There’s no welcome bonus or intro APR offer with this card.
Your cash back rewards are capped at $500 per year.
Best for discount shopping
Big Lots Credit Card
Discount shoppers may find some decent value from the Big Lots Credit Card, especially if they can’t qualify for better cards. Earning $5 back in rewards after spending $100 amounts to a 5 percent return, which is a solid rate for a discount store. You’ll also be able to defer interest on larger initial purchases. Just make sure you can pay off that amount by the end of the interest-free period, or you’ll get hit with all the accrued interest.
Pros
The average rewards return is one of the better rates you can find for a discount store.
This card can help you finance a larger purchase you might not otherwise be able to afford.
Cons
You’ll pay a 2 percent promotional plan fee on purchases qualifying for the deferred interest plan.
You must spend $100 to earn rewards back, which you can only use in-store.
Best for clothing
Express Credit Card
The Express Credit Card can be a solid choice for clothing purchases, especially if you shop frequently at Express. While it doesn’t have a welcome offer, you’ll get an annual $20 birthday gift, plus automatic Influencer status in the Express Insider program. You’ll earn 20 points per dollar spent and $5 in Express Cash for every 1,250 points earned. You can earn A-List status after earning 10,000 points, which boosts earnings and Express Cash received.
Pros
You can earn A-List status by spending $500 on the card.
Express Insider sends regular coupons to save additional money on top of the points earned from the card.
Cons
Points can only be redeemed at Express for merchandise and expire after 12 months.
Rewards may have restrictions on what you can redeem them for, like excluding certain brands or having spending requirements.
Best for cosmetics
Ulta Beauty Rewards™ Credit Card
The Ulta Beauty Rewards card can give you a significant discount on your first purchase, so if you get it, make that purchase a large one. In addition, you can earn two points per dollar spent. You can redeem points starting at 100 points for $3, with the value of your points increasing if you redeem them in higher quantities. If you spend enough to earn status, you can earn higher base reward rates, discounts and access to exclusive events.
Pros
Your initial discount is only restricted by your credit limit, meaning you can stock up on cosmetics with significant savings.
Points earned from the credit card stack with any points you may earn from having status.
Cons
You’ll need to redeem your points in higher amounts to get the best value.
You won’t get elevated earning rates from the card for having status with Ulta.
What to know about Comenity credit cards
Comenity Bank — now Bread Financial — offers various credit cards that can be useful if you frequently shop with specific brands. That said, store credit cards have unique features that conventional credit cards don’t have. For example, some of them earn high rewards rates for purchases at the retailer, so you can stockpile plenty of rewards points for your regular spending.
The drawback is that these cards typically have restrictions, whether they restruct you can use the card or how you can redeem rewards. Consider the advantages and disadvantages of Comenity credit cards before applying.
Pros and cons of Comenity credit cards
Pros
Earn boosted rewards from your favorite brands: If you regularly shop at a particular store, a Comenity-issued store card may offer additional cash back or points that frequent shoppers can take advantage of.
Receive an intro bonus or discount: While usually not on the level of many standard credit cards, plenty of Comenity credit cards offer introductory benefits for new cardholders. These bonuses may come as a statement credit, discount or free merchandise.
Build credit: Retail credit cards are typically easier to get approved for than the top rewards credit cards, which usually require good credit. A store credit card can be a great option if you’re looking for a card that will help you earn rewards while building your credit.
Cons
Inflexible rewards programs: Many retail cards earn rewards and perks you can only use with that merchant. You might also see additional limitations like spending requirements or blackout periods for redeeming rewards.
Closed-loop cards: Many Comenity credit cards only work at the co-branded merchant’s stores and websites. These closed-loop cards are only beneficial if you know you’ll frequently shop with that merchant. Otherwise, consider typical open-loop credit cards that will work practically anywhere.
Higher-than-average interest rates: Store credit cards are notorious for charging high interest rates. If you need to carry a balance, consider using a low-interest credit card instead or open a card with an intro APR offer to give you some breathing room.
Additional Comenity credit cards
Comenity Bank offers more than just store credit cards. Some cards are included in the Visa and Mastercard networks, meaning you can use them practically anywhere. Here are some examples of open-loop Comenity credit cards, which cover a variety of categories outside of stores:
AAA Travel Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card
Ann Taylor Mastercard® Credit Card
Bed Bath & Beyond® Mastercard® Credit Card
Bread Cashback™ American Express® Credit Card
Bread Rewards™ American Express® Credit Card
buybuy BABY® Mastercard® Credit Card
Caesars Rewards® Visa® Credit Card
Coast to Coast Visa® Credit Card
Farmers® Rewards Visa® Credit Card
Forever 21 Visa® Credit Card
GasBuddy™ Mastercard® Credit Card
Good Sam Rewards Visa® Credit Card
Green Bay Packers Extra Points Mastercard® Credit Card
Harmon® Face Values® Mastercard® Credit Card
Houzz Mastercard Credit Card
IKEA® Visa® Credit Card
Interval World Mastercard® Credit Card
Legendary Pine Mastercard® Credit Card
Lexus Pursuits Visa® Credit Card
LOFT Mastercard® Credit Card
My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card
My BJ’s Perks® World for Business Credit Card
My World Mastercard® Credit Card
New York Yankees Mastercard® Credit Card
NFL Extra Points Visa® Credit Card (all teams except Green Bay Packers)
For a comprehensive list of Comenity’s store card offerings, you can check out Bread Financial’s website. Bread Financial also offers a few cards that you may find valuable.
Frequently asked questions
Unlike other issuers, Comenity Bank does not have any physical locations. If you need to contact them, you can do so on its website or mobile app. Your best bet is to call the number on the back of your card for help with your specific card. You can also reach Comenity customer service through its app or website or by calling 855-823-1001.
No. You’ll need a separate login for each Comenity card you have, as they all have a unique website.
While it may differ based on which card you’re applying for, you’ll generally need at least fair credit for some store cards, while others require you to have at least good credit. Check your credit score and see if you’ll be eligible for the cards you want.
*The information about the AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card, Big Lots Credit Card, Express Credit Card and Ulta Beauty Rewards™ Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
