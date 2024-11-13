Skip to Main Content

Guide to Comenity Bank-issued credit cards

Published on November 13, 2024 | 2 min read

Comenity Bank is a lesser-known specialized bank that partners with merchants to offer store credit cards with rewards tailored toward frequent shoppers. While most of its card offerings only work with that particular merchant, it also provides a few niche cards on the Visa and Mastercard networks. However, these cards often don’t measure up to the top rewards cards due to weaker earning rates, smaller welcome offers, inflexible redemption options and other limitations.

In March 2022, Comenity Bank became a subsidiary of Bread Financial, a tech-forward financial services company offering various payment, lending and savings products. Bread Financial services Comenity credit cards through its banks and has its own card offerings.

Comparing the best Comenity credit cards

Comenity Bank offers more than a hundred credit cards with various retailers. Although many retailers are specific to certain regions, the bank also has co-branded cards for more popular national brands. Here are a few of our top choices. 

Card Name

Best for

Highlights

AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card*

Everyday spending
  • 5% cash back at grocery stores (maximum $500 cash back per year at grocery stores, gas stations and wholesale clubs combined, then 1%)3% cash back at gas and EV-charging stations, wholesale clubs, streaming services, pharmacy and AAA purchases

Big Lots Credit Card*

Discount shopping
  • Earn $5 back in rewards for every $100 spentDeferred interest for six months if you spend $250 or more (promo plan fee may apply)Deferred interest for 12 months if you spend $750 or more (promo plan fee may apply)

Express Credit Card*

Clothing 
  • 20X pointsAutomatic Influencer status$20 birthday gift$5 Express Cash for every 1,250 pointsEarn A-List status at 10,000 points

Ulta Beauty Rewards™ Credit Card*

Cosmetics
  • 20% off your first purchase2X points

Top Comenity credit cards

Best for everyday spending

AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card

Best for discount shopping

Big Lots Credit Card

Best for clothing

Express Credit Card

Best for cosmetics

Ulta Beauty Rewards™ Credit Card

What to know about Comenity credit cards

Comenity Bank — now Bread Financial — offers various credit cards that can be useful if you frequently shop with specific brands. That said, store credit cards have unique features that conventional credit cards don’t have. For example, some of them earn high rewards rates for purchases at the retailer, so you can stockpile plenty of rewards points for your regular spending.

The drawback is that these cards typically have restrictions, whether they restruct you can use the card or how you can redeem rewards. Consider the advantages and disadvantages of Comenity credit cards before applying.

Pros and cons of Comenity credit cards

Pros

  • Earn boosted rewards from your favorite brands: If you regularly shop at a particular store, a Comenity-issued store card may offer additional cash back or points that frequent shoppers can take advantage of.
  • Receive an intro bonus or discount: While usually not on the level of many standard credit cards, plenty of Comenity credit cards offer introductory benefits for new cardholders. These bonuses may come as a statement credit, discount or free merchandise.
  • Build credit: Retail credit cards are typically easier to get approved for than the top rewards credit cards, which usually require good credit. A store credit card can be a great option if you’re looking for a card that will help you earn rewards while building your credit.

Cons

  • Inflexible rewards programs: Many retail cards earn rewards and perks you can only use with that merchant. You might also see additional limitations like spending requirements or blackout periods for redeeming rewards.
  • Closed-loop cards: Many Comenity credit cards only work at the co-branded merchant’s stores and websites. These closed-loop cards are only beneficial if you know you’ll frequently shop with that merchant. Otherwise, consider typical open-loop credit cards that will work practically anywhere.
  • Higher-than-average interest rates: Store credit cards are notorious for charging high interest rates. If you need to carry a balance, consider using a low-interest credit card instead or open a card with an intro APR offer to give you some breathing room.

Additional Comenity credit cards

Comenity Bank offers more than just store credit cards. Some cards are included in the Visa and Mastercard networks, meaning you can use them practically anywhere. Here are some examples of open-loop Comenity credit cards, which cover a variety of categories outside of stores:

For a comprehensive list of Comenity’s store card offerings, you can check out Bread Financial’s website. Bread Financial also offers a few cards that you may find valuable.

Frequently asked questions

The bottom line

If you’re interested in a card that earns rewards for frequently shopping with a specific retailer, you may want to look at Comenity Bank’s credit card options if one is available. They offer numerous options, so you’re likely to find one that may fit your needs. Otherwise, stay with traditional credit cards and consider our list of the best credit cards on the market today to find a better fit.

*The information about the AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card, Big Lots Credit Card, Express Credit Card and Ulta Beauty Rewards™ Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

