Debit Cards
Debit and prepaid debit cards make it easy to make purchases with money drawn from cardholders’ bank accounts or funds that have been loaded onto a card. The simplicity of these cards has made them a preferred payment method for millions of Americans.
Checking Basics
Chase checking account offers
Decide whether these products offered by America’s biggest bank meet your needs.
Financial literacy for young adults
Balancing a checkbook may be passé, but managing your money well still matters.
Finding account numbers on checks
Finding the account number on a check is easy — if you know where to look.
Latest Articles
Prepaid cards vs. debit cards
Debit cards and prepaid cards can be used similarly, but debit cards tend to have fewer fees.6 min read Jan 05, 2024
What is a neobank? Definition and examples of popular neobanks
Ever heard of a neobank? If not, here’s what you need to know.5 min read Nov 17, 2023
Why use a credit card?
Credit cards aren’t a scam or a trap – when used correctly, they have lots of perks.6 min read Nov 15, 2023
How to transfer money from one bank to another: 4 ways
Keep fees in check when you shift money from one bank account to another.4 min read Nov 03, 2023
How to get a debit card
Stop wasting time writing checks. Learn the faster, safer way to pay.4 min read Nov 03, 2023
What is a cashier’s check? Definitions, uses, how to buy one, cost and alternatives
This old-school way of paying is still in demand. Here’s everything you need to know.5 min read Nov 02, 2023
Places you should avoid using your debit card
Debit cards are inherently less secure than credit cards, especially at these spots.5 min read Oct 03, 2023
7 tips for using mobile check deposit
Depositing a check using a smartphone is easy and can save you a trip to the bank.4 min read Oct 03, 2023
What happens to a bank account when someone dies?
You can’t take it with you, so what happens to your bank account after you pass on?5 min read Jul 10, 2023
What is Regulation E? Know how to protect yourself from electronic banking fraud and errors
The rule provides a framework for settling unauthorized debit-card transactions.4 min read Jul 06, 2023
How to handle a lost cashier’s check
Losing a cashier’s check is much different than losing a personal check.2 min read Apr 04, 2023
What happens when a bank is liquidated?
Watch for these money headaches if your bank fails — and no other bank takes over.3 min read Mar 27, 2023
Failed credit unions list: 2012-2023
Check out this list of credit unions that have failed since 2012.5 min read Mar 17, 2023
What to do if a bank rejects you for a checking account
Your banking past has come back to haunt you. Here’s how to ask for a second chance.3 min read Oct 27, 2022
4 must-have features for checking accounts
From no fees to online bill pay, here are the must-have checking account features.3 min read Oct 25, 2022
7 questions to ask before choosing a checking account
Opening a checking account is easy. Finding the right one is the hard part.4 min read Sep 22, 2022
Bank overdraft protection: Do you need it?
Overdraft protection can be a helpful and convenient tool to avoid paying a steeper overdraft fee.3 min read Aug 22, 2022
As gas prices soar, card networks raise pre-authorization holds on gas purchases
Pre-authorization limits for card purchases at gas pumps have risen to $175.5 min read Aug 02, 2022
How many bank accounts should you have?
Learn about the benefits of having multiple bank accounts and what to look for.4 min read Apr 14, 2022
Can you rent a car with a debit card?
Most rental car companies make you take extra steps to rent with a debit card.9 min read Apr 01, 2022